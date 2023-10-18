Capitol Police Shut Down Kids Singing the Nat'l Anthem WAY Faster Than Pro-Hamas...
Rep. Rashida Tlaib breaks down in tears over that hospital Israel bombed
We Found The BEST thread on Victoria’s Secret Walking Back Wokeness.
Jim Jordan Still Not Elected Speaker After Round 2 (But JOHN BOEHNER Got...
Why Exactly Is Kathy Hochul In Israel?
Independent Journo Asks Hamas Sympathizers in London What They Want the World to...
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Ignores Questions on Pushing Lie About Israel Bombing a Gaza...
Insurrection in DC as Capital Protesters Call for Israeli Cease Fire (Watch)
Conservative Canadian PM Hopeful Owns Yet Another Journalist
NBC News Reporter Covering 'Disinformation, Extremism and the Internet' Hit the #Journalis...
The List of Dems and 'News' Outlets Parroting Hamas' Talking Points Is Quite...
People Have Questions About American Hostages as Biden Departs Israel
Twitchy's Very Own Gordon K to Babylon Bee 'Hold My Beer'
In Israel, Biden Announces $100 Million in Aid... for Gaza

NY Times Continues to Reel Their Original Gaza Hospital Reporting Back In

Doug P.  |  4:50 PM on October 18, 2023
Meme screenshot

By now you know how the story started. There was an explosion in a parking lot near a Gaza hospital, and immediately the claim was that Israel destroyed a hospital and killed hundreds of people.

Advertisement

Most of the details in those original reports were not true, but lefties like Rep. Rashida Tlaib continue to repeat the lie in spite of the reality: 

The original incorrect reports helped trigger protests around the Middle East:

The New York Times, after originally reporting "fake news" about where the rocket originated and the number of deaths that got an anti-Israel narrative rolling, is still dialing the story back now that the damage from their journalistic malpractice has been done: 

Recommended

We Found The BEST thread on Victoria’s Secret Walking Back Wokeness.
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

Out: Israeli Strike Kills Hundreds in Hospital, Palestinians Say

In: Hospital Blast Caused by Militants, U.S. Says Early Evidence Suggests

This has been nothing short of an embarrassment, and this one's bad even for the New York Times. 

The Times is still trying to take the softer approach though:

"Journalists." 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Found The BEST thread on Victoria’s Secret Walking Back Wokeness.
ArtistAngie
Rep. Rashida Tlaib breaks down in tears over that hospital Israel bombed
Brett T.
Capitol Police Shut Down Kids Singing the Nat'l Anthem WAY Faster Than Pro-Hamas Protesters
Doug P.
Conservative Canadian PM Hopeful Owns Yet Another Journalist
Twitchy Video
Why Exactly Is Kathy Hochul In Israel?
Coucy
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Ignores Questions on Pushing Lie About Israel Bombing a Gaza Hospital
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Found The BEST thread on Victoria’s Secret Walking Back Wokeness. ArtistAngie
Advertisement