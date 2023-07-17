Truth-challenged Jen Psaki goes off on 'unapologetically extreme organization' Moms for Liberty

We're more than halfway through July of 2023, and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki still has a show on MSNBC. We're actually kind of impressed, because that means that someone out there is actually watching this thing. Of course, maybe most of the watchers are just hate-watching, but nevertheless, she's got the ratings necessary have stuck around for this long.

What she doesn't have, however, is the intelligence. Or the intellectual honesty.

Yesterday on her show, she took some time to tackle Moms for Liberty, an increasingly influential group in the debate over what's on school library bookshelves. Moms for Liberty has been portrayed as dangerous Christian nationalists and Nazis. And recall that the Southern Poverty Law Center designated Moms for Liberty as an extremist group rooted in white supremacy. Psaki was only too happy to feed into those narratives:

MSNBC’s @jrpsaki on @Moms4Liberty: “They are an unapologetically extreme organization that has built a long record of harassment & controversy in a pretty short period of time.” pic.twitter.com/9Nub7G0sEz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 17, 2023

Psaki: “Moms for Liberty has been helping to lead the movement in pulling books from the library shelves, including classics like ‘The Bluest Eye,’ a great book, ‘The Kite Runner,’ amazing book, and ‘Maus,’ as well as other books that deal with race, diversity, & sexuality. The… — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 17, 2023

Cont’d: “That behavior is not isolated, it’s part of a bigger pattern. Chapters & members across the country have led campaigns targeting community advocates, school board members, and opposing groups. They have repeatedly sent intimidating messages, openly threatened officials,… — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 17, 2023

First of all:

A long history in a short amount of time. DO YOU KNOW WHAT WORDS MEAN! https://t.co/nSvZ08jGQR — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) July 17, 2023

Jen Psaki does not know what words mean. Unfortunately that hasn't yet stopped her from using them.

Funny that when it comes to the words that would help her tell the truth about what's actually going on, she always seems to come up short.

She mentions The Kite Runner and The Bluest Eye, but why doesn't she mention the books most parents want banned: Gender Queer and Lawn Boy and the other "books" that are hardcore child pornography and x-rated queer fetish smut? Scared to talk about those "books," Jen? https://t.co/5kU3RZSsnu — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) July 17, 2023

Barack Obama didn't mention those in his recent letter to librarians, either. Isn't that interesting?

Once again, everything that comes out of @jrpsaki mouth is a LIE! Nothing has changed since she left the White House! https://t.co/x1ge8t0ynB — Merianne Jensen (@MerianneJensen) July 17, 2023

Same as it ever was.

Is it odd that Psaki sounds even more like a White House press secretary after leaving the White House and joining MSNBC? https://t.co/HTmuUvN6Jh — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 17, 2023

Well, she was bound to circle back at some point. — Liberty Chuck (@libertychuck80) July 17, 2023

Heh. Seriously, though:

The WH and MSNBC are just different studios in the propaganda op. — kokomored (@kokomored1) July 17, 2023

And that's what this is, isn't it? Propaganda.

Moms for Liberty is not without its flaws (going after books about Ruby Bridges or Martin Luther King Jr.'s struggles and triumphs is certainly not a good look by any stretch), but the vigor and zealousness with which Psaki, Democrats, liberals, and the MSM (one big, happy family) are going after Moms for Liberty is genuinely obnoxious and concerning and rooted in dishonesty. And it's what they're not saying about Moms for Liberty that speaks the loudest.

Reminder: they’re coming after Moms for Liberty because they’re effective. Don’t get skittish, conservatives, I know winning feels weird. https://t.co/DzTGPpOApP — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 17, 2023

They are shooting at us with all they have. White House, DOJ, FBI, SPLC, Press Secretary, Major Media Outlets… I guess we will find out if ordinary moms have what it takes.

My bet: Moms Win. @Moms4Liberty https://t.co/E0HYqoxtFb — Tina Descovich 🇺🇸 (@TinaDescovich) July 17, 2023

Stay tuned.

