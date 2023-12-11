Bill Maher: Tis the Season for Giving Dangerously

Back in November, we wrote about YouTuber Mr. Beast, who went to Africa and built 100 wells for local residents. At the time, we asked which media outlet would be the first to cancel him for his act of charity (as they have in the past). Yahoo News was the winner, by the way.

Advertisement

We also noted that charitable giving seems to coincide with political views -- the redder the area, the more generous the charity.

Enter Bill Maher, who has been a refreshing voice of reason on the Left in recent years.

Watch what Bill has to say:

How did we get to this weird place? Telling people who are actually out in the world making a positive difference, "You're the problem." pic.twitter.com/5iX9wW4AKM — Bill Maher (@billmaher) December 9, 2023

We love it when he smacks down the Left.

And he's absolutely right.

It's not just Mr. Beast who is the target of the Left's ire for doing good.

The @nytimes wrote this piece on how Bellevue is doing too many bariatric surgeries, as if it's harming obese people.



Meanwhile no mention of permanent gender surgeries on minors.https://t.co/87XVHs6zvD — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 10, 2023

Just incredible stuff.

It’s amazing how many people will defend corrupt government bureaucrats failing miserably for decades while screeching at some philanthropist who’s actually making a difference. — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) December 10, 2023

As we said in the piece about charitable giving: the Left doesn't believe in charity. If it doesn't come from government, it doesn't count. If it makes government look corrupt, inept, and uncaring (which isn't hard to do, let's be honest), the Left treats it as nefarious, dangerous and those who engage in charity a threat, a 'white savior', and someone who is actually harming the people they are helping.

They would, quite literally, rather people suffer waiting for government benevolence than someone like Mr. Beast step up and help.

It's sick and twisted.

I think this might be a rhetorical question. You did a good job addressing the issue, but a lot of what you said in this video was logical so, I don't know if it will reach the people who need to hear it. — Melissa Jean (@MelissaJeanSays) December 9, 2023

You'll never persuade the hard Left on this. And that's not Maher's target audience. It's the wide swath of people in the middle, and he's shining a light on how vile the Left is these days.

It’s incredible how much Bill Maher is really the mirror image of Keith Olbermann https://t.co/tdK0BbUPUk — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) December 10, 2023

Yin and yang, really.

Bill Maher hits it out of the ballpark again. https://t.co/3cZz5AlD1O — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) December 10, 2023

A homerun, for sure.

The woke will only accept progress on their terms, and if they can get their cut of virtue. They hate anyone who disrupts their patronage system and threatens the dependence of their clients. https://t.co/mWP52KlejB — Paul Rossi (@pauldrossi) December 10, 2023

Like we said above. This nails it.

Maher absolutely eviscerates woke victimology and identity politics. https://t.co/zbR22CMsYh — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) December 10, 2023

Advertisement

And he's funny while doing it.

If you follow me, you know I have problems with Bill Maher and his selective ideology. But I have no problem congratulating him for saying sensible things.



I have no idea who "Mr. Beast" is. Never even seen a single one of his videos. But if you are part of the crowd condemning… https://t.co/42LQJpWHfD — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 10, 2023

The tweet continues:

I have no idea who "Mr. Beast" is. Never even seen a single one of his videos. But if you are part of the crowd condemning him for trying to help people, you need to go away forever. I can recommend some countries you can move to if you want.

Amen.

The woke don’t care about people.

Homeless Orgs don’t help homeless.

“Environmentalists” don’t help the environment.

“Rights” groups aren’t about “rights”

Most are a grift for praise & $$$ to ENDLESSLY “work” to make things worse so they can remain “experts” on what’s “needed”. https://t.co/JsBadELWOs — Emma Hitchcock (@EmmaHitchcocked) December 11, 2023

No, they don't care about people.

They care about their power and their control. That's it.

Another absolute banger.



When the world looks back after this woke mind virus is fully expelled, we won’t believe how we let a small, fringe group of people try to cancel the rest of us anytime we told an uncomfortable truth, accomplished something that they couldn’t or, more… https://t.co/S9bRxgrYVg — Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) December 9, 2023

Advertisement

The tweet continues:

When the world looks back after this woke mind virus is fully expelled, we won’t believe how we let a small, fringe group of people try to cancel the rest of us anytime we told an uncomfortable truth, accomplished something that they couldn’t or, more generally, just refused to bend the knee.

We hope you are correct.

Seriously. When did a culture of shaming people for doing good become ingrained in Americans?



This video was spot-on and needed to be said! ▶️ https://t.co/FRKNEVr1R2 — 𝕃𝕚𝕖𝕦𝕥𝕖𝕟𝕒𝕟𝕥 ℂ𝕠𝕝𝕠𝕟𝕖𝕝 🪖 (@TheLtColUSMC) December 11, 2023 It's not ingrained in all Americans. Many -- usually conservative, red-area, churchgoers -- believe in charity. It's not ingrained inAmericans. Many -- usually conservative, red-area, churchgoers -- believe in charity.

The Left has to shame those who do good because those who give selflessly are a threat to the Left. Woke people are miserable...that's why when you restore eyesight, provide clean drinking water and rebuild an orphanage they only focus on how evil it is because a white man did it... https://t.co/rw0wtgX2J8 — Krissy_MeowMom (@Krissy_MeowMom) December 9, 2023 The screeching of the Left tells you all you need to know about them: miserable, selfish, greedy people. The screeching of the Left tells you all you need to know about them: miserable, selfish, greedy people.

There was an old TWILIGHT ZONE where this group of space colonists got trapped on a moon. And had been surviving for decades eking by. But when the rescuers finally arrived the leader tried to convince them to stay. Because he preferred being leader of the impoverished than saved https://t.co/FMzfrVCDhp — Just Some Guy (@iamwhoisme) December 10, 2023 A perfect metaphor for our current situation.



A perfect metaphor for our current situation. Keep doing good. Whether you have the clout and fame of Mr. Beast, or are an anonymous giver. Don't give in to the insanity of the Left and never let them shame you for helping others. ***

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



