Journalism, Ladies and Gentlemen! ABC News Drops INCREDIBLE New Euphemism for Violent MS-13 Gang

Everyone -- even this writer's 12-year-old son -- knows MS-13 is a violent criminal gang comprised of illegal aliens. But because ABC News can't admit this gang was let into our country by Democrats (and that Democrats are fighting to keep them here), they had to find a different word for gang.

The leader of an MS-13 clique in the suburbs of New York City faces sentencing Wednesday in a federal racketeering case involving eight murders, including the 2016 killings of two high school girls that focused the nation’s attention on the violent gang. https://t.co/T3p6jtqHVB — ABC News (@ABC) July 2, 2025

It's so adorable that someone at ABC News was given a thesaurus for Christmas and has finally gotten around to using it.

Here's more (emphasis added):

The leader of an MS-13 clique in the suburbs of New York City faces sentencing Wednesday in a federal racketeering case involving eight murders, including the 2016 killings of two high school girls that focused the nation’s attention on the violent Central American street gang. Alexi Saenz pleaded guilty last year for his role in ordering and approving the killings as well as other crimes during a rash of bloody violence that prompted President Donald Trump to make several visits to Long Island and call for the death penalty for Saenz and other gang members during his first term in the White House. Saenz’s lawyers are seeking a sentence of 45 years behind bars, but prosecutors want the judge to impose the maximum sentence of 70 years.

Cheerleaders are a 'clique.'

MS-13 members who murder eight people are not 'cliques' -- they're gangs.

MS-13 clique?



Like the mean girls from HS? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) July 2, 2025

Yeah. Just like the Plastics.

"Clique"?



Bless your little hearts.



Your stupid, leftist, propagandist, little hearts. — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) July 2, 2025

Bless them.

An MS-13 “clique.”



Oh, like the Escobar drug club or the Sisterhood of the Traveling Hezbollah Bomb Vests?



You people are despicable. pic.twitter.com/Gjuh476xel — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 2, 2025

Beyond despicable.

"CLIQUE" WTF is that?

A clique goes to the mall, or the movies, or shares a limo to prom.



Let me know the next time MS-13 members are sharing a couple of Boba's on a Friday night, trying to grab sneakers that go with their new tops.



Holy s**t. — Frank Parker, Jr. ESQ, DDH, PDQ, BLT. (@FParker_77) July 2, 2025

Indeed.

Tell us you support gangs without telling us you support gangs. Sick. — Mary The Grateful (@MaryTracy1101) July 2, 2025

That's the media for ya.

Just incredible framing, ABC News.

Gang.

They’re a gang.



Even your dumbest most biased reader knows they’re a gang. https://t.co/7l4tbrRCa5 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 2, 2025

Everyone knows they're a gang except the propagandist who wrote that story.

ABC is now instructing its cult members that MS-13 is a “clique”. It’s a vicious gang, but hey, if you don’t believe it you can invite them to your backyard BBQ. https://t.co/vLDj3dwCFP — Tenniscourted (@tenniscourted) July 2, 2025

Let us know how that works out for you, Lefties.

