More Than 650 Harvard Professors Sign Letter in Support of President Claudine Gay

Like the other two university presidents who testified before Congress about antisemitism on campus, Harvard's Claudine Gay was an embarrassment. Gay later put out a statement saying what she for some reason couldn't say during the hearing: "Let me be clear: Calls for violence or genocide against the Jewish community, or any religious or ethnic group are vile, they have no place at Harvard, and those who threaten our Jewish students will be held to account."

As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, another bombshell dropped as Gay was exposed as plagiarizing parts of her Ph.D. thesis. This might get a student thrown out, but Gay instead became president of the university.

Now we're hearing that more than 650 Harvard professors have signed a letter supporting Gay.

650+ Harvard professors have signed a letter to the Harvard Corporation in support of President Claudine Gay. @Harvard is now in crisis.



The Harvard Board is now stuck between a rock & a hard place: if they fire Gay (also now accused of plagiarism) the faculty will be in… — C. Bradley Thompson (@CBradleyThomps1) December 11, 2023

Even with the plagiarism charges they still support her?

Defunding Harvard is the only thing that will work — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2023

The solution is straightforward, but painful. Fire the president for cause, along with anyone who signed that letter or supports it. Then use Harvard’s endowment to re-build the university with new, competent, and moral professors, administrators and staff.



They won’t do it. — Tony Andarian (@AndarianP) December 11, 2023

Harvard's got great resources and a valuable brand name. If all 650 resign, I'm sure that plenty of qualified candidates will apply to take their places. — Bruce D. Abramson, Ph.D., J.D. (@bdabramson) December 11, 2023

The school is a cesspool of sewage. Let the hard conversations happen. Let the faculty revolt. — OpposingViews (@OpposingViews) December 11, 2023

Marxist Cesspit.



They have destroyed their Brand forever.



Good riddance. Shutter the Den of Spies and Traitors. — CoreValuesWin (@CoreValuesWin) December 11, 2023

Let them all go! Harvard has 16,000 staff & faculty. Fire Gay and take this opportunity to clean up. That’s the only way to save the school. — Joséphine (@Jojo99275148) December 11, 2023

The DEI institutional rot is deep — Mike Holley 🇨🇦 (@tallmikeholley) December 11, 2023

Be like Reagan with the air traffic controllers



Fire Gay and the 650!



Today — William Floyd (@BF191) December 11, 2023

Good luck.



The value of a Harvard degree and any of that from an Ivy league institution has really diminished in value in my opinion.



These woke policies will continue to erode confidence and ultimately weaken these institutions both in reputation and financially. — raging bull 🚀 (@theragingbull) December 11, 2023

How many of these people are directly related to DEI initiatives? Remember, there are over 2400 professors, lecturers, and instructors. — economatrix (@economatrix1) December 11, 2023

They clearly aren't the faculty that should be there in the first place.



Anyone who saw that hearing and thought she should keep her job clearly has a bad judge of character and should not be the folks helping shape the future of our country. — Troy Osinoff 🕺 (@yo) December 11, 2023

They can fire her. Nobody's going to leave because of it, at least nobody who matters. Letting her stay at this point is going hurt the morale of the better faculty who aren't as loud but have actual moral and ethical standards. — Michael Chaney (@MichaelDChaney) December 11, 2023

It was handy for them to make a list of who should be fired. If Gay loses her job, they'd be hypocrites to stay. They can start their own Marxist university.

