Bill Maher: 'I'm not so sure the anti-semitic left-wing faction is 'small'

Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on October 15, 2023
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

For a while now, Bill Maher has been a sane voice of reason on the Left, which is a rarity.

Today, he had another well-reasoned discussion about anti-Semitism on the Left, and came to the conclusion it is not a small, fringe number of leftists. Watch:

Here's a transcript of the exchange:

MAHER: “I just want to finish with the values first, because it just amazing to me that the American left, so much of it, throws their lot in with people whose values I hope they don’t share, but let’s go through them."

"Because values and customs make a difference, okay, and the people of Gaza — by the way, if the Israelis did get rid of Hamas, they’d be doing a giant favor to the people of Gaza who hate Hamas.""But let’s just go through the list, because Israelis look like us in most ways values-wise. Maybe we’re not doing it the right way, I don’t know."

"Religious tolerance, that doesn’t exist in Gaza. You’re either a Muslim or an infidel, and you better be a Muslim. Female freedom. Free and fair elections. Free speech. Gay rights..." [...]

[JAMES] KIRCHICK: "I think that this past week has been a real important moment for a moral reckoning on the American left, because there’s a small — and I will emphasize that, a very small but growing and extremely loud faction on the American left that has revealed itself — 

"MAHER: "I don’t know how small anymore."

He's 100% correct.

And here's some context:

Look at the shift in who supports Palestine v. Hamas:

Democrats.

We've seen the rather large protests in major cities supporting Hamas and attacking Israel.

Absolutely.

We think so, too. And open racists also get ostracized from polite society. Anti-Semites are in Congress.

It's not so much he's red-pilled as the Left has gone so far around the twist that Maher seems like a centrist.

This writer's teenage son watches clips of Maher from time to time. It gives him another perspective and challenges him to think and defend his own beliefs.

He's been spot-on on several things lately.

We wouldn't go that far. He's still a liberal, and always will be.

Bravo, indeed.

We sure hope they are.

You don't have to agree with Maher on everything. We certainly don't. What matters is we are able to have reasoned discussions about it. And Maher is one of the few people on the Left who is ideologically consistent, open to debate and persuasion, and willing to call out his side's insanity. And there's plenty of that to go around.

***

