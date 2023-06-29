Cervical cancer trust wants vaginas to be called 'bonus holes'

House Oversight Republicans seek more than a dozen transcribed interviews
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on June 29, 2023

Apparently, the UK-based Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust suggested back in 2020 that vaginas be referred to as "bonus holes" so as not to offend transgender people, but the term has gone viral on Twitter Thursday after someone posted a screenshot. Yahoo News did a piece back in 2018 about the "outrage" over a safe-sex guide referring to vaginas as "front holes." They say they're not trying to erase women, but they're going through government documents and changing the word "women" to "birthing person."

Who cares what women like.

If you're a woman and offended by this, you're a TERF and therefore a horrible person.

How far do we have to go to coddle these people and their delusions?

***

Tags: TRANSGENDER VAGINA WOMEN

