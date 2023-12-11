More Than 650 Harvard Professors Sign Letter in Support of President Claudine Gay

Climate Defiance - The Only Action We Get Is Direct Action
Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on December 11, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Like the other two university presidents who testified before Congress about antisemitism on campus, Harvard's Claudine Gay was an embarrassment. Gay later put out a statement saying what she for some reason couldn't say during the hearing: "Let me be clear: Calls for violence or genocide against the Jewish community, or any religious or ethnic group are vile, they have no place at Harvard, and those who threaten our Jewish students will be held to account."

Advertisement

As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, another bombshell dropped as Gay was exposed as plagiarizing parts of her Ph.D. thesis. This might get a student thrown out, but Gay instead became president of the university.

Now we're hearing that more than 650 Harvard professors have signed a letter supporting Gay.

650+ Harvard professors have signed a letter to the Harvard Corporation in support of President Claudine Gay. @Harvard is now in crisis. 

The Harvard Board is now stuck between a rock & a hard place: if they fire Gay (also now accused of plagiarism) the faculty will be in revolt; if they keep her, the university will be saddled with a national disgrace.

The faculty letter is also proof that the firing of Gay will have no effect on the moral-intellectual culture @Harvard. 

@Harvard is gone. It cannot be saved. Harvard has a $50 billion endowment. It should never again receive a penny of taxpayer money. #defundHarvard

Even with the plagiarism charges they still support her?

It was handy for them to make a list of who should be fired. If Gay loses her job, they'd be hypocrites to stay. They can start their own Marxist university.

***

