Excuse Us? Cornell University Professor Calls Hamas Terror Attack 'Exhilarating'

Colleges and universities -- especially the Ivy League -- have really been open in their support of Hamas and hatred of Israel following the October 7 terror attack in Israel.

Not satisfied to be outdone by Harvard or Yale, a Cornell University professor has put his two cents in about the terror attack:

Cornell University professor calls Hamas terror attack ‘exhilarating’ and ‘exciting’ https://t.co/YOVLf14z2s pic.twitter.com/piWZJX6z4i — New York Post (@nypost) October 16, 2023

Those aren't the words we'd use. Horrifying, barbaric, terrifying -- there are plenty of adjectives, but 'exhilarating' and 'exciting' are not on that list.

The New York Post has the details:

A Cornell University professor was caught on camera telling students Hamas’ terror attack on Israel — which has left more than 1,400 dead — was “exhilarating” and “energizing.” The remarks were made at a pro-Palestine protest by Russell Rickford, an associate professor of history at the top-tier Ithaca, New York school and posted online Sunday by a student who called them “shameful.” The footage of Rickford’s impassioned speech was also shared with The Post by two other tipsters. They declined to say when and where exactly the rally took place, but both said they were shocked by the brazen remarks. The prof said the coordinated Oct. 7 attack, in which militants broke through concrete walls and paraglided into Israel to indiscriminately murder civilians “shifted the balance of politics and punctured the illusion of invincibility” of Israel, which has imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip since terrorist group Hamas seized power there in 2007.

It's as bad as the tweet made it sound.

Cornell prof found the Hamas massacre exhilarating and downright exciting. https://t.co/xsCUqiYmNv — Alan Fryer 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@alanfryermedia) October 16, 2023

It boggles the mind.

Too many terrorist sympathizers in America. Monsters. https://t.co/NVj5nWixMb — Lisa Boothe 🇺🇸 (@LisaMarieBoothe) October 16, 2023

Too many. As Bill Maher noted, it's not a small part of the Left.

Israeli supporters would be bashed if they said things like this. This man should be fired for supporting a terrorist organization https://t.co/PHq46rVbYI — JenniferR (@JenTexas16) October 16, 2023

Yes he should be.

So insane, but not surprising, to see this from Ivy League profs who have rarely experienced the least personal discomfort (son of 2 profs himself!), want universities to mobilize "bias response teams" to address the most minor of microaggressions, but cheer rape and murder https://t.co/0vqdaePgVV — Taal Levi (@taaltree) October 16, 2023

The same people who say 'words are violence' are totally fine with calling the brutal murder of 1,400 Israelis (including infants and toddlers) 'exhilarating.'

When did antisemitism become acceptable to lefties? Like…WTH is going on? https://t.co/bfkb6MhbOD — ReedSpaulding (@SpauldingMd) October 16, 2023

It's been this way for a while; they're just more open about it now.

How are these people allowed to keep their jobs?? https://t.co/ZSD3igsfFk — Brandon (@JustB_510) October 16, 2023

This is a fair question to ask because people have been fired for far, far less.

We see you @Cornell and we are horrified. Shame!!! https://t.co/vyfxptt4Cb — Shuly Galili (@shulygalili) October 16, 2023

We'll see if Cornell responds at all to the backlash.

It is. Who thinks or says these things? Terror attacks are not 'exhilarating' or 'exciting.' They are barbaric, evil acts.

Send him over to Gaza https://t.co/Hp8qymbTud — M.D C. (@MDProudAmerican) October 16, 2023

The professor is speaking from a place of enormous privilege, considering he's safe and sound in central New York. Being in a war zone may change his tune on the issue.

When the ignorant ones are college professors........ https://t.co/XDWMSfyJP8 — Scarlett's Grandpa (@KASDad) October 16, 2023

And they're teaching an entire generation of college students. Yikes.

Leftists don't believe in free speech and want to regulate it.



According to the left, his speech was hate speech. He must be cancelled.



Conservatives must hold lefties accountable to the value system of the left.



Alinsky: "Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules" https://t.co/2dF2uiQRu9 — Winston1999 (@WinstonV99) October 16, 2023

The Left certainly changes its tune when they're held to their own set of rules.

Pretty much any other person would be fired and dragged for saying this.

Cornell University….this is disgusting and disturbing. https://t.co/CqyGNtO8IS — Vicky Beal (@BealVicky85736) October 16, 2023

Yes it is.

Even Ted Cruz weighed in on this:

Sick & disgusting.



Does @Cornell share its radical professor’s view that the Hamas terror attack—murdering over 1200 Jews, raping women & children, and beheading infants—“was exhilarating”?? https://t.co/4h9Bvs73Rv — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 17, 2023

Excellent question.

Some of the schools (looking at you, Harvard) got in so deep they started walking things back. What will Cornell do? We have no idea, but we'll let you know when we find out.

***

