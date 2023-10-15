Bill Maher: 'I'm not so sure the anti-semitic left-wing faction is 'small'

For a while now, Bill Maher has been a sane voice of reason on the Left, which is a rarity.

Today, he had another well-reasoned discussion about anti-Semitism on the Left, and came to the conclusion it is not a small, fringe number of leftists. Watch:

MAHER: “I just want to finish with the values first, because it just amazing to me that the American left, so much of it, throws their lot in with people whose values I hope they… pic.twitter.com/kHxwWppDm4 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 15, 2023

Here's a transcript of the exchange:

MAHER: “I just want to finish with the values first, because it just amazing to me that the American left, so much of it, throws their lot in with people whose values I hope they don’t share, but let’s go through them." "Because values and customs make a difference, okay, and the people of Gaza — by the way, if the Israelis did get rid of Hamas, they’d be doing a giant favor to the people of Gaza who hate Hamas.""But let’s just go through the list, because Israelis look like us in most ways values-wise. Maybe we’re not doing it the right way, I don’t know." "Religious tolerance, that doesn’t exist in Gaza. You’re either a Muslim or an infidel, and you better be a Muslim. Female freedom. Free and fair elections. Free speech. Gay rights..." [...] [JAMES] KIRCHICK: "I think that this past week has been a real important moment for a moral reckoning on the American left, because there’s a small — and I will emphasize that, a very small but growing and extremely loud faction on the American left that has revealed itself — "MAHER: "I don’t know how small anymore."

He's 100% correct.

And here's some context:

Look at the shift in who supports Palestine v. Hamas:

🟥🇮🇱 Republicans' sympathy with Israelis stands at 78%, overshadowing… pic.twitter.com/hOmfrVSPmE — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) October 13, 2023

Democrats.

If parents have to tell their children not to wear a Star of David, the faction isn't small. — justsuse (@DaLilSeagull) October 15, 2023

We've seen the rather large protests in major cities supporting Hamas and attacking Israel.

The progressive left is showing itself to be morally bankrupt. — Hoisttheblackflag (@HTBF1968) October 15, 2023

Absolutely.

It’s MULTIPLES times bigger than “racism” in America. Multiples.



Racism exists yes, but the number of ACTUAL racists believing they are genetically superior to other races and wanting elimination of all others is minuscule to actual full throated anti-semitism. https://t.co/5t8N4gKznf — 🇺🇸 Just My Opinion 🇺🇸 (@JustMyOpinions4) October 15, 2023

We think so, too. And open racists also get ostracized from polite society. Anti-Semites are in Congress.

watching @billmaher get slowly red pilled is one of my favorite things https://t.co/JwZ0eZvwwX — Dustin (@TulsaDust) October 16, 2023

It's not so much he's red-pilled as the Left has gone so far around the twist that Maher seems like a centrist.

Every US citizen— especially the young who are on Tik-Tok.. which likely shadowban anti-terror content— ought to watch Bill Maher. Wish we brought “Civics” classes back in grade-school too @NikkiHaley @GovRonDeSantis @Potus https://t.co/lGsQaQgie4 — Gary Rintel (@GideonGradishar) October 15, 2023

This writer's teenage son watches clips of Maher from time to time. It gives him another perspective and challenges him to think and defend his own beliefs.

Not my normal watch list, but he’s spot on for the libs https://t.co/ofTe8fleRV — Brad Sullivan (@shakey_jake40) October 15, 2023

He's been spot-on on several things lately.

How long before Maher is voting Republican? https://t.co/WpxFbZvicC — John Morrison (@rock_splitter) October 15, 2023

We wouldn't go that far. He's still a liberal, and always will be.

@billmaher bravo sir, glad to see the fog is clearing on some issues!! https://t.co/Fie8LMB7Iw — ☢️Nuclear Ultra MAGA PUTT4GOLF🇺🇸PATRIOT! #LGB (@putnamcobrapuma) October 15, 2023

Bravo, indeed.

People are slowly waking up — DJ Ping Pong (@cstarryeyes) October 16, 2023

We sure hope they are.

Wokes have exposed themselves so badly since 7/10, it is truly laughable. I am so glad Bill is making fun of them and their lame brained ideology of supporting psychopaths. — ALETTAHA💎🤗💜🌞 (@ALETTAHA) October 15, 2023

You don't have to agree with Maher on everything. We certainly don't. What matters is we are able to have reasoned discussions about it. And Maher is one of the few people on the Left who is ideologically consistent, open to debate and persuasion, and willing to call out his side's insanity. And there's plenty of that to go around.

