CNN Spins Claudine Gay’s Plagiarism, Says She Was Just 'Sloppy'

As Twitchy reported, Harvard President Claudine Gay has resigned in the wake of both a disastrous appearance before Congress and an ever-widening plagiarism scandal. This will likely make progressives either very sad or very angry. NBC News' Ben Collins sarcastically tweeted that they needed to put more reporters on the "internal politicking" at Harvard, as "it is the most important thing in the world." Former Vox writer David Roberts blamed Christopher Rufo, who "ginned up this Claudine Gay plagiarism scandal out of nothing." Nothing being nearly 50 instances of plagiarism in Gay's academic output.

When the New York Times reported on it, they avoided saying Gay plagiarized; instead, she allegedly used duplicative language. CNN too is avoiding the proven instances of plagiarism. Reporter Matt Egan reminded us that Gay hasn't been accused of stealing anyone's ideas — tell that to Dr. Carol M. Swain and others who've come forward and said she'd plagiarized them.

Bonkers explanation from CNN reporter Matt Egan on the Harvard plagiarism scandal:



"We should note that Claudine Gay has not been accused of stealing anyone's ideas in any of her writings. She has been accused of sort of more like copying other peoples writings without… pic.twitter.com/ONArO75NLE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 2, 2024

Egan's not the first to say that Gay was just "sloppy." Does that make it better? Does it make her more qualified to be president of Harvard?

“copying other peoples writings without attribution” - if only we had a word for this — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 2, 2024

“Change the definition of plagiarism with this one simple trick!” — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 2, 2024

“Mostly peaceful plagiarism.” — Ranch Barlow (@iamranchbarlow) January 2, 2024

Someone is very important to the Regime... — James Lindsay, anti-Fascist (@ConceptualJames) January 2, 2024

Example 9,776,888 why the media cannot be trusted — Vincent Au (@VincentAuGondor) January 2, 2024

"sort of more like... You know..." great delivery, Matt 🤧 — Sour Patch Lyds 🐊 (@sourpatchlyds) January 2, 2024

Ah!…so “copying someone’s writings” and placing those writings in your papers is NOT “stealing anyone’s ideas”.



Thank goodness for THAT! She would have been a plagiarist, otherwise.



Thanks CNN for helping us better understand the reality of what she did. — Chris Knepper 🛡️ (@ChrisKnepper4) January 2, 2024

Copying other people's writings without attribution sure sounds like a textbook definition of plagiarism. — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) January 2, 2024

Copying other peoples writings without proper attribution IS stealing. — Kate Johnson (@kaideejay) January 2, 2024

“Sloppy attribution”, “duplicative language “, I’m telling you, it takes real talent and ingenuity. Hats off to these “journalists”. — Carlos Tellechea (@teldimaberg) January 2, 2024

It's funny watching these people twist themselves into pretzels trying to change the truth to protect the people on their team. — Scott Olson MN (@ScottOlsonMN) January 2, 2024

She very well has been accused of stealing ideas … just ask the scholars from whom she stole ideas. The examples of her plagiarism have been posted on X.

Why is CNN trying to cover for Gay?

