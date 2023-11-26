RedSteeze, Others Point Out Why 'Pro-Hamas' Rioters In NYC Are Able To Get Away With It

A kosher restaurant in New York was vandalized, when a pro-Hamas mob smashed its windows, the latest in an ongoing string of anti-Israel, antisemitic attacks, vandalism, and clashes in cities around the U.S. and the world, college campuses, and even high schools.

Advertisement

The pro-Hamas mob smashed the window of a New York kosher restaurant. Because, you know, terrorizing Jews in America will #FreePalestine. pic.twitter.com/WUEDQsgTVg — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 26, 2023

It's not about free Palestine, or 'anti-Zionism': it's pure, unadulterated hatred of Jews and Israel.

So at what point will liberals admit what is happening here? https://t.co/f4R6vKuIj1 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 26, 2023

Never. It benefits them politically, and they will allow it to continue without legal or social consequence.

The same people who say they want Jews to leave their homeland and “go back to Brooklyn” are sending very mixed signals about the safety they’ll enjoy if they do… 🤔 https://t.co/fw7gwr4t9B — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) November 26, 2023

Very mixed signals. Intentionally.

This restaurant is around the corner from my apartment. I come here every week to get salads for Shabbat.



The only crime this restaurant committed was being Kosher.



Your Jewish friends are scared. https://t.co/gULrUZEJ5p — Michal Cohen// מיכל כהן (@michal_cohen72) November 26, 2023

And we understand why. This is terrifying stuff.

This is happening in America. And we wonder how Nazi Germany happened. https://t.co/480RRIEi7J — Alternative News Alternative Views (@ANewsAViews) November 26, 2023

We're seeing it play out in real time.

Has Eric Adams done a single noteworthy thing to protect Jews in his city since he gave the passionate speech? Or was it all lip service? https://t.co/UHZIQ4NZeS — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) November 26, 2023

Not that we've seen.

Your daily reminder that targeting Jewish businesses, people, & institutions as “retribution” for Israel’s actions is antisemitism. Full stop. https://t.co/xAq7pgdW0n — Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick) November 26, 2023

And if they justify this, they'll justify anything.

Understand where we are.



These kids are only a few years away from being adults in the real-world.



They are hunting Jews for sport and are not being punished for it.



They are being rewarded with clicks and likes and monetization.



They will lead a second Holocaust in the US. https://t.co/g1snHJTF62 — GunFreeZone Blog (@GunFreeZone) November 26, 2023

He's not wrong.

Don't bury your head in the sand.



We are seeing a slow-motion Kristallnacht in cities across America as Jewish businesses are vandalized, and Jews are intimidated and attacked.



Prepare for the worst. It's coming.https://t.co/MYVo0R9U2o — GunFreeZone Blog (@GunFreeZone) November 26, 2023

And no one in a position of authority is doing anything about it.

Stop calling us neo-Nazis, say the people who carried out a night of broken glass. https://t.co/R6c8Wbqjwp — Donny Ferguson (donnyferguson.substack.com) (@DonnyFerguson) November 26, 2023

Advertisement

Remember when they said we should punch Nazis? Will they punch themselves?

Every single week, without fail, they show us what they’re really marching for. Hint: it’s not innocent civilians in Gaza. https://t.co/dkWGm3tKzH — Emma Batsheva Saul 🪬 (@dontcallSaulz) November 26, 2023

No, it's not.

This is disgusting. The fact that this can happen, in America, in 2023, is appalling. Have we truly learned nothing from history? https://t.co/ksMENzsrXX — Jake Devereaux (@DevJake) November 26, 2023

We don't teach history anymore. We teach pronouns and 'media literacy' (actual literacy optional).

This type of behavior is unacceptable in a cultured society. — Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) November 26, 2023

It should be, yet here we are.

And RedSteeze pointed out why:

Beginnng to think releasing BLM rioters with almost no legal penalties in 2020 was a mistake. https://t.co/KR9hfDjXyy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 26, 2023

Yes, it was.

Letting BLM riot and loot without consequence is part of why we're where we are today.

Biden is responsible for all of this.

Yes those BLM riots and the lack of repercussions certainly set a dangerous precedent alright. This type criminal behavior is now seen as acceptable by many unfortunately. — H R (@HRofOZ) November 26, 2023

Advertisement

This is what happens when one side says speech is violence, but violence is simply speech.

And when an entire legal and political system takes their side.

That which gets rewarded gets repeated. — Kevin Pinball 🦬 (@KevinPinball) November 26, 2023

Exactly.

And now ask yourself who is rewarding this behavior and why.

They're all birds of a fascist feather.

We all saw this coming, and warned against it.

But this is what the Left wants: chaos, division, civil unrest.

More than 70 BLM protesters went to prison, including five for more than 10 years. Quit believing your own spin. https://t.co/6msSSuW2rG — Thomas Mills (@tmillsNC) November 26, 2023

Oh, 70 people went to prison, out of thousands who caused over $1 billion in damage nationally. Most of it in minority neighborhoods. 70 people in prison is a slap in the face, and that only five got more than a decade for it is laughable.

Especially when a lot of people from January 6 got much longer sentences.

In 2020 rioting was excused, explained away, everything but punished because authorities sympathized with the rioters. Now, three years later, we are discovering it’s difficult to put that genie back in the bottle https://t.co/XASTa6UKfi — Virginia Yankee (@VirginiaYankee1) November 26, 2023

Advertisement

Very difficult. Like toothpaste from a tube. Putting it back in is going to be messy, time consuming, and difficult, if not impossible.

And when someone does crack down, things will get really ugly because the people who are doing this will push back hard and it'll get ugly.

This is what an unraveling society looks like… https://t.co/k1GdxBO2a5 — H R (@HRofOZ) November 26, 2023

Yes it is.

***

Editor's Note: This Black Friday, 11/24 through Monday 11/27 ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code BLACKFRIDAY60. Join Twitchy VIP here.