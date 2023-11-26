*POPCORN* Mehdi Hasan SERIOUSLY Dragged by Lefties for Claiming Muslims Won't Vote for...
'Journo' Maree Campbell Doubles DOWN on Abhorrent Post Claiming Israelis Were HAPPY to...
FATALITY ---> Dana Loesch Goes Straight EVISCERATE in Thread Taking Ex-Sheriff Scott Israe...
Another Day, Another Journalist Defending Hamas For Treating Hostages 'Unexpectedly Well'
Moms for Liberty Calls ALL Teachers Out After Pro-Israel Teacher Forced to HIDE...
Irish PM Who Claimed Hostage/Child Had Been Lost Then 'Found' Straight-Up NUKED by...
Reuters Tries 'Correcting' Repugnant Headline Claiming Hamas Released Israeli 'Soldiers' a...
Jon Lovitz Takes Out the Antisemitic Trash in Short (But NOT Sweet) Back...
Cue the TEARS: Jim Breuer HILARIOUSLY Decimates Unhinged Trump Haters in Brutal, SPECTACUL...
Jew for Ceasefire Says It's Notable That Hamas Released Four Hostages for Humanitarian...
Justin Trudeau Blames Waning Support for Ukraine on 'American MAGA-Influenced Thinking'
Journo Shows How a Nantucket Book Store is Helping Push the LEGEND of...
New Republic Says Extremist Policies Are Leading to Red State Brain Drain
BOMBSHELL: Laura Loomer Says DeSantis Campaign Hired Prostitutes for Campaign Events

RedSteeze, Others Point Out Why 'Pro-Hamas' Rioters In NYC Are Able To Get Away With It

Amy Curtis  |  11:30 AM on November 26, 2023
Are we the baddies meme

A kosher restaurant in New York was vandalized, when a pro-Hamas mob smashed its windows, the latest in an ongoing string of anti-Israel, antisemitic attacks, vandalism, and clashes in cities around the U.S. and the world, college campuses, and even high schools.

Advertisement

It's not about free Palestine, or 'anti-Zionism': it's pure, unadulterated hatred of Jews and Israel.

Never. It benefits them politically, and they will allow it to continue without legal or social consequence.

Very mixed signals. Intentionally.

And we understand why. This is terrifying stuff.

Recommended

FATALITY ---> Dana Loesch Goes Straight EVISCERATE in Thread Taking Ex-Sheriff Scott Israel APART
Sam J.
Advertisement

We're seeing it play out in real time.

Not that we've seen.

And if they justify this, they'll justify anything.

He's not wrong.

And no one in a position of authority is doing anything about it.

Advertisement

Remember when they said we should punch Nazis? Will they punch themselves?

No, it's not.

We don't teach history anymore. We teach pronouns and 'media literacy' (actual literacy optional).

It should be, yet here we are.

And RedSteeze pointed out why:

Yes, it was.

Letting BLM riot and loot without consequence is part of why we're where we are today.

Biden is responsible for all of this.

Advertisement

This is what happens when one side says speech is violence, but violence is simply speech.

And when an entire legal and political system takes their side.

Exactly.

And now ask yourself who is rewarding this behavior and why.

They're all birds of a fascist feather.

We all saw this coming, and warned against it.

But this is what the Left wants: chaos, division, civil unrest.

Oh, 70 people went to prison, out of thousands who caused over $1 billion in damage nationally. Most of it in minority neighborhoods. 70 people in prison is a slap in the face, and that only five got more than a decade for it is laughable.

Especially when a lot of people from January 6 got much longer sentences.

Advertisement

Very difficult. Like toothpaste from a tube. Putting it back in is going to be messy, time consuming, and difficult, if not impossible.

And when someone does crack down, things will get really ugly because the people who are doing this will push back hard and it'll get ugly.

Yes it is.

***

Editor's Note: This Black Friday, 11/24 through Monday 11/27 ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code BLACKFRIDAY60. Join Twitchy VIP here.

Tags: ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISRAEL NEW YORK CITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FATALITY ---> Dana Loesch Goes Straight EVISCERATE in Thread Taking Ex-Sheriff Scott Israel APART
Sam J.
Cue the TEARS: Jim Breuer HILARIOUSLY Decimates Unhinged Trump Haters in Brutal, SPECTACULAR Bit (Watch)
Sam J.
'Journo' Maree Campbell Doubles DOWN on Abhorrent Post Claiming Israelis Were HAPPY to be Held Hostage
Sam J.
Another Day, Another Journalist Defending Hamas For Treating Hostages 'Unexpectedly Well'
Amy Curtis
Irish PM Who Claimed Hostage/Child Had Been Lost Then 'Found' Straight-Up NUKED by Community Notes
Sam J.
*POPCORN* Mehdi Hasan SERIOUSLY Dragged by Lefties for Claiming Muslims Won't Vote for Biden Over Gaza
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
FATALITY ---> Dana Loesch Goes Straight EVISCERATE in Thread Taking Ex-Sheriff Scott Israel APART Sam J.
Advertisement