NY Times Continues to Reel Their Original Gaza Hospital Reporting Back In

By now you know how the story started. There was an explosion in a parking lot near a Gaza hospital, and immediately the claim was that Israel destroyed a hospital and killed hundreds of people.

Most of the details in those original reports were not true, but lefties like Rep. Rashida Tlaib continue to repeat the lie in spite of the reality:

U.S. Defense Department Confirms Gaza Hospital Was Struck by Terrorists

https://t.co/wP0Ma39eEG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 18, 2023

NBC News: The U.S. has an independent assessment that it was Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket that misfired and hit the hospital in Gaza, according to two senior U.S. officials.



Reported by @ckubeNBC — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 18, 2023

The original incorrect reports helped trigger protests around the Middle East:

NEW: Chaos erupts across the Middle East after explosion kills hundreds at a Gaza hospital.



Beirut, Lebanon: Pro-Palestinian protesters swarm US embassy. Reports of tear gas & fires.



Istanbul, Turkey: Protesters breach Israeli consulate.



Iran: President Raisi threatens “the… pic.twitter.com/kDCqR1PjX3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 18, 2023

The New York Times, after originally reporting "fake news" about where the rocket originated and the number of deaths that got an anti-Israel narrative rolling, is still dialing the story back now that the damage from their journalistic malpractice has been done:

FINALLY! A change in the tone of a @NYTImes headline about the hospital explosion.



"Hospital Blast Caused by Militants, U.S. Says Early Evidence Suggests"



Quite the contrast to yesterday's "Israeli Strike Kills Hundreds in Hospital, Palestinians Say" pic.twitter.com/BPXMEDu2Hu — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 18, 2023

Out: Israeli Strike Kills Hundreds in Hospital, Palestinians Say

In: Hospital Blast Caused by Militants, U.S. Says Early Evidence Suggests

This has been nothing short of an embarrassment, and this one's bad even for the New York Times.

Any editors notes or explanation as to why they are making these changes?



See the problem? https://t.co/ZGP5N0VZrw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 18, 2023

The Times is still trying to take the softer approach though:

"Journalists."

***

