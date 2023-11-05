Laura Loomer Tries to Ambush Christina Pushaw and Twitter Responds With Hilarious Memes
Men in Gaza Celebrate Hamas Attacks on the Big Screen at Al-Shifa Hospital
Patricia Heaton Drops the Mic on Michael Ian Black
Obama on Israel & Hamas: ‘All Of Us Are Complicit To Some Degree’
ALMOST Figured it Out! White Lefty Woman RAGES Because it Took Her an...
Yikes! When you've lost NBC? NBC Throws in the Towel, Admits Even BIDEN...
When Did So Many Young, White, Leftist Women Get So Damn STUPID?
Translation: More Money Please! Zelensky Refuting Claims War With Russia at a Stalemate...
Nick Freitas Schools Hamas Lovers With ACTUAL Palestinian History About Why Arab Nations...
BOOMITY: Jon Lovitz Just Needs One POST to DROP Anti-Semitic Troll Accusing Him...
Jewish Dem Senator Takes Rashida Tlaib and Her GROSSLY Anti-Semitic Takes APART in...
Terrorist Apologists, Pro-Hamas Rioters, and BIDEN STAFFERS ... Oh My! This is Biden's...
WATCH: ‘Billboard Chris’ Brings Trolling Perfection to a Pro-Hamass Rally
Pro-Palestinian Protestors Staged a Mostly Peaceful Insurrection at the White House

Who Will Cancel Him This Time? Mr. Beast Builds 100 Wells in Africa

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on November 05, 2023

Yesterday, Jimmy Donaldson, better known as Mr. Beast, teased his latest video:

Advertisement

Eight months is a long time.

And Mr. Beast was clearly excited about this.

This morning, he dropped his latest video.

You can watch it here.

Earlier this year, Mr. Beast was accused of 'abelism' for helping blind and visually impaired people regain their sight. No, seriously, he was.

Clean, safe drinking water for a half a million people. This is a big, generous thing and a tremendous act of humanitarianism.

The only question now is which left wing media outlet will accuse Mr. Beast of racism first? Salon? Vox? Place your bets, because you know that's coming.

See? Even Twitter/X knows.

Oh, our sweet summer child. You must be new here.

Recommended

Nick Freitas Schools Hamas Lovers With ACTUAL Palestinian History About Why Arab Nations Kicked Them OUT
Sam J.
Advertisement

This is part of it. Any time someone -- especially someone wealthy (and Mr. Beast is worth about $500 million) -- does something without the government twisting their arm, the Left loses their collective mind. Because they don't believe in personal charity or good works: it all has to come from Uncle Sam.

Also this. Kind of reminds us of the people who accuse women and men who lose weight of 'fat shaming', doesn't it?

Yes it is.

Yes, it would be.

See above. That's why.

That's how it always goes.

Advertisement

This is certainly up there. And the meme made us laugh.

Who cares if he's making them for YouTube views? It can be both altruistic and for views. And no, the 500,000 people who now have clean drinking water won't care.

Good question.

Because government always makes everything worse. It's the rule, and not the exception.

This is, sadly, true.

The tweet continues:

The bottom line is, these are dumb, worthless, probably horrible people.  They'd rather see people suffer so they can virtue-signal and implore governments to steal your money and "do something".  Same mentality of those that would rather the poor be poorer so long as the rich also have less.Ignore these people.  They will never contribute anything worthwhile to society, and they're the most self-righteous at the same time.  They're envious, hateful, small people & worthy of exactly 0 of your time, effort, and attention.Good for Mr. Beast!  Making a difference without permission from government, without asking for anything in return, and without thinking for one second about what his haters might think.

Advertisement

Good on Mr. Beast for making a difference. 

Can't wait to see which outlet calls this a bad thing.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: CHARITY YOUTUBE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nick Freitas Schools Hamas Lovers With ACTUAL Palestinian History About Why Arab Nations Kicked Them OUT
Sam J.
Patricia Heaton Drops the Mic on Michael Ian Black
FuzzyChimp
ALMOST Figured it Out! White Lefty Woman RAGES Because it Took Her an Hour to Shop at Target (Watch)
Sam J.
Laura Loomer Tries to Ambush Christina Pushaw and Twitter Responds With Hilarious Memes
Grateful Calvin
Jewish Dem Senator Takes Rashida Tlaib and Her GROSSLY Anti-Semitic Takes APART in Straight-Fire Thread
Sam J.
Men in Gaza Celebrate Hamas Attacks on the Big Screen at Al-Shifa Hospital
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nick Freitas Schools Hamas Lovers With ACTUAL Palestinian History About Why Arab Nations Kicked Them OUT Sam J.
Advertisement