Jen Van Laar's Coverage of the Paul Kessler Murder

Intrepid Red State reporter, Jen Van Laar, who you may know at the journalist who covered the Katie Hill/Throuple scandal has been doing excellent work on the murder of Paul Kessler at a pro-Palestine rally in Venture county, California. While the "journalists" for such reputable organizations like NBC News, Van Laar is reporting the facts and not spinning.

Here's the headline NBC News ran for the murder of Paul Kessler. https://t.co/rWNgqDqVrN pic.twitter.com/yAF62A3PnH — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 7, 2023

That's what the trash mainstream media is writing. Meanwhile here's the breaking story in a thread. Check out the full article. Click and give revenue.

Here's the man who killed Paul Kessler, walking across Westlake Boulevard with the murder weapon - about 5 minutes before using it. pic.twitter.com/cBJMNk1pyE — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 8, 2023

Here is the man who pulled a gun on Kessler and his friend Jonathan Oswaks the week before. pic.twitter.com/TWemsr4KlY — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 8, 2023

And for those who didn't see it yesterday, it's my belief that the man in the photo is Loay Alnaji, a Moorpark College professor who at one point was the faculty advisor for the campus Muslim Student Association. His son was one of the officers in 2019. https://t.co/6bp1kWLffZ — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 8, 2023

My newest - Kessler's friend describes how they were "stalked" by the man with the megaphone and two others, and how the masked man in the photos pulled a gun on them the week before and pushed the friend into the busy street https://t.co/QOvObSy3Zh — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 8, 2023

Who's this man? I have a really good idea of who he is and it's pretty freakin consequential for Simi Valley. But still confirming 100%. pic.twitter.com/JEKJIrnyej — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 8, 2023

This is a developing story. Follow @jenvanlaar to keep current. We highly recommend it.

***

