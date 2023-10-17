'Put This In a Museum': Israeli Trans Woman Conflicted About Hormones, Palestine Liberatio...
Ron DeSantis Rescues Hundreds of Americans Stranded in Israel

Excuse Us? Cornell University Professor Calls Hamas Terror Attack 'Exhilarating'

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 17, 2023
Sarah D.

Colleges and universities -- especially the Ivy League -- have really been open in their support of Hamas and hatred of Israel following the October 7 terror attack in Israel.

Not satisfied to be outdone by Harvard or Yale, a Cornell University professor has put his two cents in about the terror attack:

Those aren't the words we'd use. Horrifying, barbaric, terrifying -- there are plenty of adjectives, but 'exhilarating' and 'exciting' are not on that list.

The New York Post has the details:

A Cornell University professor was caught on camera telling students Hamas’ terror attack on Israel — which has left more than 1,400 dead — was “exhilarating” and “energizing.”

The remarks were made at a pro-Palestine protest by Russell Rickford, an associate professor of history at the top-tier Ithaca, New York school and posted online Sunday by a student who called them “shameful.”

The footage of Rickford’s impassioned speech was also shared with The Post by two other tipsters. They declined to say when and where exactly the rally took place, but both said they were shocked by the brazen remarks.

The prof said the coordinated Oct. 7 attack, in which militants broke through concrete walls and paraglided into Israel to indiscriminately murder civilians “shifted the balance of politics and punctured the illusion of invincibility” of Israel, which has imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip since terrorist group Hamas seized power there in 2007.

It's as bad as the tweet made it sound.

It boggles the mind.

Too many. As Bill Maher noted, it's not a small part of the Left.

Yes he should be.

The same people who say 'words are violence' are totally fine with calling the brutal murder of 1,400 Israelis (including infants and toddlers) 'exhilarating.'

It's been this way for a while; they're just more open about it now.

This is a fair question to ask because people have been fired for far, far less.

We'll see if Cornell responds at all to the backlash.

It is. Who thinks or says these things? Terror attacks are not 'exhilarating' or 'exciting.' They are barbaric, evil acts.

The professor is speaking from a place of enormous privilege, considering he's safe and sound in central New York. Being in a war zone may change his tune on the issue.

And they're teaching an entire generation of college students. Yikes.

The Left certainly changes its tune when they're held to their own set of rules.

Pretty much any other person would be fired and dragged for saying this.

Yes it is.

Even Ted Cruz weighed in on this:

Excellent question.

Some of the schools (looking at you, Harvard) got in so deep they started walking things back. What will Cornell do? We have no idea, but we'll let you know when we find out.

***

