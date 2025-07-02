Independence Day Vigilance: FBI Warns of Possible 'Lone Wolf' Attacks Over July 4...
Tom Homan Answers Question About 'Widespread Fear' With a Reality Check That'll Trigger...
VICTORY! After Banning Woman From Their Locker Room, YMCA Settles Her Lawsuit for...
Former CNN Journos Appalled By CBS News' Settlement With Trump, Decry 'Decaying Corporate...
Seriously, Dude? Scott Jennings Gives Bakari Sellers 'The Look' for Insisting Mamdani Is...
VIP
Bill Kristol's Call to Defund Helps Prove DHS and ICE Are Doing a...
'Open-Minded Journalist' Maria Shriver Finds CBS News' Settlement With Trump Heartbreaking...
She OWNS Him: As UPenn Bends the Knee, Keith Olbermann Can't Stop Crying...
Mental Mismatch: Stephen Miller DROPS Mayor Karen Bass Over What an 'Insurrection' Looks...
Joy Reid Says Stephen Miller Has Initiated a ‘3000 Brown Persons a Day’...
Socialist Smiles: Zohran Mamdani Gets the Giddy Greeting You’d Expect from ‘Journalist’ at...
FBI Blocked Probe Into 2020 Chinese Election Meddling to Protect Then-Director Christopher...
'Nature is Healing!' Waffle House Delivers Egg-citing News to X
BREAKING: Paramount/CBS News Settle 60 Minutes’ Kamala Harris Deceptive Editing Lawsuit wi...

Journalism, Ladies and Gentlemen! ABC News Drops INCREDIBLE New Euphemism for Violent MS-13 Gang

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 02, 2025
Twitter

Everyone -- even this writer's 12-year-old son -- knows MS-13 is a violent criminal gang comprised of illegal aliens. But because ABC News can't admit this gang was let into our country by Democrats (and that Democrats are fighting to keep them here), they had to find a different word for gang.

Advertisement

It's so adorable that someone at ABC News was given a thesaurus for Christmas and has finally gotten around to using it.

Here's more (emphasis added):

The leader of an MS-13 clique in the suburbs of New York City faces sentencing Wednesday in a federal racketeering case involving eight murders, including the 2016 killings of two high school girls that focused the nation’s attention on the violent Central American street gang.

Alexi Saenz pleaded guilty last year for his role in ordering and approving the killings as well as other crimes during a rash of bloody violence that prompted President Donald Trump to make several visits to Long Island and call for the death penalty for Saenz and other gang members during his first term in the White House.

Saenz’s lawyers are seeking a sentence of 45 years behind bars, but prosecutors want the judge to impose the maximum sentence of 70 years.

Recommended

VICTORY! After Banning Woman From Their Locker Room, YMCA Settles Her Lawsuit for a Hefty Sum (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Cheerleaders are a 'clique.' 

MS-13 members who murder eight people are not 'cliques' -- they're gangs.

Yeah. Just like the Plastics.

Bless them.

Beyond despicable.

Indeed.

That's the media for ya.

Advertisement

Just incredible framing, ABC News.

Everyone knows they're a gang except the propagandist who wrote that story.

Let us know how that works out for you, Lefties.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABC NEWS BORDER SECURITY CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

VICTORY! After Banning Woman From Their Locker Room, YMCA Settles Her Lawsuit for a Hefty Sum (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Tom Homan Answers Question About 'Widespread Fear' With a Reality Check That'll Trigger Dems (Again)
Doug P.
Seriously, Dude? Scott Jennings Gives Bakari Sellers 'The Look' for Insisting Mamdani Is Not a Communist
Grateful Calvin
She OWNS Him: As UPenn Bends the Knee, Keith Olbermann Can't Stop Crying About Riley Gaines
Grateful Calvin
Independence Day Vigilance: FBI Warns of Possible 'Lone Wolf' Attacks Over July 4 Holiday
Amy Curtis
Mental Mismatch: Stephen Miller DROPS Mayor Karen Bass Over What an 'Insurrection' Looks Like
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

VICTORY! After Banning Woman From Their Locker Room, YMCA Settles Her Lawsuit for a Hefty Sum (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement