Iowahawk Mocks Pro-Palestinian Vandals

You may have missed it because the "real news" isn't interested in left-wing misbehavior, but yesterday, three white girls who represent the fearsome-sounding "Palestinian Action" group vandalized and staged a protest at an Israeli-owned New Hampshire business. The girls, from Massachusetts and Connecticut quickly learned that their antics don't play in New Hampshire.

Advertisement

CALLA WALSH JUST GOT ARRESTED TRYING TO FIREBOMB ELBIT SYSTEMS HAHAHAHAHAH pic.twitter.com/gnUalOWrBa — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) November 21, 2023

Who is Callie Walsh?

Well, she's an activist who worked on Sen. Markey's campaign, fan of Elizabeth Warren, oh and a little bit of a virulent anti-Semite.

Calla Mairead Walsh, a central figure in Boston's "Jew Mapping Project" was just arrested after vandalizing Elbeit, an Israeli owned business.



Walsh, along with two others (Bridget Irene Shergalis and Sophie Marika Ross), spray painted the building with red paint to mirror blood… https://t.co/yZnA4J2BkU pic.twitter.com/eI2o5eIh8g — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 21, 2023

Seems the little girls got themselves into a little bit of trouble.

A photo posted of Calla Walsh mid vandalism pic.twitter.com/f0mpj6jgdd — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 21, 2023

Of course, the radical leftists, sorry, journalists at the New York Times, can't resist a good tale of left-wing girl-child done good. And this is where our tale begins.

One day you're getting an Inspirational Teen puff piece in the New York Times, the next you're firebombing the Jews https://t.co/VO9ITh9XUG — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 21, 2023

Yes, this is a thing that happened.

Maybe she was just padding some more extra-curriculars for her applications to Sarah Lawrence and Mt Holyoke — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 21, 2023

Such is the current state of academia.

Bomb throwers who peaked in high school pic.twitter.com/uIJIn4csKG — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 21, 2023

Literal LOL! Pour one out for Uncle Rico.

A pattern begins to emerge.

Honestly, at this point I support deporting all the Theater Kids — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 21, 2023

Honestly.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!