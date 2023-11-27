Wolfson Hospital: Israeli Hostages Released By Hamas Were Malnourished, Went Days Without Food

The Left has assured us the Israeli hostages were not only kept safe, but were 'unexpectedly' well cared for by their Hamas captors. So how can it be they're showing up at the hospital malnourished?
The doctors who treated the returned abductees: "They arrived in a state of malnutrition with poor indicators"— Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 27, 2023
At Wolfson Hospital, they told about the medical condition of the freed people, and the conditions they were provided with in Gaza. "Their diet in captivity was mainly…
The tweet reads:
At Wolfson Hospital, they told about the medical condition of the freed people, and the conditions they were provided with in Gaza. "Their diet in captivity was mainly based on rice, hummus with flour and pita bread, one of them lost 20 kg," said the director of the department. "There were days when they didn't get any food at all."
For those of us not on the metric system, 20 kg is 44 pounds. That's a significant amount of weight in 50 days.
It's amazing how many people are blaming Israel for this, as if the hostages had a choice to go to Gaza.
Wait but they waved at their lovely Hamas captors!— Galitzyaner (@partyrocker33) November 27, 2023
And that says everything was awesome in Gaza.
The palestinians who were released by Israel looked healthy— Ragnar (@RagnarByxkrok) November 27, 2023
How you take care of your prisoners say plenty about your society.
One of them even had plastic surgery courtesy Israel. After her bomb misfired and she was burned.
Recommended
Meanwhile, a young girl Hamas shot had no treatment for her leg wound for 50 days.
Be assured, Hamas is releasing the hostages who are in the best physical condition now— ThunderB🇺🇸🇮🇱, BringThemHome (@Pimpernell13) November 27, 2023
Prepare yourself https://t.co/tDiRUFq6oq
Yes. We should prepare ourselves that some of the hostages are probably in worse condition than the ones who have been released.
"There were days when the [Children/Seniors Hostages] didn't get any food at all" but Hamas did give them great tea we were told... https://t.co/OaDLBtT6gy— Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) November 27, 2023
Hamas to excellent care of them, according to Hamas apologists.
Alma Avraham's life hangs in the balance after being freed from Hamas captivity. Upon her release, the 84-year-old woman was immediately taken to Soroka Hospital in serious condition. She suffers from several underlying conditions, which were of course neglected by her captors. https://t.co/BIYY9W24sZ pic.twitter.com/rHgEWtzaMF— Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 27, 2023
This is monstrous.
I wonder why there isn’t a whole lot of food in Gaza. https://t.co/lv5oTHRkWm— Pill Bilgrim (@WhiskyCokeNoice) November 27, 2023
Because Hamas committed acts of terror and started a war.
Shame on #RashidaTlaib https://t.co/nRqXbse4ZO— OldArmyNurse4 (@OldArmyNurse4) November 27, 2023
And the media, the rest of the Squad, and anyone else who had defended and excused Hamas.
I can already foresee how MSM is going to spin this. https://t.co/mBVrxyeLh0— Olia (@oliaklein) November 27, 2023
It'll be Israel's fault. We can all see this coming.
Something to keep in mind for the remaining hostages. https://t.co/qCV67RTJmH— Dan Farrell (@DGJFarrell) November 27, 2023
Yes, it is.
I think it’s a miracle they survived. https://t.co/31dddLSNYS— MtngirlRP (@mtngirlDRR) November 27, 2023
It probably is miraculous.
This is how Hamas treats their "guests" https://t.co/4aedv2D7mi— Marvin S. (@marvs555) November 27, 2023
We can guarantee you Hamas terrorists ate well. Just like they take the food and fuel and other humanitarian supplies.
Humane treatment? https://t.co/xssCPu4nDj— Carol (@TrOcBr) November 27, 2023
Totally humane.
No words. This is abhorrent. https://t.co/CuMPKwTwMk— Paul Bleicher (@pbleic) November 27, 2023
Abhorrent doesn't begin to cover it.
But the MSM keeps showing pictures of the terrorists Israel was forced to release to save it's people... https://t.co/ge86APjmhA— Jonathan Cannon (@JMLCannon) November 27, 2023
Because the MSM are apologists for Hamas. The terrorists held by Israel were treated well. Better than Hamas treated their hostages. And remember, the terrorists being released by Israel committed crimes. The Israeli hostages did nothing wrong.
Days without food. https://t.co/tOGcfRVowh— CyberMark (@SaltyTesla) November 27, 2023
And Hamas knows the Left will blame Israel for this. They already are if you read the Twitter/X comments.
Hamas started this war. They're stealing humanitarian aid, and kept firing rockets at Israel. They took those hostages to Gaza, and then starved them. The blame lies with Hamas and Hamas alone.
***
