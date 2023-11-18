Utterly Revolting: Male Volleyball Player Shouts Obscene Taunt at Opposing Girls Team

Allowing boys to play in girls' sports is a scourge in America. It not only erases young girls, it destroys their athletic hopes and dreams and puts them in serious physical danger. Examples of young women being seriously injured by their male counterparts increase nearly every week. It is undeniable that teenage boys in general possess natural physiological advantages over teenage girls, and we have seen the results of that over and over.

Advertisement

But if that was not enough, the insanity has now reached the inevitable next level: humiliation.

It is not enough anymore for boys to beat the girls, they have to taunt them as well. Vulgarly.

"Did my penis distract you?"

MA teen boy, Derek Cannuscio's inappropriate comment to opposing female player post girls' volleyball game sparks controversy. Heated girls' match: Opposing team fans booed the male team captain. 🧵@MIAA033 pic.twitter.com/h5ZJK1vMMA — ICONS (@icons_women) November 18, 2023

The Independent Council on Women's Sports (ICONS) is a network of current and former female athletes who advocate for protecting women's athletics and fair competition. They reported this incident on Nov. 18, though the date that the actual game took place is unclear.

And the player in question, Derek Cannuscio, is not even 'trans.' He identifies as male (or at least as a 'he'), and that is reflected on his Instagram channel as well. But Massachusetts law allows boys to play in girls' sports regardless of gender identity if there is not an equivalent male sport at the school.

It remains unclear if the tall male player (who still refers to himself as "he") simply prefers playing against girls to capitalize on the 7" lower girls' net height or if he self-identifies as non-binary. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Qom56rED4A — ICONS (@icons_women) November 18, 2023

Watch the video. The boy towers above not only his teammates and opponents but also the lower net that is used in girls' volleyball. That's a nice advantage to have.

Male player who happens to be captain of girls volleyball team in MA asked female player on opposing team after a heated game:



"Did my penis distract you?"



How is that not some form of sexual harassment? At the hands of @MassGovernor pic.twitter.com/fqhe7Fobba — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 18, 2023

There is no other way to categorize this: it is a humiliation ritual. One worthy of the Soviet Union or Chinese Cultural Revolution. And while the temptation is to place all the blame on Connuscio (and he certainly deserves plenty), the real fault lies with Massachusetts legislatures and other adults who allow this to even happen.

@LoriTrahanMA because of Title IX, you had the chance to be a D1 athlete. It's time to understand the repercussions of your vote. You're erasing while simultaneously hurting girls across the state of MA. For your daughters sake, you deserve to be voted out of office.



Not to… pic.twitter.com/2Zr5Gr72Ux — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 18, 2023

WTF are the parents thinking, allowing this? If my son came and said he was playing in a girls team, he’d be grounded. https://t.co/3yXsogVgbE — Agent 💜🤍💚 (@shhh_agent) November 18, 2023

Advertisement

The real criminals here are the adults that allow this boy to play girls’ sports. https://t.co/qtkIA22w8A — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 18, 2023

Absolutely. The entire Massachusetts state legislature and governor should be ashamed.

That thing that never happens has happened again. https://t.co/2ds766wjPv — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) November 18, 2023

Remember when they kept telling us that boys in girls' sports never happened? That was fun. We have now reached, 'It's not happening and it's good that it is.'

@LandmarkSchool is a private school for kids with language disabilities, fees are $73k-96k per annum (a lot of money to help your kid with dyslexia get ahead)



I wonder how the girls parents, who are paying close to six figures a year, feel about a boy taking a girl’s opportunity https://t.co/d9weGFSc3n — Le_Sorelle_Arduino KPSS (@Sorelle_Arduino) November 18, 2023

Wow. Imagine paying that much for your child's high school and having this take place. It's time for parents to take some action.

The parents need to get involved, and take the girls out of the school sports teams. We did that for one of our daughters in high school (different problem; same solution) and placed her on a local club team. If parents will do that, the schools will listen. https://t.co/zPhugAXIYd — K. Wade (@Kwade79) November 18, 2023

Advertisement

A protest in front of that school needs to happen from parents who do live there so they have no power to silence us because we don’t go to the school or live in the community. — Trans cult stole my kids (@pickleballbp) November 18, 2023

Until people make it stop, it will never stop. It will only get worse.





***