Justin Trudeau Seems Very Confused About Which Country Was Terrorized and Deserves Thoughts and Prayers

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:30 PM on October 21, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Um, someone should remind Justin Trudeau what community lost over 1,400 souls recently. He seems confused.

Basically, he means Israel should not be allowed to retaliate.

Perhaps Trudeau has not noticed the people of Gaza seem unwilling to let the people of Israel live in peace. That is the problem here, Justin.

It appears no one likes him.

Apparently, the leaders of the free world think that is exactly what should happen. All around the cries are for being kind to the people of Gaza and nothing for allowing the people of Israel to have their pound of flesh.

That is a great question. If you find out, please tell the rest of the world.

It should disgust any decent person.

Where, indeed? Trudeau truly dropped the ball in reassuring the people of Israel and Jewish inhabitants of Canada.

