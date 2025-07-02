Ripple Effect! Axios Gets DRAGGED Over Story About Illegal Immigration Crackdown Impacting the Economy

Three Days of No Work: Democrats Are Protesting Employers by Launching ‘The People’s...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 02, 2025
Townhall Media

The media are trying very hard to doom-and-gloom on President Trump's illegal immigration crackdown. They not only warn us that we won't have people to clean our toilets or build our houses, but that produce prices will skyrocket if employers can't pay slave wages to illegal immigrants to pick crops.

For the rest of us, we see it as an opportunity to give more Americans jobs and increase wages.

Axios -- like other outlets -- think that's a bad thing.

Here's more from Axios:

President Trump's immigration crackdown is hitting key pockets of the economy, disrupting workplaces and communities around the country.

Why it matters: The sharp fall in immigration this year threatens to slow down economic growth, particularly in the sectors and cities that relied on newcomers to the U.S. in recent years.



What they're saying: With the push against immigration, 'the economy will find itself slightly diminished in the long run and inflation will run a touch higher,' economist Bernard Yaros writes in a report for Oxford Economics.

  • There will be fewer workers to produce goods and services, slowing down growth and putting pressure on wages.

By the numbers: Net immigration started to fall last summer after the Biden administration took a harder line. This year, Trump's crackdown has been far more aggressive.

Maybe basing economic growth on illegal immigration was a bad idea.

Yeah, they sure omitted that word from the headline, didn't they?

Yes.

We thought the Left wanted a 'living wage' for Americans, after all.

Alternate headline.

As this writer said.

Exactly.

We sure did.

But that would make President Trump look good, and Axios won't allow that.

They do not.

Hard bordering on impossible.

And no one trusts the experts -- economists or otherwise -- anymore.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


