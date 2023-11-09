'Groups Clash' Outside Museum of Tolerance Screening Hamas Atrocities

As Twitchy reported a couple of days ago, Israeli actor Gal Gadot was arranging a screening of Hamas atrocities in Los Angeles. Of course, she was immediately accused of spreading Israeli propaganda.

Ironically, the 47-minute video was screened at Los Angeles' Museum of Tolerance, a Holocaust Museum. Of course, pro-Hamas thugs showed up to start fights.

#BREAKING: Two groups clash outside L.A.'s Museum of Tolerance as the center screens a film on Hamas atrocities. LAPD officers move in as several people appear to have been punched and pepper-sprayed. Eyewitness News is live with the tense situation. Tonight at 11 from ABC7 pic.twitter.com/JJSpV6MmXi — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 9, 2023

If Hamas didn't want all the rapes and beheadings shown, they probably shouldn't have recorded them and uploaded them to social media.

Hey nbd, just a black-clad mob beating Jews outside the Holocaust Museum on the eve the anniversary of Kristallnacht https://t.co/WpRWuNokVb — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 9, 2023

A mob waiting to jump people exiting a screening of atrocities against Jews = "two groups clash" — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 9, 2023

The biggest mistake of the Charlottesville tiki torch brigade was not marching in some sweet on-fleek Hamas mask drip, that way the reporting would all be about historical complexity, and they'd all be offered tenure at UVa — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 9, 2023

Gotta admit this is definitely a takehttps://t.co/LSdEJEZRge — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 9, 2023

It's those crafty Jews again, creating propaganda films that provoke innocent bystanders into beating Jews — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 9, 2023

I'm honestly astounded that somebody this fucking stupid is able to eat a sandwich without blinding himself pic.twitter.com/sl80GhoVSU — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 9, 2023

Ding ding ding! Congratulations, "European bankers" was our mentally challenged Jew hater phrase of the day! https://t.co/EbMrCZ8qA6 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 9, 2023

Hamas supporters protesting outside the Museum of Tolerance is like holding a Klan rally in front of the Martin Luther King Jr Memorial. — BearFlagFan 🐊 (@BearFlagFan) November 9, 2023

I wonder if ABC news would've also described Kristallnacht with the headline "groups clash." Probably. — Andrew Koss (@n_koss) November 9, 2023

The people that have been calling everyone “Nazis” the last few years sure do smell exactly like real Nazis…. — Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) November 9, 2023

It certainly is a "tense situation." The pro-Hamas crowd is easily triggered by posters of people Hamas has kidnapped and video of terrorists killing innocent civilians … which they shot themselves. Are we supposed to pretend October 7 never happened?

