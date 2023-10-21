Justin Trudeau Seems Very Confused About Which Country Was Terrorized and Deserves Thoughts and Prayers

Um, someone should remind Justin Trudeau what community lost over 1,400 souls recently. He seems confused.

As members of the Palestinian, Arab, and Black Muslim communities gathered for prayer yesterday, I wanted them to know this: We know you’re worried and hurting. We’re here for you. We will not stop advocating for civilians to be protected and for international law to be upheld. pic.twitter.com/El6KLO2CRw — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 21, 2023

Advertisement

Basically, he means Israel should not be allowed to retaliate.

We are stronger when we stand together for peace – and we will continue to do that. Canada continues to stand firmly for a two-state solution, and for the right of Palestinians and Israelis to live side by side in peace and security. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 21, 2023

Perhaps Trudeau has not noticed the people of Gaza seem unwilling to let the people of Israel live in peace. That is the problem here, Justin.

Didn't you just get kicked out of a mosque this very week. — kirkins (@kirkins) October 21, 2023

It appears no one likes him.

Funny how you aren't calling for Hamas to release all the hostages and unconditionally surrender. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) October 21, 2023

Could you please do me a favor and kiss my ass. Palestinians butchered 1400 Israelis. That is the cause of this. The way to end it is their surrender. https://t.co/d31GscV3FD — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 21, 2023

Hamas surrender followed by modern Nuremberg trials. — Two bricks short 🇺🇸 (@didthat1x) October 21, 2023

Hamas knew they could slaughter Jews and the world would immediately call for a ceasefire when Israel was ready to bring the hurt to Hamas. — Just One More Thing (@dww13495527) October 21, 2023

Apparently, the leaders of the free world think that is exactly what should happen. All around the cries are for being kind to the people of Gaza and nothing for allowing the people of Israel to have their pound of flesh.

Over 1,400+ Israeli civilians were slaughtered by Hamas terrorists so of course Trudeau runs to his voting block in the Palestinian, Arab, and Black Muslim communities. How many Arabs & black muslims were slaughtered by Hamas, WTF is wrong with him? https://t.co/diar19pwQc — Rex Glacer (@rexglacer) October 21, 2023

That is a great question. If you find out, please tell the rest of the world.

Worried? Hurting? 1400 Jews were massacred on Oct. 7. Not Arabs. Not black Muslims. Not Palestinians. In fact, it was Palestinians who did the massacring. This just disgusts me. #Israel_under_attack https://t.co/1RWHn8sNpd — Leo Knight (@primetimecrime) October 21, 2023

It should disgust any decent person.

You could have visited any synagogue in Canada today for a Shabbat visit of solidarity but you choose to pander to the very community that supports Hamas and take to our streets to scream for our demise.



GFY 🖕🏻 #TrudeauBacksTerror #cdnpoli https://t.co/gUMsbWfdoY — 🇨🇦Schtev🍎 (@schtev69) October 21, 2023

In Toronto, new hate crimes are being committed in a 6:1 ratio for Jews:Muslims.@JustinTrudeau hasn't been to a synagogue.#cdnpoli https://t.co/WOowaAy6e3 — Hansard (Paraphrased) (@Hansardish) October 21, 2023

Advertisement

This is a seriously bad take.



Where’s your support of the Israeli families that have been forever destroyed by a terrorist invasion, @JustinTrudeau? https://t.co/ivEXHMp2I6 — Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) October 21, 2023

Where, indeed? Trudeau truly dropped the ball in reassuring the people of Israel and Jewish inhabitants of Canada.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!











