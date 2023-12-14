A Tired Biden Mumbles About Beating Big Pharma and 'Investing in 3 New...
'Let the PR Games Begin!': Tiki-Wielding Harvard Prez Gay Attends Menorah Lighting, Mockery Ensues

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 14, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

'Siri, show me what shameless pandering looks like.'

After a very rough week involving her tolerance of antisemitism and blatant plagiarism (but one that saw Harvard stand behind her), Harvard President Claudine Gay made an appearance at a campus menorah lighting event.

Advertisement

Really, the chutzpah of the Left is something to behold.

The New York Post reports:

Embattled Harvard president Claudine Gay attended a campus menorah lighting Wednesday — a day after it emerged she was retaining her job at the Ivy League school despite widespread antisemitism backlash.

The under-fire president was among the roughly 100 people to gather at the daily lighting ceremony, organized by the Harvard Chabad, at the campus’ Harvard Park.

Gay, who attended alongside her colleague Professor Jeff Bussgang, was spotted lighting the first candle.

Despite a slew of anti-Israel protests being held on campus of late, the lighting went ahead calmly without any interruptions.

Gay’s appearance came after the Harvard Corporation — the university’s highest governing body — announced Tuesday that she would remain leader of the prestigious school in the wake of her disastrous congressional testimony about antisemitism last week.

Her presence did not go unnoted on Twitter/X:

Advertisement

That's all this is. Meanwhile, she shut down a conservative event on campus despite being a supporter of 'free speech.'

Users also noticed the very interesting choice of lighting implement:

Why, yes. Yes it is.

Remember when tiki torches were a hallmark of white supremacist Nazis or something?

We remember.

Tone deaf or intentionally mocking?

Really hard to tell with the Left these days.

Huh, indeed.

Really is the cherry on the top of this sundae, isn't it?

They are not kidding.

Advertisement

Perfection.

Especially after years of the Left telling us how evil tiki torches are.

Laughed out loud at this one.

Honestly, that's what this feels like. Mockery.

She's allowed antisemitism to flourish on campus and is going to get away with it.

And is rubbing salt in the wounds.

Really is a *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

A perfect way to describe this: empty and meaningless.

And people see it for what it is.

Advertisement

Really, you can't make this up.

Everyone is laughing at her, and she doesn't realize it.

Like magic. She really thinks this erases the ongoing problems Harvard has with antisemitism.

Speaks volumes about the Left, doesn't it?

Tags: ANTISEMITISM COLLEGE GAY HARVARD DEI

