The Word You're Looking for Is 'WOMEN': NBC News Embarrasses Itself With ‘Cisgender Runners’

We are so tired by this.

'Womb owners', 'egg producers', 'menstruators', and people with 'bonus holes'. These are just some of the 'inclusive' terms the Left has come up with to make trans people feel more welcome and to totally erase the word 'woman' from the lexicon.

The media are gleefully complicit in this erasure of women, using the pretzel-logic language of the Left in their reports, even if it's clunky, awkward, or sounds downright stupid.

Case in point, this gem from NBC News:

A federal court will allow four cisgender runners to sue over Connecticut's trans-inclusive policy, which they say deprived them of honors and opportunities. https://t.co/yTwIoWzUxd — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 15, 2023

These are women.

Fixed it for ya.

And when you click on the article the headline mentions 'trans girls', but not the actual girls suing.

Opponents of Connecticut’s policy letting transgender girls compete in girls high school sports will get a second chance to challenge it in court, an appeals court ruled Friday, which revived the case without weighing in on its merits. Both sides called it a win. The American Civil Liberties Union said it welcomes a chance to defend the rights of the two transgender high school track runners it represents. The Alliance Defending Freedom, which represented the four cisgender athletes who brought the lawsuit, also said it looks forward to seeking a ruling on the case’s merits.

In a rare full meeting of all active judges on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, judges found the cisgender runners have standing to sue and have described injuries that might qualify for monetary damages. The runners also seek to alter certain athletic records, alleging they were deprived of honors and opportunities at elite track-and-field events because they say “male athletes” were permitted to compete against them.

So it's 'transgender girls' and 'girls high school sports' but the four girls bringing the lawsuit are simply 'cisgender.'

Disgusting.

Strangely, @NBCNews went with "cisgender," the term used by critical gender theory extremists, rather than terms like girls, women, or females. — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) December 15, 2023

But they only use it selectively when referring to the athletes. They use 'girls' elsewhere.

Cisgender!? You mean real females! You guys are a joke! — Brian Imes (@Soonergeddon) December 15, 2023

They can't say that word, though, because it's not 'inclusive.'

But they can erase women, or reduce us to body parts or biological functions.

That's totally inclusive.

Or something.

Imagine calling yourself a new organization and using “cisgender” unironically . — Muh Freedom memes (@MuhFreedomMemes) December 15, 2023

The absolute state of journalism these days.

Cisgender is a slur. Please stop using that term. It's male or female — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) December 15, 2023

It's often used as a slur, and the 'words are literal violence' crowd is awfully eager to use it.

Here in clown world, we refer to biological women as “cisgender runners” https://t.co/T0JotIib2V — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 16, 2023

It's a three-ring circus, for sure.

Women, the word you are looking for is women.



No matter how much you despise the media, it's not enough. https://t.co/yD9sgwjmjs — Joe (@JoeC1776) December 16, 2023

It's not nearly enough.

Fantastic. More of this. Push back against the absurdity & protect women’s sports. https://t.co/mrtBC58v0p — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) December 16, 2023

Just like the detransitioner lawsuits, it's long overdue.

NBC can't even say 4 women. What an embarrassment https://t.co/O7Q35jYDnD — Trophy Husband (@Trophy_Husband5) December 16, 2023

They should be embarrassed.

But they aren't.

I actually agree and hope the 4 girls win their lawsuit. Trans girls have the strength, speed, and power advantage. Would be easier to just create trans/non-binary divisions. Since there's more than 2 genders, it should be reflected in athletics so the competition is fair. https://t.co/XqC5TJJ2uD — Dan (@DanBeThyName) December 16, 2023

A reasonable proposal that the Left will never tolerate.

Because it's not about fair competition.

It's about abusing and embarrassing women.

Orwell couldn’t even write this headline https://t.co/QqwAUwU07F — The Hashslinging Slasher (@HashslingingThe) December 16, 2023

Even Orwell is telling NBC to tone it down.

The media and the Left (redundant, we know) do this knowing that trans athletes have a physical advantage over women. And when they compete, they take records, awards, and scholarships from women, doing the latter actual harm.

But they don't care, because the agenda is more important than actual fairness.

Glad to see pushback on this.

***

