Heritage sues to learn if FBI used the Southern Poverty Law Center against Moms for Liberty

Mom's for Liberty, which launched in 2021, has been much maligned in the media and by the Left for a while now. They've been called 'unapologetically extreme' by former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki; compared to the Taliban by New Hampshire Rep. Catherine Sofikitis; slandered by David French; and had their venues vandalized.

They've also been targeted by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as a 'hate group', and put on a map with chapters of the KKK. The Biden DOJ labeled Moms for Liberty 'domestic terrorists', along with other concerned parents who spoke out against COVID and progressive sex ed curricula in schools.

And now Heritage is suing the FBI for information regarding the SPLC and Moms for Liberty.

Heritage Sues to Learn if FBI Used SPLC Against Moms for Liberty https://t.co/FBmGTmVffo — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) September 29, 2023

The Daily Signal reports:

Has the Biden administration acted against the parental rights group Moms for Liberty after the leftist Southern Poverty Law Center put it on a “hate map” with chapters of the Ku Klux Klan? The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project asked that question, demanding records from various agencies under the Freedom of Information Act. None of the agencies provided the documents within 30 days, so Heritage sued the agencies Thursday. (The Daily Signal is The Heritage Foundation’s news outlet.) “We know that the radical Southern Poverty Law Center has targeted the patriots at Moms for Liberty, which resulted in an unhinged mob harassment campaign,” Mike Howell, director of the Oversight Project, said Thursday. “We also know the Biden administration and their weaponized law enforcement agencies work closely with the Southern Poverty Law Center.” “Moms were harassed and targeted by their own federal government for speaking out during the COVID school shutdowns,” Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, said in a statement. “The Department of Justice labeled parents of public school kids ‘domestic terrorists.’ Then, the SPLC puts a target on our backs by falsely accusing us of anti-government extremism.” “Exercising our free speech rights to attend public school board meetings that decide how our public schools operate is not ‘extremism.’ It is American,” Justice added. “We are very thankful The Heritage Foundation is standing with our moms and fighting to get the public information surrounding the Biden administration’s work with the SPLC.”

Has Biden’s admin acted against Moms for Liberty after the libellous, garbage manufacturer @splcenter put it on a ‘hate map’ with chapters of the KKK?



The gov’t won’t respond to FOIA requests, so the @Heritage Foundation is suing.



Don’t mess with moms!https://t.co/EBTNrERR7g — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) September 29, 2023

Biden’s admin will gaslight you and tell you there’s no targeting of parental rights groups like Moms for Liberty, but when @OversightPR made a FOIA request for records concerning M4L, they refused to comply. What are they hiding? We sued to find out 👇 https://t.co/1UpqFsFZV7 — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) September 29, 2023

Whatever is in these documents has to be damning if the administration is hiding them.

Thankful to see people are fighting back against the hate SPLC seems to spew. — Julie Collier (@JuliewithPALs) September 29, 2023

Join Moms for Liberty as we stand up for your rights at all levels of government. https://t.co/KZPjoCSJo6 — Pat Blackburn (@ChatWitPat) September 29, 2023

Yes. We must all stand united against what the Biden administration is doing to parents and others who dare to run afoul of him or don't like the Left's agenda.

I look forward to the revelations. https://t.co/lDUyeaRxGP — Suzy Shofar (@suzylebo) September 29, 2023

Disgusting. No different than the federal government allowing BLM protestors to deface public property but not pro life protestors.



I'm genuinely frightened by Biden's executive power. — Point Blank With Ron John (@ItsRonJohn) September 29, 2023

Who else remembers when a domestic terrorist - inspired by the Southern Poverty Law Center's "Hate Map" - entered the Family Research Council in DC on 8/15/12 and fired away?



I do.



"Hate Maps" spawn hate. — Erik the Redd (@realErikJuergen) September 29, 2023

We remember. And the SPLC was never held accountable. The shooter was sentenced to 25 years, fortunately.

If you're on the splc lists you're doing something right. They are a joke of an organization and everyone who knows them knows it. — Knight2dayagain (@natespopve76659) September 29, 2023

Remember, the Biden administration didn't only label Moms for Liberty as 'domestic terrorists:'

The FBI used the SPLC’s“hate group” list to target “radical-traditional Catholics” in an infamous memo earlier this year. According to the SPLC’s logic, the entire Roman Catholic Church arguably should be listed as a “hate group” because the SPLC cited the Catechism of the Catholic Church in branding the Ruth Institute a “hate group.” Yet President Joe Biden—a self-described devout Catholic—and his team have hosted SPLC leaders and staff at the White House at least 11 times since Jan. 20, 2021, and Biden nominated an SPLC attorney, Nancy Abudu, to a federal judgeship. These connections suggest the Biden administration may have coordinated with the SPLC in targeting concerned parents. Back in 2021, the Justice Department issued a memo urging an investigation of parents. That DOJ memo quickly followed a letter to Biden from the National School Boards Association comparing parents who protest school district policies to domestic terrorists and encouraging the president to use the Patriot Act against those parents. Later documents revealed that the White House had worked with the school board group to draft the letter. The Justice Department ultimately rescinded the memo and the National School Boards Association apologized for the letter.

The truth will come out. Don’t mess w moms — Angela Dubach (@AngelaDubach) September 29, 2023

