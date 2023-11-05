Who Will Cancel Him This Time? Mr. Beast Builds 100 Wells in Africa

Yesterday, Jimmy Donaldson, better known as Mr. Beast, teased his latest video:

We’ve spent over 8 months working on tomorrow’s video and it’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done! SO EXCITED FOR YOU ALL TO WATCH IT 🥰 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 4, 2023

Eight months is a long time.

And Mr. Beast was clearly excited about this.

This morning, he dropped his latest video.

We built 100 wells in Africa, Go Watch :D — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 4, 2023

You can watch it here.

I already know I’m gonna get canceled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care. I’m always going to use my channel to help people and try to inspire my audience to do the same 😅❤️ — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 4, 2023

Earlier this year, Mr. Beast was accused of 'abelism' for helping blind and visually impaired people regain their sight. No, seriously, he was.

Apparently for Mr Beast’s latest video he built 100 wells in Africa. Enough to provide safe drinking water for 500K people.



Really incredible stuff. Don’t understand the hate he gets. pic.twitter.com/gflh52cIGw — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 4, 2023

Clean, safe drinking water for a half a million people. This is a big, generous thing and a tremendous act of humanitarianism.

The only question now is which left wing media outlet will accuse Mr. Beast of racism first? Salon? Vox? Place your bets, because you know that's coming.

Waiting for goofy people to somehow make this a negative thing 😂 https://t.co/b1fD2KMx3e — DuaneTV (@iamDuaneTV) November 4, 2023

See? Even Twitter/X knows.

There’s no way people would complain about this https://t.co/yRhdAQrw5D — Excal167 (@Excal167) November 4, 2023

Oh, our sweet summer child. You must be new here.

People need to believe that good can only come from the government. — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) November 4, 2023

This is part of it. Any time someone -- especially someone wealthy (and Mr. Beast is worth about $500 million) -- does something without the government twisting their arm, the Left loses their collective mind. Because they don't believe in personal charity or good works: it all has to come from Uncle Sam.

I do. If your entire basis is vibes, someone out there doing real things to actually make a distinct improvement in life makes you look and feel as small as you are. — marilyn maupin (@marilynmaupin) November 4, 2023

Also this. Kind of reminds us of the people who accuse women and men who lose weight of 'fat shaming', doesn't it?

My husband’s employer designs pumps so one of their big philanthropic efforts is installing wells in communities where drinking water is scarce. It’s such a wonderful cause. — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) November 4, 2023

Yes it is.

I don't care what you think about MrBeast, him improving the living conditions of the world is an objectively major positive for humanity and if more people did stuff like this, even just for attention, society would be better for everybody https://t.co/dTBPrAKu3A — Landon Best (@Best4Liberty) November 4, 2023

Yes, it would be.

I literally don’t understand how so many people can hate this guy. https://t.co/wjqJtvL034 — Ben Sharpe 🚀 (@BenSharpie64) November 4, 2023

See above. That's why.

i built 100 wells



Twitter: why not 101? https://t.co/qmGCJOMDcY — vroon(tw!tterera)🐦 (@varadim2) November 4, 2023

That's how it always goes.

This may be one of, if not the biggest W MrBeast has taken. https://t.co/CeS58Odzr0 pic.twitter.com/54vBfSpkqy — 𝕂𝔸𝔻𝕆 𝕋ℍ𝕆ℝℕ𝔼 (@KadoThorne__) November 4, 2023

This is certainly up there. And the meme made us laugh.

This is the beauty of capitalism. @MrBeast is not making wells for altruistic reason. He is making them for YouTube views. However, the hundreds of thousands of people will benefit from this don’t care. https://t.co/DbIyW2kTrI — Tyler Cralle (@tylercralle) November 4, 2023

Who cares if he's making them for YouTube views? It can be both altruistic and for views. And no, the 500,000 people who now have clean drinking water won't care.

I agree, this is fantastic.



But why does it take a YouTuber to do this? It looks relatively simple and has a *huge* humanitarian benefit for the cost?



Where does all the aid to Africa go? https://t.co/VHoTNOGuDD — Rabbi Josh Yuter (@JYuter) November 4, 2023

Good question.

Point to be made here about why it took a private citizen to do this and no government agency did. https://t.co/f1EBCRPErM — Ori (@MrXphilly) November 4, 2023

Because government always makes everything worse. It's the rule, and not the exception.

Because America's favorite pastime is tearing down success out of jealousy. — Dan DeRose (@dantheprez) November 4, 2023

This is, sadly, true.

Perfect example of what I said last week. Whenever you decide to do something worthwhile, you'll get two responses:



1) It's impossible (variation: It won't work long-term.)



2) It's been done before (variation: It's been done other places and caused more problems than it… https://t.co/55c4dYDzd0 — Marsupial Gamer (@Marsupial_Gamer) November 5, 2023

The tweet continues:

The bottom line is, these are dumb, worthless, probably horrible people. They'd rather see people suffer so they can virtue-signal and implore governments to steal your money and "do something". Same mentality of those that would rather the poor be poorer so long as the rich also have less.Ignore these people. They will never contribute anything worthwhile to society, and they're the most self-righteous at the same time. They're envious, hateful, small people & worthy of exactly 0 of your time, effort, and attention.Good for Mr. Beast! Making a difference without permission from government, without asking for anything in return, and without thinking for one second about what his haters might think.

Good on Mr. Beast for making a difference.

Can't wait to see which outlet calls this a bad thing.

