Astounding: The NYT Asks If Hamas Really Has An Obligation to Citizens

Amy Curtis  |  12:15 PM on October 29, 2023
Twitter

You do not despise our media enough. You truly don't.

Seth Mandel takes the New York Times to task today for a story about Hamas hoarding supplies:

Mandel writes:

Israel’s awaited ground invasion of Gaza appears to be in motion. The IDF announced the expansion of the war effort would begin late Friday, three weeks after Hamas infiltrated Israel and killed more than 1,400 people and took another 200-plus hostage. It was the worst attack on Israeli soil in its history and touched off a global campaign of violence against Jews. It was also carried out in the most gruesome manner possible. A meaningful Israeli response was necessary, and an IDF victory is vital to the restoration of not just Israeli morale and deterrence but that of the free West.

A ground war will put Gazan hospitals at the center of attention because, as Jonathan Schanzer explained in detail, Hamas uses some of them, such as Al Shifa, as major command centers. Media, NGOs, and politicians will call for Israel to resupply hospital compounds, especially with fuel. This essentially means there will be public pressure to pause hostilities in order to supply Hamas’s military command centers and bases while Israel is attempting to subdue them. These calls are disingenuous and the people making them often know that. It’s crucial to point this out as more Israeli troops head into Gaza.

But the real gem comes further down in the article (emphasis added):

This is a recipe for a humanitarian crisis created by Hamas. And as that crisis deepens, Hamas will simply let its people die. And despite knowing all this, media and activists and politicians will blame Israel. In the same New York Times story in which reporters detail Hamas’s hoarding, readers will find one of the most astounding sentences in modern times: “Hamas’s stockpiles raise questions about what responsibility, if any, it has to the civilian population.”

I’m sorry, what? Hamas’s status as the elected government of Gaza may not mean we can assume broad support among the population for the worst of its excesses, but I’m pretty sure it does mean we can assume it is the elected government of Gaza. And that means it has at least some responsibility not to murder everyone in the strip.

The New York Times is arguing Hamas has no responsibility to the civilians? The ones it routinely uses as human shields? It can hoard fuel and food and water to wage war on Israel but has no moral obligation to the citizens its starving and harming?

Exactly.

Maybe they'll get it now. But probably not.

It also exposes how the NYT feels about government responsibility when the rubber meets the road: the government doesn't have an obligation to care for its citizens.

Yes, it should.

The American media loves to cite the numbers Hamas puts up, so why do they not have any responsibility?

Nailed it.

Hamas: not responsible. Israel: responsible.

Make it make sense.

We've read it and it makes our brain hurt.

It's what they do best.

Silver lining, we suppose.

And the American media is helping not hold them accountable.

It really is a *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

Absolute circus.

They're not raising a dumb question: they are intentionally running interference for Hamas, while attacking Israel for Gaza's lack of fuel, food, water, and other supplies. It's far more nefarious than simply asking dumb question.

The American media has been beyond negligent, and downright malicious, in their reporting on Israel after the Hamas terror attacks. Their reporting, and here we specifically want to point out their coverage of the explosion near a hospital, sparked riots and got people killed.

They know exactly what they are doing.

***

