'So This is a Lie.' Gaza Activist Spreads Laughably False Story About Released Palestinian Suicide Bomber

Popular Gaza Activist, Khalil in Gaza, who frequently receives significant engagement for his posts about his journey enduring Israeli oppression, see below post, decided the best way to boost his credibility was to spread a ridiculous lie.

My heart hurts as if the whole world is suffocating me. — 𓂆 Khalil in Gaza🇵🇸 (@khalilo1) November 26, 2023

He boldly declared, receiving more than a million views, 35,000 likes and 13,000 reposts:

She entered the prison healthy, beautiful woman, she came out injured and burned. pic.twitter.com/OfwZwpvBSe — 𓂆 Khalil in Gaza🇵🇸 (@khalilo1) November 26, 2023

And she’s still beautiful.. — 𓂆 Khalil in Gaza🇵🇸 (@khalilo1) November 26, 2023

Except, the woman in question, Israa Jaabees, blew herself up in a suicide bombing attempt at a checkpoint in 2015. She was arrested and received extensive medical treatment in an Israeli prison.

She literally blew herself up. That is why she went to prison. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 26, 2023

Details, details.

When called out on this obvious and obscene lie, he decided to double-down.

Conflicting claims..?



Okay here is the story of Israa..



“The story of Israa (38 years old) began on October 11, 2015, when she was returning from her husband’s family home in the city of Jericho to her home in Jabal Mukaber in Jerusalem, where she worked in the city of… pic.twitter.com/IbEFh330Av — 𓂆 Khalil in Gaza🇵🇸 (@khalilo1) November 26, 2023

Okay here is the story of Israa..

“The story of Israa (38 years old) began on October 11, 2015, when she was returning from her husband’s family home in the city of Jericho to her home in Jabal Mukaber in Jerusalem, where she worked in the city of Jerusalem daily. She was transporting some household items in her car, and when she reached the Israeli military checkpoint, the airbags in the car exploded, causing fire to catch on inside the car.

According to the "Al-Dameer" Foundation for Human Rights, Israa was seriously injured as a result of her car catching fire, and on top of that, a soldier pointed a firearm in her face and asked her to drop a knife, but she confirmed, "I was not carrying a knife." The Israeli forces delayed providing treatment to her despite her serious injury due to the fire.”

THEY LET HER SUFFER IN THE PRISON..

Airbags often explode for no reason causing a fire bomb to go off in cars when stopped. What were these 'household items,' again?

Even those sympathizing with her story claim she did it intentionally. From the NYT article linked above.

'Her story was featured in the documentary 'Advocate' about the Israeli lawyer who represented her, Lea Tsemel, that was released in 2019 and was shortlisted for an Academy Award. Ms. Tsemel floated the idea that Ms. Jaabees might have been depressed and trying to commit what’s known as “suicide by cop,” according to write-ups of the film.'

This guy has some nerve.

Misinformation, you say?

lol, airbags cannot do that to you. — Peter Pilot🚁 (@guardpilot) November 26, 2023

In 2015 she set off a car bomb after screaming "Allah hu Akbar"...



That might explain the before and after, as she was burned by her own bomb.



BTW, while in prison, she asked for cosmetic surgery. pic.twitter.com/ZbwC8Cdt3W — Judah Fund (@FundJudah) November 26, 2023

She actually did this to herself when she tried to bomb a bus station and ended up burning herself. She was treated by Israel while in prison, despite her attempt to murder Jews. — Adiel Cohen (@adielofisrael) November 26, 2023

Her “airbag accidentally deployed and caught fire, in turn lighting a gas canister in her car on fire”. And this one in a billion event happened during a period of similar suicide bombings and car rammings. Lol okay. https://t.co/HuZCP3OMqo — Jasmine Kane (@jasminekane23) November 26, 2023

She was burned when she set off her suicide bomb and it didn’t completely detonate. That was the crime she went to prison for. https://t.co/rcBwjuLbII — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) November 26, 2023

34k likes for a terrorist that blew herself up trying to kill jews. https://t.co/5gAriTB5Si — Gabriel (@HammerxStone) November 26, 2023

Palestinian propagandists are just absolutely shameless, she was imprisoned after a gas canister she was transporting in her car just happened to blow up, while she was in it.



It's of course something extremely common for gas canisters to randomly blow up. https://t.co/YkypZQMsc1 — Oli (@vibberuffian) November 26, 2023

You can’t go one post without lying — VeryChillGuy (@1VeryChillDude) November 26, 2023

If the only way you can gain sympathy for your cause is to lie and then lie again to cover up for the first lie, maybe your cause isn't as just as you think.

Keep those Community Notes coming!

