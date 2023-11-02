NBC: Hamas Stockpiling 200,000 Gallons of Fuel for Rockets, Tunnels

Terms And Conditions: Brilliant Video Shows People What They're Supporting with 'Free Pale...
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 02, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

The media has been harping on a need for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, because they're running out of supplies, including fuel, which is jeopardizing hospital care for the people of Gaza.

Except, NBC reports this interesting fact:

200,000 gallons of fuel would go a long way to help the hospitals, wouldn't it?

NBC News reports:

As U.N. officials say hospitals in Gaza are running dangerously low on fuel, Hamas is maintaining a stockpile of more than 200,000 gallons of fuel for the rockets it fires into Israel and the generators that provide clean air and electricity to its network of underground tunnels, according to U.S. officials, current and former Israeli officials and academics.

The statements come as President Joe Biden called for a humanitarian pause in Gaza and U.N. officials warned that aid agencies, water treatment plants and bakeries there may soon run out of fuel. Israel, which has allowed a limited number of trucks carrying food, water and medicine into the enclave, continues to ban deliveries of fuel, which it says Hamas will use for military purposes. 


Hamas, meanwhile, has repeatedly demanded fuel deliveries to Gaza during negotiations to allow foreign nationals to leave the enclave and in talks about the release of 240 people it kidnapped.

Of course, the New York Times has already run interference for Hamas, asking if they have any responsibility to the people of Gaza, while they hoard supplies for the ongoing war with Israel.

A reminder for those who've forgotten:

The reports won't be. It'll focus on how Israel refuses to agree to a ceasefire to let humanitarian aid into Gaza. 

Hamas would steal aid, anyway.

It's not lost. They're ignoring it.

They certainly don't seem to care.

The U.N., definitely.

And yet our media defend them.

Of course it does.

With proof Hamas is stealing fuel from hospitals, the usual suspects are conspicuously quiet:

Because they hate Israel.

Just crickets.

Anyone? Bueller? 

Hamas has one objective: destroy Israel. Everything else is secondary to that, regardless of the cost or suffering.

Bingo.

They absolutely are, and not one member of the Squad, or our media, will call them out on it.

Hamas are the bad guys here, and that we need to spell this out for our media and the Left (redundant, we know) is amazing.

***

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL MEDIA

