Update: Yahoo! News Says Mr. Beast 'Shamed Kenyan Government' After Building 100 Wells

Amy Curtis  |  11:30 PM on November 07, 2023
Meme

We called this. 

Two days ago, when YouTuber Mr. Beast announced his latest video: building 100 wells in Africa, providing clean, safe drinking water to 500,000 people, we asked who would try to cancel him first.

Yahoo! News can come claim the prize:

Yeah.

The article elaborates:

American YouTuber MrBeast’s latest video, in which he says he built 100 wells across Africa, has drawn a complex response online since it was published on Saturday.

Some Kenyan activists and journalists said he has spotlighted the failures of the Kenyan government, while MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, anticipates that he will be “canceled” following the reaction.

The new wells will provide clean drinking water for up to 500,000 people in Cameroon, Kenya, Somalia, Uganda and Zimbabwe, Donaldson said, while an accompanying fundraiser to support local water aid organizations had raised more than $300,000 by Monday morning.


Donaldson’s 10-minute video also showed him donating supplies to Kenyan schools, such as new furniture, soccer balls, computers, whiteboards and projectors; building a bridge across a river to safely connect a village with the local schools and hospital; and donating bikes to a village in Zimbabwe to help children get to school.

Prominent activist Boniface Mwangi contrasted Donaldson’s actions with those of the Kenyan government, saying that “we are a “shameful, horrible country…a begging nation governed by millionaires.”

Mr. Beast did an objectively good thing, and still gets dragged for it.

We do, too. We'll be hearing 'Do They Know It's Christmas' (okay, that was Band Aid, but same point) soon.

This is a very good point.

Yes it is. But, for the Left, the suffering and woke ideology always trumps putting the needs of people first. It's just what they do and who they are. Believe them when they show you.

99.9% of the time, it isn't.

Bingo.

Do good anyway.

Where is it going? Inquiring minds want to know.

Neither would we, sadly.

We saw this coming from a mile away.

The framing really is *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

That's a lot of money. Where did it go?

Our sentiments exactly.

And this is a steaming pile of garbage.

This is the entire point. The Left and the media (redundant, we know) believe that government doesn't provide a service, it's not good. How anyone can look at providing a half million people with clean drinking water with a critical eye is just incredible, but not surprising.

***

