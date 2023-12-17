Party of Science Alert: Trans Activist Says Men Become Women Through Surgery

In Wisconsin, the state senate and assembly both have bills (Senate Bill 377 and Assembly Bill 378) up for a hearing. The bills would designate sports teams based on the biological sex of the participants.

A common sense bill that will protect women's sports.

During a hearing for the bill, a trans activist says men become women through surgery.

But that's not how this work.

At a hearing for a bill which would require college sports teams in WI be divided by sex and not gender identity, a trans activist claims that trans women can actually become biological females through surgery. pic.twitter.com/KzahtDj6CO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 17, 2023

Not how this works at all.

Nah, you can’t. — Brett (@Texan__Pride) December 17, 2023

No, you can't.

Biological men -- regardless of how they identify -- have a physiological advantage over women. Surgery doesn't change that.

Biological sex is determined by genetics, not surgery. Protecting fair competition in college sports is essential. — Frank (@FrankChronicles) December 17, 2023

We need to protect fair competition. Women are losing scholarships, awards, spots in competition. It's not fair.

The people who believe in science no doubt https://t.co/C8K5SKbRXa — Damsel in Dissent 🇲🇹 🦋 (@starboard_light) December 17, 2023

That's why we call it the 'Party of Science'.

In future news Wisconsin hospitals report an increase in moderate to severe head concussion in girls playing high school sports.

Experts are begging for money to find a cause. — I like being a cynic (@NunyaBe87867194) December 17, 2023

The injuries to women who compete against trans women are real. Why is this tolerated?

So is harassment like this.

Apparently not.

And people call me a illiterate redneck. https://t.co/kMG2xWTifN — C.L. Hoggatt (@c_hoggatt) December 17, 2023

The irony and projection is strong with the Left.

The next definition they are going to change is for the word biological. If they can't win the argument, they change what words mean so they can win. It is going to backfire on them and will be beautiful to watch when it does. https://t.co/Sc43l0xfds — Stelvis💥🇺🇸💥 (@Stelvis11) December 17, 2023

This is why sex 'assigned at birth' is used: to erase biology. Sex isn't assigned at birth, it's observed.

This mentality is unsustainable because it flies in the face of eons of human evolution and basic biology.

When women competed in mens PGA golf they were praised.

When half of sports scholarships were mandated by title 9, women cheered.

Now that a few trans folks actually want to compete with women- a few women and the right are outraged. #firstworldproblems https://t.co/G5FXcLu0GC — DanL (@Danlar85) December 17, 2023

One of these things is not like the others: women competing against men in golf does not give them an unfair biological advantage.

Scholarships do not give women an advantage.

The physicality of biological men gives them an unfair advantage over women. One that takes away opportunities for women.

surgically attaching a pair of wings to a person will transform them into a bird and they can fly. Science. — Mostly Peaceful Female (@MsRainmanJRSY) December 17, 2023

So science-y.

Putting it mildly.

People who believe they can literally change the sex they were born with by surgery are delusional at best and dangerous at worse.

Dangerous because their insanity is being peddled to children. Women have now even lost their own sex and with it all their hard fought rights. https://t.co/ThoOrEZOJl — Richard (@Richard91929614) December 17, 2023

Women have been set back quite a bit by this. We are now 'cisgender runners' and 'egg producers' instead of women.

They believe science until science becomes inconvenient to their agenda — JamesTiberius (@TheBigJamesG) December 17, 2023

You've noticed that too, huh?

Until we can change the chromosomes of every cell in a human from male to female then being trans will continue to be impossible.



The current surgeries offered are medieval.



They mutilate an otherwise healthy human body.



They should be illegal.



What happened to “do no harm”? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 17, 2023

Hence all the lawsuits (more here, too).

Every possible counter claim and explanation has been provided in the comments below. But it still won’t be enough because they keep changing the definition of “ what is woman?”. https://t.co/ho6KRWeS4U — Enrique (@EnriqueP269227) December 17, 2023

Notice how it's never 'what is a man'? Just women get usurped and replaced.

Where are the feminists?

