'Groups Clash' Outside Museum of Tolerance Screening Hamas Atrocities

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on November 09, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy reported a couple of days ago, Israeli actor Gal Gadot was arranging a screening of Hamas atrocities in Los Angeles. Of course, she was immediately accused of spreading Israeli propaganda.

Ironically, the 47-minute video was screened at Los Angeles' Museum of Tolerance, a Holocaust Museum. Of course, pro-Hamas thugs showed up to start fights.

If Hamas didn't want all the rapes and beheadings shown, they probably shouldn't have recorded them and uploaded them to social media. 

It certainly is a "tense situation." The pro-Hamas crowd is easily triggered by posters of people Hamas has kidnapped and video of terrorists killing innocent civilians … which they shot themselves. Are we supposed to pretend October 7 never happened?

***

