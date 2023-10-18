Rep. Rashida Tlaib Ignores Questions on Pushing Lie About Israel Bombing a Gaza Hospital

Why Exactly Is Kathy Hochul In Israel?
Doug P.  |  3:55 PM on October 18, 2023
Screen shot

After what we now know were bogus reports about Israel firing a rocket and hitting a hospital in Gaza and killing hundreds of people, leftist Reps. such as Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar of course quickly deleted their condemnations of Israel and apologized.

Wait, no they didn't:

As for Rep. Tlaib, she's got her narrative and she's sticking to it: 

Tlaib ignored related questions from more than one reporter:

Tlaib continues to have zero interest in being honest. She's got hate to spread and the truth isn't going to stop her: 

Here's Tlaib doubling down:

Just shameless.

The "evidence" is that Tlaib wants people to believe it, so that makes it "true" to her.

No she won't.

Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi and Hakeem Jeffries are just going to pretend they never saw Tlaib (and others') spreading the lies instead of calling them out:

We couldn't be less surprised.

*** 

