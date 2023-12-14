'Let the PR Games Begin!': Tiki-Wielding Harvard Prez Gay Attends Menorah Lighting, Mockery Ensues

'Siri, show me what shameless pandering looks like.'

After a very rough week involving her tolerance of antisemitism and blatant plagiarism (but one that saw Harvard stand behind her), Harvard President Claudine Gay made an appearance at a campus menorah lighting event.

Embattled Harvard president Claudine Gay attends menorah lighting after widespread antisemitism backlash https://t.co/PP8i2pjMPm pic.twitter.com/4CqfvVpmET — New York Post (@nypost) December 14, 2023

Really, the chutzpah of the Left is something to behold.

The New York Post reports:

Embattled Harvard president Claudine Gay attended a campus menorah lighting Wednesday — a day after it emerged she was retaining her job at the Ivy League school despite widespread antisemitism backlash. The under-fire president was among the roughly 100 people to gather at the daily lighting ceremony, organized by the Harvard Chabad, at the campus’ Harvard Park. Gay, who attended alongside her colleague Professor Jeff Bussgang, was spotted lighting the first candle. Despite a slew of anti-Israel protests being held on campus of late, the lighting went ahead calmly without any interruptions. Gay’s appearance came after the Harvard Corporation — the university’s highest governing body — announced Tuesday that she would remain leader of the prestigious school in the wake of her disastrous congressional testimony about antisemitism last week.

Her presence did not go unnoted on Twitter/X:

Let the P.R. games begin! — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) December 14, 2023

That's all this is. Meanwhile, she shut down a conservative event on campus despite being a supporter of 'free speech.'

Users also noticed the very interesting choice of lighting implement:

Is that a tiki torch? — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) December 14, 2023

Why, yes. Yes it is.

Remember when tiki torches were a hallmark of white supremacist Nazis or something?

We remember.

And they really thought the tiki torch was the best way to go after the whole anti-Semitic thing — Mike The Mad Scientist (@MadMikeOfficial) December 14, 2023

Tone deaf or intentionally mocking?

Really hard to tell with the Left these days.

Tiki torches, huh? — JWF (@JammieWF) December 14, 2023

Huh, indeed.

The tiki torch is just too perfect https://t.co/Xtx89JPk5S — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 14, 2023

Really is the cherry on the top of this sundae, isn't it?

They are not kidding.

Perfection.

nothing says “i’m not anti-Semitic” than standing in a crowd holding a TIKI TORCH https://t.co/Ruy44z1uHB — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 14, 2023

Especially after years of the Left telling us how evil tiki torches are.

She even plagiarized those guys with tiki torches https://t.co/zQPUv0BCLu — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 14, 2023

Laughed out loud at this one.

When the president of Harvard openly mocks Jews around the world. https://t.co/JNRlay9PaW — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) December 14, 2023

Honestly, that's what this feels like. Mockery.

She's allowed antisemitism to flourish on campus and is going to get away with it.

And is rubbing salt in the wounds.

The fact that she’s using a torch as if she were marching in a mob is just 🤌 https://t.co/rKEETeUC6P — June (@junebotprolly) December 14, 2023

Really is a *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

What an empty and meaningless thing to do. https://t.co/hvpk4VqnZk — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) December 14, 2023

A perfect way to describe this: empty and meaningless.

And people see it for what it is.

BahHahahahaha a tiki torch?!?!?!? https://t.co/RHaxBF5T3b — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) December 14, 2023

Really, you can't make this up.

She's holding a tiki torch! https://t.co/aZfbvWbLHT pic.twitter.com/JIaFCISti7 — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) December 14, 2023

Everyone is laughing at her, and she doesn't realize it.

And just like that, Harvard’s antisemitism problem is magically fixed. https://t.co/oJBbQzA07F — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) December 14, 2023

Like magic. She really thinks this erases the ongoing problems Harvard has with antisemitism.

Speaks volumes about the Left, doesn't it?

***

