Rebekah Jones' Son Pleads No Contest
'Everything Can be Anxiety if You Try Hard Enough': Gen Z's Latest Mental...
The Biden Administration Has Failed Us on the Border Says... Dem Arizona Governor...
Magical WHAT NOW? Trailer Drops for Film About Magical Black People and People...
'Who Buys This??' Planned Parenthood Has an Odd Item for Sale in Their...
What the What?! Daily Caller Publishes Gay Sex Video Senate Staffer Made IN...
'Narcissistic Performance Artists': Brutal Thread Tears Into Protesters for Blocking Traff...
Mollie Hemingway & Others Extinguish Adam Schiff's Attempt to Rekindle the 'Russia Collusi...
Absolute Narcissism: Virginia Principal Celebrates Her Strength After Student Dies from Fe...
DHS Warns Border Patrol Agents to Be on the Lookout for Terrorists &...
James Comer OWNS Biden and His Corrupt Family SO Perfectly It Triggers Numbnut...
Hunter Biden Goes THERE About How Much His Daddy Loves Him in PATHETIC...
'That's the Sticker!': Teachers Were Putting 'Sleepy Time' Patches on Kids Without Parents...
Follow-Up to Biden Visiting Union Picket Line is the 'Bidenomics' Shot & Chaser...

The Word You're Looking for Is 'WOMEN': NBC News Embarrasses Itself With ‘Cisgender Runners’

Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on December 15, 2023
Meme

We are so tired by this.

'Womb owners', 'egg producers', 'menstruators', and people with 'bonus holes'. These are just some of the 'inclusive' terms the Left has come up with to make trans people feel more welcome and to totally erase the word 'woman' from the lexicon.

Advertisement

The media are gleefully complicit in this erasure of women, using the pretzel-logic language of the Left in their reports, even if it's clunky, awkward, or sounds downright stupid.

Case in point, this gem from NBC News:

These are women.

Fixed it for ya.

And when you click on the article the headline mentions 'trans girls', but not the actual girls suing.

Opponents of Connecticut’s policy letting transgender girls compete in girls high school sports will get a second chance to challenge it in court, an appeals court ruled Friday, which revived the case without weighing in on its merits.

Both sides called it a win. The American Civil Liberties Union said it welcomes a chance to defend the rights of the two transgender high school track runners it represents. The Alliance Defending Freedom, which represented the four cisgender athletes who brought the lawsuit, also said it looks forward to seeking a ruling on the case’s merits.


In a rare full meeting of all active judges on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, judges found the cisgender runners have standing to sue and have described injuries that might qualify for monetary damages. The runners also seek to alter certain athletic records, alleging they were deprived of honors and opportunities at elite track-and-field events because they say “male athletes” were permitted to compete against them.

Recommended

'Everything Can be Anxiety if You Try Hard Enough': Gen Z's Latest Mental Health Crisis
Laura W.
Advertisement

So it's 'transgender girls' and 'girls high school sports' but the four girls bringing the lawsuit are simply 'cisgender.'

Disgusting.

But they only use it selectively when referring to the athletes. They use 'girls' elsewhere.

They can't say that word, though, because it's not 'inclusive.'

But they can erase women, or reduce us to body parts or biological functions. 

That's totally inclusive.

Or something.

The absolute state of journalism these days.

It's often used as a slur, and the 'words are literal violence' crowd is awfully eager to use it.

Advertisement

It's a three-ring circus, for sure.

It's not nearly enough.

Just like the detransitioner lawsuits, it's long overdue.

They should be embarrassed.

But they aren't.

A reasonable proposal that the Left will never tolerate.

Because it's not about fair competition. 

It's about abusing and embarrassing women.

Even Orwell is telling NBC to tone it down.

Advertisement

The media and the Left (redundant, we know) do this knowing that trans athletes have a physical advantage over women. And when they compete, they take records, awards, and scholarships from women, doing the latter actual harm.

But they don't care, because the agenda is more important than actual fairness.

Glad to see pushback on this.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: JOURNALISM NBC NEWS SPORTS WOMEN TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Everything Can be Anxiety if You Try Hard Enough': Gen Z's Latest Mental Health Crisis
Laura W.
Magical WHAT NOW? Trailer Drops for Film About Magical Black People and People Have THOUGHTS
Coucy
Absolute Narcissism: Virginia Principal Celebrates Her Strength After Student Dies from Fentanyl
Grateful Calvin
James Comer OWNS Biden and His Corrupt Family SO Perfectly It Triggers Numbnut Adam Kinzinger and LOL
Sam J.
What the What?! Daily Caller Publishes Gay Sex Video Senate Staffer Made IN the Senate Hearing Room
Coucy
Mollie Hemingway & Others Extinguish Adam Schiff's Attempt to Rekindle the 'Russia Collusion' BS
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Everything Can be Anxiety if You Try Hard Enough': Gen Z's Latest Mental Health Crisis Laura W.
Advertisement