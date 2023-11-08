8-Month-Old Indi Gregory - Yet another U.K. Child Sentenced to Die per State...
Congresswoman Says These 'Tit-for-Tat' Attempts to Censure Need to Stop
Should the GOP Compromise on Abortion to Win Elections?
Teen Vogue Explains How Christopher Rufo Is Bullying LGBTQ Students Out of Florida
Vivek Ramaswamy Says Joe Rogan and Elon Musk Should Be Hosting the Debate
Institute of Physics Touts 'Inclusion & Diversity', Gets Smacked Down
Rep. Cori Bush Asks If 'Mama Bear' Rashida Tlaib Would Wish Violence on...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Got His COVID-19 Booster Wednesday
Palestinian Children Hold News Conference Outside Hospital, Call for Peace
University Students Attack Jewish Students Honoring the Hamas Hostages
Amnesty International Decries 'Degrading Treatment' of Palestinian Detainees
YOU'RE Paying These People! Masked Congressional Staffers Walk Out to Call for Israeli...
Biden Campaign Putting Up 1,000 'Dark Brandon' Heads Outside GOP Debate
Biden Administration's Insane Grizzly Bear Plan Has Citizens Angry

Jen Van Laar's Coverage of the Paul Kessler Murder

Gordon K  |  10:00 PM on November 08, 2023
Twitchy

Intrepid Red State reporter, Jen Van Laar, who you may know at the journalist who covered the Katie Hill/Throuple scandal has been doing excellent work on the murder of Paul Kessler at a pro-Palestine rally in Venture county, California. While the "journalists" for such reputable organizations like NBC News, Van Laar is reporting the facts and not spinning.

Advertisement

That's what the trash mainstream media is writing. Meanwhile here's the breaking story in a thread. Check out the full article. Click and give revenue.

Recommended

Delicious Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: Disney Execs 'Butthurt' Over South Park Episode
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

This is a developing story. Follow @jenvanlaar to keep current. We highly recommend it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CALIFORNIA JIHAD MURDER PROTEST TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Delicious Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: Disney Execs 'Butthurt' Over South Park Episode
Grateful Calvin
8-Month-Old Indi Gregory - Yet another U.K. Child Sentenced to Die per State Healthcare Edict
Laura W.
Institute of Physics Touts 'Inclusion & Diversity', Gets Smacked Down
Amy Curtis
Congresswoman Says These 'Tit-for-Tat' Attempts to Censure Need to Stop
Brett T.
Teen Vogue Explains How Christopher Rufo Is Bullying LGBTQ Students Out of Florida
Brett T.
Massie's Car Kill Switch Amendment Fails
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Delicious Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: Disney Execs 'Butthurt' Over South Park Episode Grateful Calvin
Advertisement