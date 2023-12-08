Florida Democrats Send Letter to DeSantis to End Non-Existent 'Book Bans'
'Things That Make You Go Hmm': Map Of Charitable Giving Is Eye Opening

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 08, 2023
meme

The Left often argues, with a straight face, that charitable giving just isn't good enough. If there isn't an expensive, wasteful government program to do X, Y, or Z, well, people are being deprived of rights and made to suffer.

And that's reflected in this very interesting map. Yes, we're aware it's from 2013, but there hasn't been a lot of demographic shift in the last decade.

Take a look:

Well, look at that.

We bet if you overlayed a map of red and blue districts, you'd notice where people are more (and less) generous with their time and money coincides with their political preferences.

See? A perfect example of our larger point. Church giving is still charitable giving. But because it's from a church and not Uncle Sam, it somehow counts for less.

Yes. See our point above.

This guy gets it.

And they vote for politicians who promise to take other people's money and give it to those in need.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

We caught that, too. Mormons and the south.

And after the government takes a sizable cut, and mismanages the funds.

Gets in the way of all the communism.

Churches do a lot, and with less and more efficiently, than the government.

And the government hates the competition.

But we vote for Democrats! We pay our taxes and demand you pay more! We virtue signal!

And that's what's really important here.

There's a lot of really annoyed people mad that others are giving to charities they don't like, aren't there?

Not at all shocking.

You'd think.

Instead, they elect guys like Biden, who say they'll make billionaires pay their 'fair share' (while his son evades taxes, but we digress).

And they think they're morally superior in this.

Yes, it is. Both areas are living their values. One just prefers to hand off their responsibility to the government, while the other takes responsibility themselves.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


