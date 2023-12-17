Party of Science Alert: Trans Activist Says Men Become Women Through Surgery

Mike Pompeo: 'Antisemitism Is a Major Concern on Campuses. But the Problem Is...
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on December 17, 2023
Twitter

In Wisconsin, the state senate and assembly both have bills (Senate Bill 377 and Assembly Bill 378) up for a hearing. The bills would designate sports teams based on the biological sex of the participants.

A common sense bill that will protect women's sports.

During a hearing for the bill, a trans activist says men become women through surgery.

But that's not how this work.

Not how this works at all.

No, you can't.

Biological men -- regardless of how they identify -- have a physiological advantage over women. Surgery doesn't change that.

We need to protect fair competition. Women are losing scholarships, awards, spots in competition. It's not fair.

That's why we call it the 'Party of Science'.

The injuries to women who compete against trans women are real. Why is this tolerated?

So is harassment like this.

Apparently not.

The irony and projection is strong with the Left.

This is why sex 'assigned at birth' is used: to erase biology. Sex isn't assigned at birth, it's observed.

This mentality is unsustainable because it flies in the face of eons of human evolution and basic biology.

One of these things is not like the others: women competing against men in golf does not give them an unfair biological advantage.

Scholarships do not give women an advantage.

The physicality of biological men gives them an unfair advantage over women. One that takes away opportunities for women.

So science-y.

Putting it mildly.

Women have been set back quite a bit by this. We are now 'cisgender runners' and 'egg producers' instead of women.

You've noticed that too, huh?

Hence all the lawsuits (more here, too).

Notice how it's never 'what is a man'? Just women get usurped and replaced.

Where are the feminists?

***

Tags: EQUALITY SPORTS TRANS TRANSGENDER WISCONSIN EQUITY

