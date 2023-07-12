David French joins the gang slandering Moms for Liberty

The Babylon Bee roasts Andrew Tate as only they can
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on July 12, 2023
Townhall Media

Moms for Liberty need to learn that yes, you do co-parent with the government, and indoctrination via public schools is a good thing, as it turns out progressive citizens. For claiming that they do not co-parent with the government, they'd had to be destroyed. The SPLC recently published a piece calling Moms for Liberty an extremist group rooted in white supremacy. 

Not long after, an Indiana state senator had a fit that the state Moms for Liberty chapter had quoted Adolf Hitler in its newsletter. That was fake outrage, as anyone with a brain knew that the group was using the quote — "He alone who owns the youth gains the future" — as a warning against state control of education. Why else are Democrats so determined to prevent school choice?

Not surprisingly, New York Times columnist David French has joined in the pile-on, retweeting someone quoting from an article by Media Matters.

"Meanwhile, scripture is on the screen" — thank you Pastor French for pointing out their heresy. "This is what Christofascism looks like" … RETWEET!

David Harsanyi writes:

Yet, even after the workings of the smear had been pointed out to him, French doubled down. “If the quote was fine, in context, why apologize?” he asked. Well, my guess is that some Hamilton County, Indiana branch members of Moms for Liberty were a bit shaken when giant legacy media organizations and New York Times columnists with hundreds of thousands of followers began throwing around accusations — or strongly insinuating — that they were Nazis. They’re still new at this. That’s just how it goes.

French also seems to believe that stripping parents of the right to have a say in the curation of school libraries — so, for instance, barring elementary schools from carrying illustrated books of 10-year-old boys engaging in oral sex or pseudo-historical books about American history — is a censorious “speech code.” He’s wrong, but it’s a perfectly legitimate debate. Smearing those who are involved in that debate is an ugly shortcut.

The conservative Christian case for Drag Queen Story Hour and against Moms for Liberty.

***

