Rep. Rashida Tlaib Ignores Questions on Pushing Lie About Israel Bombing a Gaza Hospital

After what we now know were bogus reports about Israel firing a rocket and hitting a hospital in Gaza and killing hundreds of people, leftist Reps. such as Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar of course quickly deleted their condemnations of Israel and apologized.

Wait, no they didn't:

These LIES are still up from the Hamas caucus. No deletions. No corrections. Absolutely shameful. https://t.co/p3vZHNtNuX pic.twitter.com/5EQLICKUux — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 18, 2023

As for Rep. Tlaib, she's got her narrative and she's sticking to it:

I just asked Congresswoman @IlhanMN why she hasn’t deleted her tweet—and whether she has seen the evidence that refutes it, and whether she has or had any evidence to support her claim that Israel killed 500 civilians at a Gaza hospital.



She refused to say anything. https://t.co/HW0DHdPZhE — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) October 18, 2023

Some of the questions that @RashidaTlaib refused to answer moments ago in the Capitol: https://t.co/EEQetoprdx pic.twitter.com/9lcB45I9sG — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) October 18, 2023

Tlaib ignored related questions from more than one reporter:

Tlaib wouldn’t respond just now when I asked if she had considered taking this post down, after Biden said he believes Israel didn’t bomb this hospital https://t.co/SJwBwq3Glu — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) October 18, 2023

Tlaib continues to have zero interest in being honest. She's got hate to spread and the truth isn't going to stop her:

She just repeated it at the Jews for Hamas rally across from the Capitol https://t.co/iUVc0Q6dlr — Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) October 18, 2023

Here's Tlaib doubling down:

Just shameless.

I just want to know what exact piece of evidence are the holdouts still waiting for? There's video, ELINT evidence, geolocation evidence, aftermath photos in daylight, audio recordings, and independent Pentagon confirmation. We're past the point of healthy skepticism. — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) October 18, 2023

The "evidence" is that Tlaib wants people to believe it, so that makes it "true" to her.

She will never admit she lied. https://t.co/Zr3YH9qHkX — ❤️GAGirl1967🖤 is ready for UGA football 🏈! (@Tamzilla_52) October 18, 2023

No she won't.

Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi and Hakeem Jeffries are just going to pretend they never saw Tlaib (and others') spreading the lies instead of calling them out:

Nancy Pelosi & Hakeem Jeffries decline to call on Ilhan Omar & Rashida Tlaib to retract their false claims that Israel is to blame for the deaths of 500 civilians at a Gaza hospital—misinformation that has incited riots worldwide.https://t.co/KQoZKp3oNPhttps://t.co/wF2Wb6WYgc pic.twitter.com/ZL2UUyYUws — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) October 18, 2023

We couldn't be less surprised.

***

