Wolfson Hospital: Israeli Hostages Released By Hamas Were Malnourished, Went Days Without Food

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 27, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The Left has assured us the Israeli hostages were not only kept safe, but were 'unexpectedly' well cared for by their Hamas captors. So how can it be they're showing up at the hospital malnourished?

The tweet reads:

At Wolfson Hospital, they told about the medical condition of the freed people, and the conditions they were provided with in Gaza. "Their diet in captivity was mainly based on rice, hummus with flour and pita bread, one of them lost 20 kg," said the director of the department. "There were days when they didn't get any food at all."

For those of us not on the metric system, 20 kg is 44 pounds. That's a significant amount of weight in 50 days.

It's amazing how many people are blaming Israel for this, as if the hostages had a choice to go to Gaza.

And that says everything was awesome in Gaza.

One of them even had plastic surgery courtesy Israel. After her bomb misfired and she was burned.

Meanwhile, a young girl Hamas shot had no treatment for her leg wound for 50 days.

Yes. We should prepare ourselves that some of the hostages are probably in worse condition than the ones who have been released.

Hamas to excellent care of them, according to Hamas apologists.

This is monstrous.

Because Hamas committed acts of terror and started a war.

And the media, the rest of the Squad, and anyone else who had defended and excused Hamas.

It'll be Israel's fault. We can all see this coming.

Yes, it is.

It probably is miraculous.

We can guarantee you Hamas terrorists ate well. Just like they take the food and fuel and other humanitarian supplies.

Totally humane.

Abhorrent doesn't begin to cover it.

Because the MSM are apologists for Hamas. The terrorists held by Israel were treated well. Better than Hamas treated their hostages.  And remember, the terrorists being released by Israel committed crimes. The Israeli hostages did nothing wrong.

And Hamas knows the Left will blame Israel for this. They already are if you read the Twitter/X comments.

Hamas started this war. They're stealing humanitarian aid, and kept firing rockets at Israel. They took those hostages to Gaza, and then starved them. The blame lies with Hamas and Hamas alone.

***

