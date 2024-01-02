Former Harvard President Says She Was Subjected to 'Threats Fueled by Racial Animus'
CNN Spins Claudine Gay’s Plagiarism, Says She Was Just 'Sloppy'

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on January 02, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy reported, Harvard President Claudine Gay has resigned in the wake of both a disastrous appearance before Congress and an ever-widening plagiarism scandal. This will likely make progressives either very sad or very angry. NBC News' Ben Collins sarcastically tweeted that they needed to put more reporters on the "internal politicking" at Harvard, as "it is the most important thing in the world." Former Vox writer David Roberts blamed Christopher Rufo, who "ginned up this Claudine Gay plagiarism scandal out of nothing." Nothing being nearly 50 instances of plagiarism in Gay's academic output.

When the New York Times reported on it, they avoided saying Gay plagiarized; instead, she allegedly used duplicative language. CNN too is avoiding the proven instances of plagiarism. Reporter Matt Egan reminded us that Gay hasn't been accused of stealing anyone's ideas — tell that to Dr. Carol M. Swain and others who've come forward and said she'd plagiarized them.

Bonkers explanation from CNN reporter Matt Egan on the Harvard plagiarism scandal:

"We should note that Claudine Gay has not been accused of stealing anyone's ideas in any of her writings. She has been accused of sort of more like copying other people's writings without attribution. So it's been more sloppy attribution than stealing anyone's ideas."

This guy is apparently a journalist...

Egan's not the first to say that Gay was just "sloppy." Does that make it better? Does it make her more qualified to be president of Harvard?

ROFL! Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Hilariously FAILS Plagiarism Checker and NO, We're Not Joking
Sam J.
She very well has been accused of stealing ideas … just ask the scholars from whom she stole ideas. The examples of her plagiarism have been posted on X.

Why is CNN trying to cover for Gay? 

