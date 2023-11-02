NBC: Hamas Stockpiling 200,000 Gallons of Fuel for Rockets, Tunnels

The media has been harping on a need for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, because they're running out of supplies, including fuel, which is jeopardizing hospital care for the people of Gaza.

Except, NBC reports this interesting fact:

NBC News: Hamas is stockpiling 200,000 gallons of fuel to supply rockets and support electricity for its elaborate network of underground tunnels. This as hospitals and relief organizations in Gaza warn they’re perilously low on fuel.https://t.co/otBxYjkW4P — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) November 2, 2023

200,000 gallons of fuel would go a long way to help the hospitals, wouldn't it?

NBC News reports:

As U.N. officials say hospitals in Gaza are running dangerously low on fuel, Hamas is maintaining a stockpile of more than 200,000 gallons of fuel for the rockets it fires into Israel and the generators that provide clean air and electricity to its network of underground tunnels, according to U.S. officials, current and former Israeli officials and academics. The statements come as President Joe Biden called for a humanitarian pause in Gaza and U.N. officials warned that aid agencies, water treatment plants and bakeries there may soon run out of fuel. Israel, which has allowed a limited number of trucks carrying food, water and medicine into the enclave, continues to ban deliveries of fuel, which it says Hamas will use for military purposes.

Hamas, meanwhile, has repeatedly demanded fuel deliveries to Gaza during negotiations to allow foreign nationals to leave the enclave and in talks about the release of 240 people it kidnapped. Of course, the New York Times has already run interference for Hamas, asking if they have any responsibility to the people of Gaza, while they hoard supplies for the ongoing war with Israel.

A reminder for those who've forgotten:

Again, Hamas is the official government of Gaza. Every report about low resources should be focused on why they aren’t sharing them with the population. https://t.co/PawiQPxJTP — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 2, 2023

The reports won't be. It'll focus on how Israel refuses to agree to a ceasefire to let humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Lets think about this logically, shall we?



If Hamas, the government in Gaza, is stockpiling 200k gallons of fuel while hospitals run out of fuel, what would Hamas do if Israel provided fuel to Gaza?



Logical conclusion: seize it.



Because Hamas does not care about Palestinians. https://t.co/uJM4Mmty1w — 𝔼𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕠𝕥 𝕄𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕟 (@ElliotMalin) November 2, 2023

Hamas would steal aid, anyway.

A point completely lost on our main stream media — Jon Sweet (@JESweet2022) November 2, 2023

It's not lost. They're ignoring it.

No surprise at all. Hamas is a terrorist organization that only uses the people to advance their goal of annihilating Israel. https://t.co/eNoF5VA8WK — Semperfi Virginia (@fi_virginia2) November 2, 2023

They certainly don't seem to care.

"This is Israel's fault" - The U.N., probably https://t.co/zLcSSjrvpu — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) November 2, 2023

The U.N., definitely.

The cruelty of Hamas toward its own people speaks volumes. https://t.co/Ycbd73v2y6 — Stu Nicholson (@Footestu1) November 2, 2023

And yet our media defend them.

Terrorists hoarding fuel and energy for their terrorism, as civilians suffer. As usual, the moral fault lies with Hamas. https://t.co/TYn2hnAB7D — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 2, 2023

Of course it does.

With proof Hamas is stealing fuel from hospitals, the usual suspects are conspicuously quiet:

Where is the outrage, @AOC @IlhanMN @RashidaTlaib? Silence is violence. Why don't you care about the civilians in Gaza?https://t.co/lTvYyzVI9v — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 2, 2023

Because they hate Israel.

Nothing but silence from these apparent pro-Hamas representatives.https://t.co/PISks5ZaHZ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 2, 2023

Just crickets.

Are any pro-Palestine activists calling on Hamas to release the fuel to hospitals in Gaza? This shouldn't be so hard. https://t.co/4ncxKOo8Na — Rachel Kantz Feder (@KantzFeder) November 2, 2023

Anyone? Bueller?

It's not enough for Hamas to use hospitals as human shields, now they must steal their fuel as well https://t.co/eUJhgTtsS7 — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) November 2, 2023

Hamas has one objective: destroy Israel. Everything else is secondary to that, regardless of the cost or suffering.

THIS. Hamas is a terrorist organization willing to sacrifice the people of Gaza while its leaders sit comfortably in other countries. https://t.co/DkH4hph9cL — Robert McNamara (@romc) November 2, 2023

Bingo.

Sorry, I was reliably informed Gaza was running out of fuel. Turns out the terrorists are just using it for terrorism. https://t.co/oYKANkH90t — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 2, 2023

They absolutely are, and not one member of the Squad, or our media, will call them out on it.

Hamas are the bad guys here, and that we need to spell this out for our media and the Left (redundant, we know) is amazing.

***

