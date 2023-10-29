Astounding: The NYT Asks If Hamas Really Has An Obligation to Citizens

You do not despise our media enough. You truly don't.

Seth Mandel takes the New York Times to task today for a story about Hamas hoarding supplies:

In the same NYT story in which reporters detail Hamas’s hoarding, readers will find one of the most astounding sentences in modern times: “Hamas’s stockpiles raise questions about what responsibility, if any, it has to the civilian population.” My latest: https://t.co/DACaAglpU8 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 29, 2023

Mandel writes:

Israel’s awaited ground invasion of Gaza appears to be in motion. The IDF announced the expansion of the war effort would begin late Friday, three weeks after Hamas infiltrated Israel and killed more than 1,400 people and took another 200-plus hostage. It was the worst attack on Israeli soil in its history and touched off a global campaign of violence against Jews. It was also carried out in the most gruesome manner possible. A meaningful Israeli response was necessary, and an IDF victory is vital to the restoration of not just Israeli morale and deterrence but that of the free West. A ground war will put Gazan hospitals at the center of attention because, as Jonathan Schanzer explained in detail, Hamas uses some of them, such as Al Shifa, as major command centers. Media, NGOs, and politicians will call for Israel to resupply hospital compounds, especially with fuel. This essentially means there will be public pressure to pause hostilities in order to supply Hamas’s military command centers and bases while Israel is attempting to subdue them. These calls are disingenuous and the people making them often know that. It’s crucial to point this out as more Israeli troops head into Gaza.

But the real gem comes further down in the article (emphasis added):

This is a recipe for a humanitarian crisis created by Hamas. And as that crisis deepens, Hamas will simply let its people die. And despite knowing all this, media and activists and politicians will blame Israel. In the same New York Times story in which reporters detail Hamas’s hoarding, readers will find one of the most astounding sentences in modern times: “Hamas’s stockpiles raise questions about what responsibility, if any, it has to the civilian population.” I’m sorry, what? Hamas’s status as the elected government of Gaza may not mean we can assume broad support among the population for the worst of its excesses, but I’m pretty sure it does mean we can assume it is the elected government of Gaza. And that means it has at least some responsibility not to murder everyone in the strip.

The New York Times is arguing Hamas has no responsibility to the civilians? The ones it routinely uses as human shields? It can hoard fuel and food and water to wage war on Israel but has no moral obligation to the citizens its starving and harming?

Hamas is not and never has been looking out for the interests of it's " people" ...it sees them as cannon fodder no more no less pic.twitter.com/iFgBy7Eu3R — LORD SCREWTAPE (@screwtape1a12) October 29, 2023

Exactly.

Let me put it in language even an NYT journalist can understand:



Hamas’ pronouns are “.gov,” so yes, they have a responsibility to the civilian population. — faitaccompli (@fateaccomply) October 29, 2023

Maybe they'll get it now. But probably not.

Hamas has full responsibility because they’re THE GOVERNMENT OF GAZA. NYT really struggling here https://t.co/6141NrafTE — ALWarLegal (@ALWarLegal) October 29, 2023

It also exposes how the NYT feels about government responsibility when the rubber meets the road: the government doesn't have an obligation to care for its citizens.

Well, as the governing authority in Gaza, Hamas *should* be completely responsible to the civilian population. https://t.co/yL7OXQ1TRE — Crosspatch-ish 🇺🇸 (@VictorishB123) October 29, 2023

Yes, it should.

The American media loves to cite the numbers Hamas puts up, so why do they not have any responsibility?

NYT thinking:

The responsibility of Hamas, the elected government of Gaza, for its civilians is unclear, so we can’t criticize them for hoarding food, water, and fuel. But Israel—the victim of a brutal surprise attack by Hamas—is obligated to supply food, water, and fuel to Gaza. https://t.co/9tF49R1aTw — Wasted Thoughts (@wasted_comments) October 29, 2023

Nailed it.

Hamas: not responsible. Israel: responsible.

Make it make sense.

"If any."



Read it three times. Really explore the space. https://t.co/Yc0lJuQLzb — MoronPUNdit - Aspiring Supervillain (@MoronPundit) October 29, 2023

We've read it and it makes our brain hurt.

The New York Times never misses an opportunity to screw up the context of any complicated issue, and even extremely uncomplicated ones like this https://t.co/uEv230lvOr — Leigh Drogen (@LDrogen) October 29, 2023

It's what they do best.

hey at least they didn't use "begs the question" — Jeff Dobbs (@deff_jobbs) October 29, 2023

Silver lining, we suppose.

And the American media is helping not hold them accountable.

The “if any” is the cherry on top of that idiocy cupcake. — Edward Suarez (@EdwardMSuarez) October 29, 2023

It really is a *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

@nytimes



“Hamas’s stockpiles raise questions about what responsibility, if any, a country's duly elected government has to its civilian population.”



Clown show 🤣 — mark (@rhapsodyboard) October 29, 2023

Absolute circus.

For such a smart and an elitist paper the @nyt sure asks and raises the dumbest questions — TheTruthHurts. (@cham4mark) October 29, 2023

They're not raising a dumb question: they are intentionally running interference for Hamas, while attacking Israel for Gaza's lack of fuel, food, water, and other supplies. It's far more nefarious than simply asking dumb question.

There is repeated filtering out of information in reporting by legacy media when facts don't support a chosen agenda. We've seen it across issues (Covid, Israel etc) & it causes immeasurable harm, division, & belief in false narratives by people who don't read further. Maddening. — SDC (@SabrinaJoyDC) October 29, 2023

The American media has been beyond negligent, and downright malicious, in their reporting on Israel after the Hamas terror attacks. Their reporting, and here we specifically want to point out their coverage of the explosion near a hospital, sparked riots and got people killed.

They know exactly what they are doing.

***

