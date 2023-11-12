'Where Are Our Politicians?': Jewish School in Montreal Shot At Twice In One Week, Trudeau Silent

Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, hasn't brought his A-game in his response to the terror attacks in Israel. In fact, he seems rather confused about who the victims are. But we suppose this is what you get from a guy who praised an actual Nazi, isn't it?

So, when he's not censoring podcasts, we wonder if Trudeau will have time to comment on the shooting of a Jewish school in Montreal.

Yeshiva Gadola (Jewish school) in Montreal gets shot up for a second time in one week!



When will the Montreal police do something?!?!



Where are our politicians?!?! pic.twitter.com/DjkMPH4pjS — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) November 12, 2023

No where to be found.

And, if you hadn't heard about last week's shooting, here's a thread.

Thread from last week's shooting https://t.co/vhiMvPA1Dn — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) November 12, 2023

A synagogue was also firebombed, apparently.

They are not a protected class. Police will do nothing. — Peasant H (@c_gt1982) November 12, 2023

Maybe the should change their pronouns or fly a rainbow flag, then the police will care.

Gunshots fired at Montreal Jewish school for second time this week



Once again, shots were fired at Yeshiva Gedola overnight, the latest in a string of violent antisemitic incidents taking place in Montreal.https://t.co/WTzC9WLjbX — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 12, 2023

Rebel News reports:

According to the CBC, police received calls about shots being fired in the area of Yeshiva Gedola, in the city's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood, at approximately 5:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Officers discovered impact marks and shell casings on the scene. There were no injuries reported, but police would not confirm if anyone was in the building at the time of the incident. Yeshiva Gedola was one of two Orthodox Jewish schools targeted in shooting attacks last week. A single bullet was fired at both Yeshiva Gedola and Talmud Torah Elementary School early on Thursday morning. Security camera footage from the first shooting at Yeshiva Gedola reportedly revealed an individual approaching on foot, firing a shot at the entrance, and then quickly departing. Police have not made any arrests as of yet. According to Radio-Canada, school officials are set to hold a news conference later on Sunday to address the situation at Yeshiva Gedola.

Canadian journalist and publisher of Rebel News, Ezra Levant is covering this as well:

The school was already shot at once. But police didn’t think that was important. So they didn’t stand guard there.



So it was shot at again.



Now police are doing the easiest thing: telling Jews they can’t go to that school.



Easier than finding the Hamas cell in Montreal. https://t.co/2UhluAIzSa — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 12, 2023

So the Jews, who did nothing wrong, are barred from the school because someone shot at it. Seems totally fair and not at all discriminatory.

Will Trudeau give another islamophobia speech? https://t.co/B4HZeGZI6z — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) November 12, 2023

Probably. Like Biden, he think's that's the real problem here.

Last week the UK issued a warning that a terrorist attack in Canada is “very likely”.



Trudeau denied it. And the next day a Jewish school is shot (for the second time).



Trudeau and Melanie Joly have normalized anti-Semitism.



They’re the most pro-Hamas government in the G7. https://t.co/tPhCqGKoJv pic.twitter.com/AgMf3XjUxJ — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 12, 2023

We bet you good money if there was another trucker convoy planned, Trudeau and his government would work quickly to crush it.

It seems like it’s just a matter of time before someone in Canada is seriously hurt or killed. We don’t need the benefit of hindsight to see that there are clear warning signs https://t.co/1ezHrFf2fN — Robyn Urback (@RobynUrback) November 12, 2023

There are warning signs. And they are being ignored. Intentionally.

If they would stop virtue signaling and being worried about being seen as “islamophobic” and just arrest and deport these people they wouldn’t have to worry about terror attacks. — Sarah Beth (שרה)✝️🚺 (@JesusIsGod_7) November 12, 2023

That's what they should do, but they won't.

Second time this week, Jewish school in Montreal shot at. https://t.co/mjlN4t8UwX — Ricky Bast (@rlbast) November 12, 2023

This would not be tolerated for any other minority group.

But I thought guns were illegal in Canada? How could this be? — James (@lefty_religion) November 12, 2023

This is also a good point. We thought shootings didn't happen in Canada because they had 'common sense gun control.'

The situation, across the globe, is bad. The anti-Israel, antisemitic vitriol that has risen up since 10/7 is appalling to watch. One person, Jewish man Paul Kessler, was killed in California during a protest. Students are being harassed on college. campuses. Their schools are being shot at.

This needs to stop.

***

