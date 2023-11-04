Huh: Everything Is a Nazi Symbol, But 'From the River to the Sea' Is 'Aspirational'

As Twitchy reported earlier, Hamas Rep. Rashida Tlaib tweeted that the chant, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" wasn't a call for genocide and the elimination of Israel … it was an "aspirational call for … peaceful coexistence." It's remarkable that Hamas has its own representative in Congress and that more of her colleagues aren't calling her out.

Advertisement

To illustrate some of the cognitive dissonance on the Left, check out this pro-Hamas protest sign:

A pro-Hamas protester in DC today



The Jews are apparently the same as the people who murdered the Jews en masse.



📸 @elaadeliahu pic.twitter.com/Jbuyv3Ff3e — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 4, 2023

The Jews are Nazis. Got it.

T. Becket Adams asks us to look back at the Trump years when everything — literally everything — was a Nazi symbol. When Melania Trump redesigned the Rose Garden, supposedly serious people actually said that the bushes had been trimmed to look like swastikas. If you're looking for Nazis everywhere, of course, you're going to find them.

It's insane that people in this industry went from seeing Nazi messaging EVERYWHERE – "OK hand gesture or Nazi salute???" and “the Speaker’s mace is a NAZI bird!” and “Is the CPAC stage a Nazi rune??” – to, "Well, there are many ways to interpret 'from the river to the sea' …" — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 3, 2023

We'd forgotten about that last one … the stage at CPAC was allegedly shaped like a Nazi rune. This really happened. But now the people calling for the eradication of the Jews are just calling for peaceful coexistence.

These guys are literally holding up swastikas and they're all like "🤷‍♂️" — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 3, 2023

Remember we had entire articles about this when they tried to cancel the Army-Navy kids: https://t.co/hjy4rFAdLE



Ok symbol = nazis, but "there is only one solution, Intafada revolution" could mean anything... — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 3, 2023

When Melania wore a white dress to the RNC, we were told it was a dog-whistle to the ethnonationalist white supremacist neo-nazi right. Apparently.



Now someone can straight up wave swastikas and it’s racist to criticize without contextualization. pic.twitter.com/unEnTbyKub — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) November 3, 2023

All the dogwhistle people went deaf — marilyn maupin (@marilynmaupin) November 3, 2023

Exactly. The whiplash is disturbing. — What? (@Possiblyinabit) November 4, 2023

It is almost as if they wanted to smear every white person as a Nazi if they could to silence them. And now that it is "black and brown folx", it does not matter what they are saying as we need to amplify their voices.



I wonder which group was instrumental in that process. 🤔 — McHeartAttack (@McHeartattack3) November 4, 2023

It makes more sense when you realize their concern was always insincere and not fooling anyone who didn’t want to be fooled. — Geoff Walker (@gewa76) November 3, 2023

Many ways to interpret jihad.... — Yaakov Goldman (@JGold101) November 3, 2023

Oh, that's right … jihad actually referred to an internal struggle by austere religious scholars.

Oh, that started in Ukraine. Only got worse.🤮



"Just because he was in Waffen-SS doesn't make him a Nazi"



"Swastikas acshually have various meanings" — DiHydrogenMonoxide (@DiHydroMonoxid) November 3, 2023

The Canadian Parliament just recently gave a literal World War II Nazi solider a standing ovation.

Advertisement

They know exactly what it means and that is their intention — 🇮🇱 (@gene416) November 3, 2023

I am stunned that the people that called everyone they disagreed with “Nazis” are also the ones cheering the massacre, rape, and beheading of Jewish women & children, saying it was their own fault. It’s always projection. Every time, it seems. 😢 — J-Sun (@ThebanMonk) November 3, 2023

As we mentioned before, where are all of the members of Antifa so anxious to punch Nazis with all of these mobs calling for the extermination of Jews?

***