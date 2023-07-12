David French joins the gang slandering Moms for Liberty

Moms for Liberty need to learn that yes, you do co-parent with the government, and indoctrination via public schools is a good thing, as it turns out progressive citizens. For claiming that they do not co-parent with the government, they'd had to be destroyed. The SPLC recently published a piece calling Moms for Liberty an extremist group rooted in white supremacy.

Not long after, an Indiana state senator had a fit that the state Moms for Liberty chapter had quoted Adolf Hitler in its newsletter. That was fake outrage, as anyone with a brain knew that the group was using the quote — "He alone who owns the youth gains the future" — as a warning against state control of education. Why else are Democrats so determined to prevent school choice?

Not surprisingly, New York Times columnist David French has joined in the pile-on, retweeting someone quoting from an article by Media Matters.

"One of our moms in a newsletter quoted Hitler"



(someone in the audience yells, "Whoo!" to laughter)



"I stand with that mom."



(A big cheer)



Meanwhile, scripture is on the screen. https://t.co/O0LXaQzvWo — David French (@DavidAFrench) July 11, 2023

"Meanwhile, scripture is on the screen" — thank you Pastor French for pointing out their heresy. "This is what Christofascism looks like" … RETWEET!

The Bible quotes Satan. — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) July 12, 2023

Are you being obtuse? — Rando 🇺🇸 mind/your/own/business (@RandomFLDude) July 11, 2023

The worst thing about French is he knows he’s lying. He knows he is defaming Americans. But he knows he will financially benefit from it, so he does it anyway all while wrapping himself with the Bible like a shield from his immortality. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 11, 2023

Why are we still doing this. 🙄 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 11, 2023

Because David gets clicks and praise for punching Right — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 11, 2023

They quoted him to illustrate the words, actions and plans of an evil person, not to show support for them. Context matters and the intentional portrayal of this otherwise by a member of the NYT is really shitty. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) July 12, 2023

It’s perfectly obvious that David French is a modern day Judas who is paid by the pagans and the groomers to attack Christians. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 12, 2023

You are even more evil than I thought



Everyone knows this was one chapter's newsletter as a warning & then when it went viral to smear them, at this conference they were showing their support for that chapter



If I quote 1984 as a warning it doesn't mean I support big brother. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) July 11, 2023

David—you just engaged in a secular version of proof-texting. Come on—you’re better than that! — markchristenson (@markchristenson) July 12, 2023

He's not though.

Even Clymer has the intellectual honesty to admit that of course M4L was obviously not lionizing Hitler pic.twitter.com/0hds9PiMta — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 11, 2023

David French tells lies to attack conservatives, episode #98765165.

The reason why the "conservative movement" was impotent and useless for most of the last 3 decades is because it was chock-full of David Frenches. — HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) July 11, 2023

None of these moms are praising Hitler. That’s absurd.



The audience fully understands the intended context of the quote, which was to warn against government control of children. They cheered because they agreed with that *warning* - they weren’t cheering Hitler.



It’s not hard. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) July 12, 2023

You’re not an honest broker. You know why that quote was there, it’s exactly what the left is doing.



Why don’t you just jump ship officially at this point? You’re not a conservative. We don’t need or want you. — Freevival (@freevival) July 12, 2023

He needs to keep calling himself a conservative because then the New York Times has its Christian conservative columnist to give "the other side."

David French Joins The Mob To Smear Moms for Liberty https://t.co/71spXS5HzX — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 12, 2023

David Harsanyi writes:

Yet, even after the workings of the smear had been pointed out to him, French doubled down. “If the quote was fine, in context, why apologize?” he asked. Well, my guess is that some Hamilton County, Indiana branch members of Moms for Liberty were a bit shaken when giant legacy media organizations and New York Times columnists with hundreds of thousands of followers began throwing around accusations — or strongly insinuating — that they were Nazis. They’re still new at this. That’s just how it goes. French also seems to believe that stripping parents of the right to have a say in the curation of school libraries — so, for instance, barring elementary schools from carrying illustrated books of 10-year-old boys engaging in oral sex or pseudo-historical books about American history — is a censorious “speech code.” He’s wrong, but it’s a perfectly legitimate debate. Smearing those who are involved in that debate is an ugly shortcut.

The conservative Christian case for Drag Queen Story Hour and against Moms for Liberty.

***