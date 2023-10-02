'Absolutely REKT': USA Today accidentally admits Libs of TikTok OWNS THEM publishing THIS...
Breaking: Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield dies at 57

'Trudeau is trying to crush free speech in Canada' (and here's why that's NOT a surprise)

Doug P.  |  9:43 AM on October 02, 2023

Yesterday Glenn Greenwald shined a spotlight on the latest push for regulatory control in Justin Trudeau's Canada: 

With that, Elon Musk has spotted yet another threat to free speech: 

Trudeau and other officials call it "modernizing Canada's broadcasting framework":

Today, the CRTC is advancing its regulatory plan to modernize Canada's broadcasting framework and ensure online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content.

On May 12, 2023, the CRTC launched its first public consultations. After thoroughly examining all the evidence on the public record, including over 200 interventions, the CRTC is issuing its first two decisions.  

First, the CRTC is setting out which online streaming services need to provide information about their activities in Canada. Online streaming services that operate in Canada, offer broadcasting content, and earn $10 million or more in annual revenues will need to complete a registration form by November 28, 2023. Registration collects basic information, is only required once and can be completed in just a few steps.

Second, the CRTC is setting conditions for online streaming services to operate in Canada. These conditions take effect today and require certain online streaming services to provide the CRTC with information related to their content and subscribership. The decision also requires those services to make content available in a way that is not tied to a specific mobile or Internet service.

Trudeau's trying to "crush free speech"? That of course shouldn't be any surprise: 

Right?

Trudeau was sorry if any 2SLGBTQI+ folks were offended in the process.

*** 

