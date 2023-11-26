'So This is a Lie.' Gaza Activist Spreads Laughably False Story About Released Palestinian Suicide Bomber

Honey, What Are You Doing? Glenn Greenwald Goes on INSANE Rant Against Rep....
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:00 PM on November 26, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Popular Gaza Activist, Khalil in Gaza, who frequently receives significant engagement for his posts about his journey enduring Israeli oppression, see below post, decided the best way to boost his credibility was to spread a ridiculous lie.

He boldly declared, receiving more than a million views, 35,000 likes and 13,000 reposts:

Except, the woman in question, Israa Jaabees, blew herself up in a suicide bombing attempt at a checkpoint in 2015. She was arrested and received extensive medical treatment in an Israeli prison.

Details, details.

When called out on this obvious and obscene lie, he decided to double-down.

Okay here is the story of Israa.. 

“The story of Israa (38 years old) began on October 11, 2015, when she was returning from her husband’s family home in the city of Jericho to her home in Jabal Mukaber in Jerusalem, where she worked in the city of Jerusalem daily. She was transporting some household items in her car, and when she reached the Israeli military checkpoint, the airbags in the car exploded, causing fire to catch on inside the car. 

According to the "Al-Dameer" Foundation for Human Rights, Israa was seriously injured as a result of her car catching fire, and on top of that, a soldier pointed a firearm in her face and asked her to drop a knife, but she confirmed, "I was not carrying a knife." The Israeli forces delayed providing treatment to her despite her serious injury due to the fire.” 

THEY LET HER SUFFER IN THE PRISON..

Airbags often explode for no reason causing a fire bomb to go off in cars when stopped. What were these 'household items,' again?

Even those sympathizing with her story claim she did it intentionally. From the NYT article linked above.

'Her story was featured in the documentary 'Advocate' about the Israeli lawyer who represented her, Lea Tsemel, that was released in 2019 and was shortlisted for an Academy Award. Ms. Tsemel floated the idea that Ms. Jaabees might have been depressed and trying to commit what’s known as “suicide by cop,” according to write-ups of the film.'

This guy has some nerve.

Misinformation, you say?

If the only way you can gain sympathy for your cause is to lie and then lie again to cover up for the first lie, maybe your cause isn't as just as you think.

Keep those Community Notes coming!

***

