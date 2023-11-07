Professor Upset Israeli Actor Gal Gadot to Hold Screening of 'Propaganda'

Report: President Biden Asks Benjamin Netanyahu for a Three-Day Pause
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 07, 2023

If you've been following Twitchy over the past month, you know that some journalists refuse to believe that Hamas terrorists beheaded infants on October 7, even though they'll freely admit that Hamas invaded Israel and shot up a music festival as well as several civilian neighborhoods, taking about 200 hostages with them. But beheading an infant? That sounds like Israeli propaganda.

"Wonder Woman" actor Gal Gadot, who served in the IDF, is organizing a screening of Hamas footage from the October 7 attack and the aftermath. The Israeli government has already held two such screenings for journalists who seem to be oblivious of what happened that day.

Nour Joudah is an assistant professor at UCLA.

Hamas terrorists killed a grandmother in her home, took her phone, took pictures of her dead body, and uploaded them to her Facebook account … that's how her family learned she was dead.

It's scary how many people think any footage shown by Israel is "propaganda."

***

