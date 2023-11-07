Professor Upset Israeli Actor Gal Gadot to Hold Screening of 'Propaganda'

If you've been following Twitchy over the past month, you know that some journalists refuse to believe that Hamas terrorists beheaded infants on October 7, even though they'll freely admit that Hamas invaded Israel and shot up a music festival as well as several civilian neighborhoods, taking about 200 hostages with them. But beheading an infant? That sounds like Israeli propaganda.

"Wonder Woman" actor Gal Gadot, who served in the IDF, is organizing a screening of Hamas footage from the October 7 attack and the aftermath. The Israeli government has already held two such screenings for journalists who seem to be oblivious of what happened that day.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot will organize a screening of a propaganda 47-minute video provided by the Israeli military in #LA and #NY. #US pic.twitter.com/r2c1OtWAPp — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 6, 2023

Nour Joudah is an assistant professor at UCLA.

When we say these are not harmless opinions or individuals or careers to support, we aren’t exaggerating. Gal Gadot is a former IDF soldier using her access in Hollywood to push propaganda for an ongoing genocide. https://t.co/jmiaIDS4WY — Nour Joudah (@nsdoud) November 6, 2023

Found the Hamas puppet. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 7, 2023

How is Hamas body cam footage propaganda? — Kabbalistic Village/Menachem Engel (@KabbVillage) November 7, 2023

By “propaganda” you mean video that Hamas took while they were butchering Israelis? — el jefe (@ThatElJefe) November 6, 2023

Propaganda? You’re literally quoting a Hamas-funded network💀 — Michal (@itsmichalll) November 7, 2023

Nour, are the videos made by Hamas themselves real or not? — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) November 7, 2023

Or perhaps less disingenuously, Gal Gadot is an Israeli who has many family and friends affected by the October 7th massacre, and she wants to make sure that people know the full enormity of what happened before propagandists like you manage to mimimize and deny it. — Ron Ben-Chaim (@RonBenChaim) November 7, 2023

So Hamas' own body-cam footage that they released is now propaganda? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 7, 2023

IT'S LITERALLY VIDEOS TAKEN BY HAMAS TERRORISTS. — Elyran (@elyran_m) November 7, 2023

Uncut footage from Hamas soldiers and surveillance cameras. If you feel that the truth is 100% on your side, I don't think you should be afraid of such recordings. — Andrew (@sandses1) November 7, 2023

Like at least half of that video is stuff Hamas filmed themselves to show the world. Isn't that broadcasting Hamas's propaganda if anything? — Aviv Ben-Yosef (@avivby) November 7, 2023

Oh look. An assistant professor at UCLA calling the footage of slaughtered Israelis “propaganda.” Never mind that it was filmed by HAMAS killers themselves. I shudder to think what she teaches in her classes. https://t.co/3dUwVHNwWW — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) November 7, 2023

Hamas terrorists killed a grandmother in her home, took her phone, took pictures of her dead body, and uploaded them to her Facebook account … that's how her family learned she was dead.

It's scary how many people think any footage shown by Israel is "propaganda."

***