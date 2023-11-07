Update: Yahoo! News Says Mr. Beast 'Shamed Kenyan Government' After Building 100 Wells

We called this.

Two days ago, when YouTuber Mr. Beast announced his latest video: building 100 wells in Africa, providing clean, safe drinking water to 500,000 people, we asked who would try to cancel him first.

Yahoo! News can come claim the prize:

While American YouTuber MrBeast’s goal was to provide clean drinking water for 500,000 people, activists say his actions shamed the Kenyan government and helped perpetuate the stereotype that Africa is "dependent on handouts." https://t.co/hmHnrKyeVV pic.twitter.com/ewjmQLDEVl — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) November 7, 2023

Yeah.

The article elaborates:

American YouTuber MrBeast’s latest video, in which he says he built 100 wells across Africa, has drawn a complex response online since it was published on Saturday. Some Kenyan activists and journalists said he has spotlighted the failures of the Kenyan government, while MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, anticipates that he will be “canceled” following the reaction. The new wells will provide clean drinking water for up to 500,000 people in Cameroon, Kenya, Somalia, Uganda and Zimbabwe, Donaldson said, while an accompanying fundraiser to support local water aid organizations had raised more than $300,000 by Monday morning.

Donaldson’s 10-minute video also showed him donating supplies to Kenyan schools, such as new furniture, soccer balls, computers, whiteboards and projectors; building a bridge across a river to safely connect a village with the local schools and hospital; and donating bikes to a village in Zimbabwe to help children get to school. Prominent activist Boniface Mwangi contrasted Donaldson’s actions with those of the Kenyan government, saying that “we are a “shameful, horrible country…a begging nation governed by millionaires.”

Mr. Beast did an objectively good thing, and still gets dragged for it.

Who remembers Live Aid? Pepperidge Farms remembers… — Wylē (@D0gWylie) November 7, 2023

We do, too. We'll be hearing 'Do They Know It's Christmas' (okay, that was Band Aid, but same point) soon.

If an American YouTuber is doing a better job than your government at providing for you. It might be time to consider why that is. — The Baron (backup social media in bio) (@ZTMbaronofurga) November 7, 2023

This is a very good point.

What the hell is wrong with you people.

Actual clean drinking water is more important than 'fighting stereotypes' — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) November 7, 2023

Yes it is. But, for the Left, the suffering and woke ideology always trumps putting the needs of people first. It's just what they do and who they are. Believe them when they show you.

Those activists are perpetuating the myth that governments are the solution to every problem. — Scott G (@scttfrnks) November 7, 2023

99.9% of the time, it isn't.

If he makes the local government look bad, that’s on them https://t.co/TrvN2kyQAX — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 7, 2023

Bingo.

You will never do enough good. Do good anyway and just ignore the morons. This is laudable. https://t.co/XNv4xkV6rX — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) November 7, 2023

Do good anyway.

He did make some comments in the video about how it was crazy that a YouTuber had to do this and he's right. Their governments deserve the shame. I'm sure US, UN, and other organizations are giving them aid. Where is it going? https://t.co/MBx9LFKWtZ — Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) November 7, 2023

Where is it going? Inquiring minds want to know.

"Yeah you helped provide water for 500,000 people, but you made their ineffective government body look bad."



I honestly would not be surprised if they destroyed the wells because of this. https://t.co/AvF6OghMdU — Sputzee•Dalcassian 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️ (@SputzeeD) November 7, 2023

Neither would we, sadly.

You knew this was coming.



Leftists have to sh*t on good deeds if it's not an approved person on their side.



Don't click on the article. They don't deserve revenue. https://t.co/S23b1QtEt9 — Dave Gordon (@Gordon_Kushner) November 7, 2023

We saw this coming from a mile away.

The framing really is *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

Can't imagine how that stereotype came to be https://t.co/cfutYuEYCB pic.twitter.com/JmcUcKUN6L — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) November 7, 2023

That's a lot of money. Where did it go?

Our sentiments exactly.

There are legitimate concerns about whether this kind of philanthropy is actually good for the people it seeks to help, and there’s this https://t.co/ub0nUBDPQc — Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) November 7, 2023

And this is a steaming pile of garbage.

They’re blaming Mr. Beast for giving 500,000 people clean drinking water because it correctly showed how easy it could be done and how useless, wasteful and corrupt government can be. pic.twitter.com/2DJ4x5EXHq — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) November 7, 2023

This is the entire point. The Left and the media (redundant, we know) believe that government doesn't provide a service, it's not good. How anyone can look at providing a half million people with clean drinking water with a critical eye is just incredible, but not surprising.

***

