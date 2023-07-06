Mother Jones' new cover story on Ron DeSantis makes us wonder if they're...
Period product wunderkind is committed to gender-inclusive period justice for 'menstruators' everywhere

Sarah D  |  1:37 PM on July 06, 2023
Sarah D.

While "CBS Mornings" probably isn't the place you turn to for up-to-the-minute developing news in biological science, you might have assumed that the cohosts at least know a little something about what makes boys and girls different. But if they do, they did an amazing job of keeping that knowledge to themselves, because as far as we can tell, not a single one of them burst into uncontrollable fits of laughter or even got up from the roundtable and walked off the set when Nadya Okamoto, cofounder of August, which she describes as "a lifestyle brand working to reimagine periods," referred to women as "menstruators" without skipping a beat.

Watch:

in 2018, Okamoto published her debut book, "Period Power: A Manifesto for the Menstrual Movement." Ironic title, don't you think? Because it makes it sound like it's about empowering women to be confident in who they are. But there's literally nothing empowering about reducing women down to a set of body parts, which is what Okamoto is doing by using a term like "menstruators" to describe women with periods.

Periods aren't gender-inclusive, so how can a period products brand be gender-inclusive?

Great question! You're probably inclined to think that all menstruators do have bonus holes, but if so, you're forgetting about trans men whose bonus hole has been replaced with a fake penis (unless, of course, a pee hole is still a bonus hole in a trans man ... can we get a ruling on that?). Okamoto's website quotes "The TODAY Show" on what August is about: "August is a growing online community aiming to "re-imagine and redefine the period experience to be powerful and dignified," with members who engage in conversations about how to properly use menstrual cups or what it's like to be a transgender man having a period, for example.” So that may or may not answer Sunny's question. And as far as birthing people are concerned, trans men can technically be birthing people even if they've lost their bonus hole.

If reading that paragraph gave you a migraine or the urge to throw things, we're right there with you. It hurt to write. Seeing terms like "menstruators" and "birthing persons/people" thrown around by people who wave the "I F**KING LOVE SCIENCE" flag around while arguing that girls will be boys and boys will be girls is exhausting and infuriating.

Women are just an antiquated social construct in the woke worldview.

The Left has been doing this for some time, but it's somehow getting worse and worse with each passing day.

Woke women have become the patriarchy's staunchest allies and warriors.

You bet they do. And not only do they not care that they're hurting women, but they're actually proud of hurting women. It's empowering to them, and that may be the most perverse aspect of all of this.

***

