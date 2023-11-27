Wolfson Hospital: Israeli Hostages Released By Hamas Were Malnourished, Went Days Without Food

The Left has assured us the Israeli hostages were not only kept safe, but were 'unexpectedly' well cared for by their Hamas captors. So how can it be they're showing up at the hospital malnourished?

Advertisement

The doctors who treated the returned abductees: "They arrived in a state of malnutrition with poor indicators"



At Wolfson Hospital, they told about the medical condition of the freed people, and the conditions they were provided with in Gaza. "Their diet in captivity was mainly… — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 27, 2023

The tweet reads:

At Wolfson Hospital, they told about the medical condition of the freed people, and the conditions they were provided with in Gaza. "Their diet in captivity was mainly based on rice, hummus with flour and pita bread, one of them lost 20 kg," said the director of the department. "There were days when they didn't get any food at all."

For those of us not on the metric system, 20 kg is 44 pounds. That's a significant amount of weight in 50 days.

It's amazing how many people are blaming Israel for this, as if the hostages had a choice to go to Gaza.

Wait but they waved at their lovely Hamas captors! — Galitzyaner (@partyrocker33) November 27, 2023

And that says everything was awesome in Gaza.

The palestinians who were released by Israel looked healthy



How you take care of your prisoners say plenty about your society. — Ragnar (@RagnarByxkrok) November 27, 2023

One of them even had plastic surgery courtesy Israel. After her bomb misfired and she was burned.

Meanwhile, a young girl Hamas shot had no treatment for her leg wound for 50 days.

Be assured, Hamas is releasing the hostages who are in the best physical condition now



Prepare yourself https://t.co/tDiRUFq6oq — ThunderB🇺🇸🇮🇱, BringThemHome (@Pimpernell13) November 27, 2023

Yes. We should prepare ourselves that some of the hostages are probably in worse condition than the ones who have been released.

"There were days when the [Children/Seniors Hostages] didn't get any food at all" but Hamas did give them great tea we were told... https://t.co/OaDLBtT6gy — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) November 27, 2023

Hamas to excellent care of them, according to Hamas apologists.

Alma Avraham's life hangs in the balance after being freed from Hamas captivity. Upon her release, the 84-year-old woman was immediately taken to Soroka Hospital in serious condition. She suffers from several underlying conditions, which were of course neglected by her captors. https://t.co/BIYY9W24sZ pic.twitter.com/rHgEWtzaMF — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 27, 2023

This is monstrous.

I wonder why there isn’t a whole lot of food in Gaza. https://t.co/lv5oTHRkWm — Pill Bilgrim (@WhiskyCokeNoice) November 27, 2023

Because Hamas committed acts of terror and started a war.

Advertisement

And the media, the rest of the Squad, and anyone else who had defended and excused Hamas.

I can already foresee how MSM is going to spin this. https://t.co/mBVrxyeLh0 — Olia (@oliaklein) November 27, 2023

It'll be Israel's fault. We can all see this coming.

Something to keep in mind for the remaining hostages. https://t.co/qCV67RTJmH — Dan Farrell (@DGJFarrell) November 27, 2023

Yes, it is.

I think it’s a miracle they survived. https://t.co/31dddLSNYS — MtngirlRP (@mtngirlDRR) November 27, 2023

It probably is miraculous.

This is how Hamas treats their "guests" https://t.co/4aedv2D7mi — Marvin S. (@marvs555) November 27, 2023

We can guarantee you Hamas terrorists ate well. Just like they take the food and fuel and other humanitarian supplies.

Totally humane.

No words. This is abhorrent. https://t.co/CuMPKwTwMk — Paul Bleicher (@pbleic) November 27, 2023

Abhorrent doesn't begin to cover it.

But the MSM keeps showing pictures of the terrorists Israel was forced to release to save it's people... https://t.co/ge86APjmhA — Jonathan Cannon (@JMLCannon) November 27, 2023

Advertisement

Because the MSM are apologists for Hamas. The terrorists held by Israel were treated well. Better than Hamas treated their hostages. And remember, the terrorists being released by Israel committed crimes. The Israeli hostages did nothing wrong.

And Hamas knows the Left will blame Israel for this. They already are if you read the Twitter/X comments.

Hamas started this war. They're stealing humanitarian aid, and kept firing rockets at Israel. They took those hostages to Gaza, and then starved them. The blame lies with Hamas and Hamas alone.

***

Editor's Note: This Black Friday, 11/24 through Monday 11/27 ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code BLACKFRIDAY60. Join Twitchy VIP here.