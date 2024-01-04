Another Not-Insurrection: Pro-Palestine Protesters Shut Down California State Capitol
'Sweating to the Oldies' Madonna Sparks Ageism Controversy With Tour Performance (Video)
Massie Suggests Novel Approach on Illegals: Stop Incentivizing Dems to Ignore the Crime
Is She Running as a Democrat? Nikki Haley's Been Flubbing Easy Topics For...
This POTUS Brag About How Much Biden's Saving You on Gas is Getting...
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP Quietly Reveals Taking Donations From Climate...
Brian Stelter's New Metaphor for BRAVE AND STUNNING Journalists Protecting MUH Democracy G...
Another Resurfaced Clip Lands Nikki Haley in Hot Water
Joy Behar Citing Her Many Covid Boosters to Call Misinformation on Fauci Critics...
Uniter in Chief! Biden Reminds Millions of Americans How Much He Hates Them...
Story Disappears in 3, 2, 1 --> Iowa High School Mass Shooter Appears...
Wait ... WAT?! I've Seen Some RIDICULOUS Simping for Joe Biden But This...
Drew Holden Shreds Media and Their 'Horrifically Bad' Takes About Claudine Gay in...
'Woke VIRUS': Elon Musk Calls Woke AP Out for Their WOKE Claudine Gay...

Look in the Mirror: Claudine Gay Laments 'War to Unravel Faith' in Places Like Harvard in NYT Op-Ed

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 04, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Just days after her resignation from Harvard, Claudine Gay was giving space to write an op-ed in the New York TImes

We notice that Dr. Carol Swain, herself a Black woman and academic (and also one of the people from whom Gay plagiarized) was not afforded such an opportunity.

Advertisement

Gay writes:

On Tuesday, I made the wrenching but necessary decision to resign as Harvard’s president. For weeks, both I and the institution to which I’ve devoted my professional life have been under attack. My character and intelligence have been impugned. My commitment to fighting antisemitism has been questioned. My inbox has been flooded with invective, including death threats. I’ve been called the N-word more times than I care to count.

My hope is that by stepping down I will deny demagogues the opportunity to further weaponize my presidency in their campaign to undermine the ideals animating Harvard since its founding: excellence, openness, independence, truth.

When Gay was appointed president, the criticism of her was non-existent.

She started getting criticism after her handling of antisemitism on campus in the wake of October 7, as well as the ever-growing list of plagiarism charges.

She's also presided over tremendous losses in terms of donations, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Recommended

Story Disappears in 3, 2, 1 --> Iowa High School Mass Shooter Appears to Be LGBTQ/Trans Activist (Pics)
Sam J.
Advertisement

That's all it would've taken.

Hold her to the same standards as the students, and other academics.

Good. It needs to be stopped.

Yes, it is.

This writer may or may not have run the op-ed through a plagiarism checker just to make sure.

(And no, it was not.)

No one has done more to damage the foundations of higher education than the Left itself.

Nor should they be.

Someone went back in a time machine and made her plagiarize her work. Because racism.

Advertisement

She thinks she's the victim, even though she's not. In reality, the witnesses to her misdeeds are being blamed for noticing that she tolerated antisemitism and engaged in rampant plagiarism throughout her career.

They'll never blame themselves or take responsibility for it.

Rotting thanks to leftists, by the way.

Not because conservatives point it out.

Yes, it is.

Yes she does. It's the modus operandi of the Left: they are always victims, never responsible.

Friendly reminder:

Advertisement

We'd add another step at this point:

5. Accuse people who notice 1-4 of 'damaging the pillars of society.'

The fact conservatives noticed her abysmal failings on antisemitism and her history of plagiarism are, ultimately, not the reasons she resigned. Harvard has stood by her through both of those.

But when the donations started drying up, that became a problem.

And let's face it -- 'conservatives' (at least how they're being defined by the media right now) are not the donor base for Harvard university.

The donors are left-leaning. The donors -- e.g. Harvard itself -- are who drove Gay to resign.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HARVARD NEW YORK TIMES NYT OP-ED PLAGIARISM CLAUDINE GAY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Story Disappears in 3, 2, 1 --> Iowa High School Mass Shooter Appears to Be LGBTQ/Trans Activist (Pics)
Sam J.
'Sweating to the Oldies' Madonna Sparks Ageism Controversy With Tour Performance (Video)
ArtistAngie
Massie Suggests Novel Approach on Illegals: Stop Incentivizing Dems to Ignore the Crime
Amy Curtis
This POTUS Brag About How Much Biden's Saving You on Gas is Getting Torched
Doug P.
Another Not-Insurrection: Pro-Palestine Protesters Shut Down California State Capitol
Amy Curtis
Is She Running as a Democrat? Nikki Haley's Been Flubbing Easy Topics For a LOOONG Time
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Story Disappears in 3, 2, 1 --> Iowa High School Mass Shooter Appears to Be LGBTQ/Trans Activist (Pics) Sam J.
Advertisement