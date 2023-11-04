Huh: Everything Is a Nazi Symbol, But 'From the River to the Sea' Is 'Aspirational'

British Police Crack Down on the British Flag Being Draped Over Barriers
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on November 04, 2023
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

As Twitchy reported earlier, Hamas Rep. Rashida Tlaib tweeted that the chant, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" wasn't a call for genocide and the elimination of Israel … it was an "aspirational call for … peaceful coexistence." It's remarkable that Hamas has its own representative in Congress and that more of her colleagues aren't calling her out.

To illustrate some of the cognitive dissonance on the Left, check out this pro-Hamas protest sign:

The Jews are Nazis. Got it.

T. Becket Adams asks us to look back at the Trump years when everything — literally everything — was a Nazi symbol. When Melania Trump redesigned the Rose Garden, supposedly serious people actually said that the bushes had been trimmed to look like swastikas. If you're looking for Nazis everywhere, of course, you're going to find them.

We'd forgotten about that last one … the stage at CPAC was allegedly shaped like a Nazi rune. This really happened. But now the people calling for the eradication of the Jews are just calling for peaceful coexistence.

Oh, that's right … jihad actually referred to an internal struggle by austere religious scholars.

The Canadian Parliament just recently gave a literal World War II Nazi solider a standing ovation.

As we mentioned before, where are all of the members of Antifa so anxious to punch Nazis with all of these mobs calling for the extermination of Jews?

***

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL JEWS NAZI RASHIDA TLAIB

