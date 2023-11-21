Iowahawk Mocks Pro-Palestinian Vandals

Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Tools to Help Students Spot Misinformation Online
Gordon K  |  8:30 PM on November 21, 2023
Twitchy

You may have missed it because the "real news" isn't interested in left-wing misbehavior, but yesterday, three white girls who represent the fearsome-sounding "Palestinian Action" group vandalized and staged a protest at an Israeli-owned New Hampshire business. The girls, from Massachusetts and Connecticut quickly learned that their antics don't play in New Hampshire.

Who is Callie Walsh?

Well, she's an activist who worked on Sen. Markey's campaign, fan of Elizabeth Warren, oh and a little bit of a virulent anti-Semite.

Seems the little girls got themselves into a little bit of trouble.

Of course, the radical leftists, sorry, journalists at the New York Times, can't resist a good tale of left-wing girl-child done good. And this is where our tale begins.

Yes, this is a thing that happened.

Such is the current state of academia.

Literal LOL! Pour one out for Uncle Rico.

A pattern begins to emerge.

Honestly.

***

