'Things That Make You Go Hmm': Map Of Charitable Giving Is Eye Opening

The Left often argues, with a straight face, that charitable giving just isn't good enough. If there isn't an expensive, wasteful government program to do X, Y, or Z, well, people are being deprived of rights and made to suffer.

And that's reflected in this very interesting map. Yes, we're aware it's from 2013, but there hasn't been a lot of demographic shift in the last decade.

Take a look:

Charts that make you go hmm pic.twitter.com/yaN6Qpbez3 — Jared Dillian (@dailydirtnap) December 7, 2023

Well, look at that.

We bet if you overlayed a map of red and blue districts, you'd notice where people are more (and less) generous with their time and money coincides with their political preferences.

wonder if that includes churches. probably. — Helene Meisler (@hmeisler) December 7, 2023

See? A perfect example of our larger point. Church giving is still charitable giving. But because it's from a church and not Uncle Sam, it somehow counts for less.

a map of church goers — Lyle Pratt (@lylepratt) December 7, 2023

Yes. See our point above.

Hilarious how the responses are “church” giving as if it’s not giving?



If only we could all give to Ivy League presidents “call to giving” — OT (@Oliver_Trpcic) December 7, 2023

This guy gets it.

To be fair Jared, people in pink counties say a lot of nice sounding things though? 🤷🏾‍♂️ — ATR (@ActThinkRepeat) December 8, 2023

And they vote for politicians who promise to take other people's money and give it to those in need.

This lines up with people who expect government to give handouts versus people who give handouts themselves to the needy — Danish (@VidenDanish) December 7, 2023

Ding! Ding! Ding!

mormons ftw — Bologna Fish, M.D.🛡️ (@BolognaFishMD) December 7, 2023

We caught that, too. Mormons and the south.

2 Things:



1) Bible Belt



2) Liberals expect charity to come from their neighbors, by way of the Government. — Dennis Owens (@dennisowens41) December 8, 2023

And after the government takes a sizable cut, and mismanages the funds.

Gets in the way of all the communism.

And people on the coasts dunk on Christianity and Mormonism. I'm not religious but I respect how much churches do to help many so people in need. https://t.co/39IdcO7Qdf — Winston1999 (@WinstonV99) December 7, 2023

Churches do a lot, and with less and more efficiently, than the government.

And the government hates the competition.

The Left: we have the moral high ground



The Data: not so fast my friend https://t.co/zpbmXJzOrI — Rev Cap (@rev_cap) December 8, 2023

But we vote for Democrats! We pay our taxes and demand you pay more! We virtue signal!

Interesting chart but to be fair lots of the wealthy folks in purple spend gobs of money buying politicians and taking private jets to global climate change conferences https://t.co/2b1E2OS4kI — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) December 8, 2023

And that's what's really important here.

The “don’t count church” replies are telling in their arrogance. If you’re not giving to charity the way they give to charity, it doesn’t count. https://t.co/pzZTyG0uc4 — John Bicknell (@JohnBick1960) December 7, 2023

There's a lot of really annoyed people mad that others are giving to charities they don't like, aren't there?

I'm 53, born and bred in Grundy County,Tennessee. Google it, for years was considered poorest County in the nation. Glad to be in the green. Im proud to say nearly any one here would give you the shirt off their back. Just don't ever cross folks around here. https://t.co/G9jvyHzOqZ — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) December 8, 2023

Shocking that the socialists don’t actually care about poor people. https://t.co/WTzezdlw29 — Schrodinger’s Oil Trades (@SchrodingersAlt) December 8, 2023

Not at all shocking.

Huh, absolutely fascinating, you’d think the progressive areas, who go on and on about caring for everyone, would actually be giving a lotttt more. https://t.co/VaKy7D2U9R — Omid (@omid) December 8, 2023

You'd think.

Instead, they elect guys like Biden, who say they'll make billionaires pay their 'fair share' (while his son evades taxes, but we digress).

And they think they're morally superior in this.

Simple really..It’s the values of the people living there that drive this giving. https://t.co/oJ0Kft0jW0 — Robert The Bruce (@GerkenB) December 8, 2023

Yes, it is. Both areas are living their values. One just prefers to hand off their responsibility to the government, while the other takes responsibility themselves.

***

