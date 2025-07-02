Ripple Effect! Axios Gets DRAGGED Over Story About Illegal Immigration Crackdown Impacting the Economy

The media are trying very hard to doom-and-gloom on President Trump's illegal immigration crackdown. They not only warn us that we won't have people to clean our toilets or build our houses, but that produce prices will skyrocket if employers can't pay slave wages to illegal immigrants to pick crops.

For the rest of us, we see it as an opportunity to give more Americans jobs and increase wages.

Axios -- like other outlets -- think that's a bad thing.

Trump immigration crackdown ripples through economy https://t.co/kWdaWmvuVE — Axios (@axios) July 2, 2025

Here's more from Axios:

President Trump's immigration crackdown is hitting key pockets of the economy, disrupting workplaces and communities around the country. Why it matters: The sharp fall in immigration this year threatens to slow down economic growth, particularly in the sectors and cities that relied on newcomers to the U.S. in recent years.



What they're saying: With the push against immigration, 'the economy will find itself slightly diminished in the long run and inflation will run a touch higher,' economist Bernard Yaros writes in a report for Oxford Economics. There will be fewer workers to produce goods and services, slowing down growth and putting pressure on wages. By the numbers: Net immigration started to fall last summer after the Biden administration took a harder line. This year, Trump's crackdown has been far more aggressive.

Maybe basing economic growth on illegal immigration was a bad idea.

Illegal immigration crackdown. There, fixed it for you. — Seppie (@Seppie123456) July 2, 2025

Yeah, they sure omitted that word from the headline, didn't they?

By “pressure on wages” they mean it will raise wages for American workers pic.twitter.com/pQMLixllAX — Jared (@Jar3d__) July 2, 2025

Yes.

We thought the Left wanted a 'living wage' for Americans, after all.

“Americans get more jobs, wages rise” — Jimmy (@JimmyCVAMC) July 2, 2025

Alternate headline.

Pretty d**n stupid to build an economy dependent on illegal immigration.



The sooner we fix it, the better-> minimizes the disruption for everyone (including immigrants)



Of course anyone paying attention knows its less about economics and more about politics. — 🇺🇸InDefenseOfFreedom🇺🇸 (@IDofFreedom) July 2, 2025

As this writer said.

oh no, not the GDP, lets throw away all laws and culture — CaptainHaystacks (@SeniorHaystacks) July 2, 2025

Exactly.

So legal, not illegal immigration?



I voted for this. — Blue State Blues (@BlueStateBlues3) July 2, 2025

We sure did.

The Non-Orwellian headline would read:



"Trump illegal immigration crackdown means higher wages for American citizens" — Truth (@TheTruthSearUm) July 2, 2025

But that would make President Trump look good, and Axios won't allow that.

“the economy will find itself slightly diminished in the long run and inflation will run a touch higher," economist Bernard Yaros writes in a report for Oxford Economics.



Do you read your own articles? — butnotthearmadillo (@armadillolov) July 2, 2025

They do not.

Looks like legal immigration is staying steady, while illegal immigration is falling. Probably going to be hard to convince many Americans that this is a problem. https://t.co/GDAmNrsq58 pic.twitter.com/Y6vuASiGCo — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 2, 2025

Hard bordering on impossible.

The economists say that Trump's immigration policy will reduce GDP growth. https://t.co/SPnnoPQti8 — Irakli Kekutia (@IrakliKekutia) July 2, 2025

And no one trusts the experts -- economists or otherwise -- anymore.

