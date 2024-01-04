Look in the Mirror: Claudine Gay Laments 'War to Unravel Faith' in Places Like Harvard in NYT Op-Ed

Just days after her resignation from Harvard, Claudine Gay was giving space to write an op-ed in the New York TImes.

We notice that Dr. Carol Swain, herself a Black woman and academic (and also one of the people from whom Gay plagiarized) was not afforded such an opportunity.

Claudine Gay, who resigned as president of Harvard on Tuesday, writes in a guest essay that the campaign against her was "merely a single skirmish in a broader war to unravel public faith in pillars of American society." https://t.co/EKAdlEQ2zm — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 3, 2024

Gay writes:

On Tuesday, I made the wrenching but necessary decision to resign as Harvard’s president. For weeks, both I and the institution to which I’ve devoted my professional life have been under attack. My character and intelligence have been impugned. My commitment to fighting antisemitism has been questioned. My inbox has been flooded with invective, including death threats. I’ve been called the N-word more times than I care to count. My hope is that by stepping down I will deny demagogues the opportunity to further weaponize my presidency in their campaign to undermine the ideals animating Harvard since its founding: excellence, openness, independence, truth.

When Gay was appointed president, the criticism of her was non-existent.

She started getting criticism after her handling of antisemitism on campus in the wake of October 7, as well as the ever-growing list of plagiarism charges.

She's also presided over tremendous losses in terms of donations, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.

If Harvard had terminated Gay instantly it would have strengthened faith in academia. The efforts to excuse her wrongdoing until they could no longer is what unravels public faith. — Holden (@Holden114) January 3, 2024

That's all it would've taken.

Hold her to the same standards as the students, and other academics.

I agree w/ the racist plagiarist #ClaudineGay

Her sad story is

"merely a single skirmish in a broader war to unravel public faith in pillars of American society."

The Left has been successfully waging this war & we aim to stop itpic.twitter.com/XA7F4Rtvb2 — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 3, 2024

Good. It needs to be stopped.

When an institution is untrustworthy, it is correct and proper for the public to stop trusting it. — St. Rev. Dr. Rev ⏭️☯️🏴😻 (@St_Rev) January 4, 2024

Yes, it is.

Who did she get this essay from? — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) January 3, 2024

This writer may or may not have run the op-ed through a plagiarism checker just to make sure.

(And no, it was not.)

No one has done more to damage the foundations of higher education than the Left itself.

Antisemitism and plagiarism are not pillars of this society — 100% Ping Wing (@PingWingery) January 4, 2024

Nor should they be.

Ohhhhhhhh racism caused you to cheat 40 years ago. Got it. — Buffalo Sabres Support Group Leader (@martywithcats) January 3, 2024

Someone went back in a time machine and made her plagiarize her work. Because racism.

This was not the op-ed one would write to avoid stirring up further controversy.



Was she the victim or was she responsible for her own conduct? https://t.co/iyF7wDUWTo — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) January 3, 2024

She thinks she's the victim, even though she's not. In reality, the witnesses to her misdeeds are being blamed for noticing that she tolerated antisemitism and engaged in rampant plagiarism throughout her career.

LOL, it's ridiculous fraudsters like Gay, and MANY others embedded in key positions throughout our institutions, who have unraveled "public faith in pillars of American society." https://t.co/5K0QejV6ZV — Cruadin (@cruadin) January 3, 2024

They'll never blame themselves or take responsibility for it.

Public faith in the “pillars of American society” is unraveling because it turns out the pillars have been rotting from the inside out for decades and can no longer support even their own weight. https://t.co/rf7xYjosi4 — CDP 🐗⚾👏 (@cdpayne79) January 3, 2024

Rotting thanks to leftists, by the way.

Not because conservatives point it out.

Ms Gay so shamelessly playing the race card to excuse/defend her dreadful behaviour just about sums her up. Pathetic. https://t.co/YUYi3Qcu0F — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 3, 2024

Yes, it is.

It’s not an act. I’ve seen this before with certain politicians. She genuinely believes she’s the victim here. She believes it with all her heart. https://t.co/BbVlp52MRU — Dan Robertson (@pdrobertson) January 3, 2024

Yes she does. It's the modus operandi of the Left: they are always victims, never responsible.

Friendly reminder:

We'd add another step at this point:

5. Accuse people who notice 1-4 of 'damaging the pillars of society.'

The fact conservatives noticed her abysmal failings on antisemitism and her history of plagiarism are, ultimately, not the reasons she resigned. Harvard has stood by her through both of those.

But when the donations started drying up, that became a problem.

And let's face it -- 'conservatives' (at least how they're being defined by the media right now) are not the donor base for Harvard university.

The donors are left-leaning. The donors -- e.g. Harvard itself -- are who drove Gay to resign.

***

