Cope Springs Eternal: Don Lemon and His Bluesky BlueAnons ‘Know’ Who’s Really in Charge

Democrats have a very active fantasy life which is fueled by the dying legacy media. The poor, desperate souls have expectedly latched onto the DNC/media-manufactured ‘President Musk’ narrative. The misnomer was created after ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats could not handle Musk fulfilling his DOGE duties as delegated to him by President-Elect Donald Trump. You see, Musk pointed out the ridiculous pork in the recent government spending bill and shared it on X. Our elected officials were quickly and effectively pressured by their constituents to cut out the fat and pass a leaner bill. Oh no, not that!

That’s when the usual critters decided to try and taint that taxpayer victory. So, they started the ‘President Musk’ nonsense to drive a wedge between Musk and Trump and downplay what really happened. That brings us to this past weekend where Trump joked on stage about the whole lame attempt. But, the BlueAnon cult over on Bluesky are seeing that ribbing different. They’re being led by their sour prophet, Don Lemon. Remember him?

Lemon thinks he’s on to something. (WATCH)

It’s funny watching these BlueAnon Dems maintain Trump is a Hitleresque dictator-in-waiting while simultaneously being Musk’s ‘wittle’ puppet. Here’s what Bluesky BlueAnons think is really go on.

What’s funny is Trump doesn’t even get it‼️ we know musk can’t be president but we also know that he’s like running the show. That’s why we’re calling him president elect musk-but Trump doesn’t seem to get that. What a moron he is…😎🤣😂🤣 🍊🤡🙄 — rnbabs (@babsrn.bsky.social) December 23, 2024 at 4:41 AM

Musk has the power and will soon walk all over trump. Last week was a test drive. More than a shadow president — karhey.bsky.social (@karhey.bsky.social) December 22, 2024 at 10:22 PM

They truly think Trump laughing at their manufactured narrative is a sign they’re getting to him.

hahahahahah he is bothered by Elon being called "president elect" hahahahaha — Mr. Joe (@iconnectionmkt.bsky.social) December 22, 2024 at 10:19 PM

Is trump really melting down over the President Musk stuff? — Natalina (@natalinaofchaos.bsky.social) December 22, 2024 at 9:10 PM

He doesn’t have a choice, Elon bought the spotlight and Trump also… — Sparklestarchyld (@sparklestarchyld.bsky.social) December 22, 2024 at 9:32 PM

Hahaha trump won't be for long either. Vance will invoke the 25th ammendment on him as planned. — Texasbluedot (@ckh56.bsky.social) December 22, 2024 at 10:49 PM

Oh, there’s also the Qamala cult. They believe JD Vance is going to take down Trump for Kamala. No, really! We covered that craziness here.

Thankfully, there’s some sensible commenters to push back on Lemon’s very active imagination.

Trump and Elon are not falling for your SIMPLETON trap — nick323286.bsky.social (@nick323286.bsky.social) December 23, 2024 at 8:44 AM

Let the Bluesky BlueAnons have their cope. Things have been hard for them, lately. May they spin tales of wonder and fantasy, tales of Trump and Musk at each other’s throats with JD Vance waiting in the wings to take them both down and usher Kamala to her rightful place in Oval Office. Let them dream. Meanwhile, in less than a month Trump will be their President with JD Vance at his side and Musk still leading the charge for a more efficient government.