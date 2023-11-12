Brian Krassenstein Goes After X User 'End Wokeness' and There Is Not Enough...
'Where Are Our Politicians?': Jewish School in Montreal Shot At Twice In One Week, Trudeau Silent

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 12, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, hasn't brought his A-game in his response to the terror attacks in Israel. In fact, he seems rather confused about who the victims are. But we suppose this is what you get from a guy who praised an actual Nazi, isn't it?

So, when he's not censoring podcasts, we wonder if Trudeau will have time to comment on the shooting of a Jewish school in Montreal.

No where to be found.

And, if you hadn't heard about last week's shooting, here's a thread.

A synagogue was also firebombed, apparently.

Maybe the should change their pronouns or fly a rainbow flag, then the police will care.

Rebel News reports:

According to the CBC, police received calls about shots being fired in the area of Yeshiva Gedola, in the city's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood, at approximately 5:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. 

Officers discovered impact marks and shell casings on the scene. There were no injuries reported, but police would not confirm if anyone was in the building at the time of the incident. 

Yeshiva Gedola was one of two Orthodox Jewish schools targeted in shooting attacks last week. A single bullet was fired at both Yeshiva Gedola and Talmud Torah Elementary School early on Thursday morning. 

Security camera footage from the first shooting at Yeshiva Gedola reportedly revealed an individual approaching on foot, firing a shot at the entrance, and then quickly departing. 

Police have not made any arrests as of yet. According to Radio-Canada, school officials are set to hold a news conference later on Sunday to address the situation at Yeshiva Gedola.

Canadian journalist and publisher of Rebel News, Ezra Levant is covering this as well:

So the Jews, who did nothing wrong, are barred from the school because someone shot at it. Seems totally fair and not at all discriminatory.

Probably. Like Biden, he think's that's the real problem here.

We bet you good money if there was another trucker convoy planned, Trudeau and his government would work quickly to crush it.

There are warning signs. And they are being ignored. Intentionally.

That's what they should do, but they won't.

This would not be tolerated for any other minority group.

This is also a good point. We thought shootings didn't happen in Canada because they had 'common sense gun control.'

The situation, across the globe, is bad. The anti-Israel, antisemitic vitriol that has risen up since 10/7 is appalling to watch. One person, Jewish man Paul Kessler, was killed in California during a protest. Students are being harassed on college. campuses. Their schools are being shot at.

This needs to stop.

***

