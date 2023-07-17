Mike Lee UNLOADS on Biden's Dept. of Defense for grossly WOKE policies destroying...
Awww, look at THAT! Mark Ruffalo wearing his 'POOR clothes' to protest has...
Jonathan Turley takes Keith Ellison APART in thread for comparing Justice Thomas to...
Obama can't help but 'deliberately misrepresent' debate over exposing kids to sexual conte...
GOP Senators Grill Radical Trans Activist
Woman describes what her 'feminist therapist' has done to her during sessions and...
WOW! Rebekah Jones is employed by Ron DeSantis ... just not THAT Rebekah...
Community Notes is 'doing the job [CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale] no longer does'...
WATCH: Dan Bongino says Secret Service Agents know who WH cocaine belongs to...
Self-proclaimed 'mama bear' BRAGGING about fighting for her 'kiddo's' they/them pronouns g...
HELLO! Comfortably Smug asks the whereabouts of Pete Buttigieg in wake of ANOTHER...
Sam Brinton had the opportunity to steal people's luggage thanks to your generosity...
Is this Adam Schiff's way of condemning Dem Rep's anti-Semitic comments about Israel?
Tucker Carlson pulls ZERO punches calling Chris Christie OUT for being a 'blustery...

Truth-challenged Jen Psaki goes off on 'unapologetically extreme organization' Moms for Liberty

Sarah D  |  2:03 PM on July 17, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We're more than halfway through July of 2023, and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki still has a show on MSNBC. We're actually kind of impressed, because that means that someone out there is actually watching this thing. Of course, maybe most of the watchers are just hate-watching, but nevertheless, she's got the ratings necessary have stuck around for this long.

What she doesn't have, however, is the intelligence. Or the intellectual honesty.

Yesterday on her show, she took some time to tackle Moms for Liberty, an increasingly influential group in the debate over what's on school library bookshelves. Moms for Liberty has been portrayed as dangerous Christian nationalists and Nazis. And recall that the Southern Poverty Law Center designated Moms for Liberty as an extremist group rooted in white supremacy. Psaki was only too happy to feed into those narratives:

First of all:

Recommended

Jonathan Turley takes Keith Ellison APART in thread for comparing Justice Thomas to a 'house slave'
Sam J.

Jen Psaki does not know what words mean. Unfortunately that hasn't yet stopped her from using them.

Funny that when it comes to the words that would help her tell the truth about what's actually going on, she always seems to come up short.

Barack Obama didn't mention those in his recent letter to librarians, either. Isn't that interesting?

Same as it ever was.

Heh. Seriously, though:

And that's what this is, isn't it? Propaganda. 

Moms for Liberty is not without its flaws (going after books about Ruby Bridges or Martin Luther King Jr.'s struggles and triumphs is certainly not a good look by any stretch), but the vigor and zealousness with which Psaki, Democrats, liberals, and the MSM (one big, happy family) are going after Moms for Liberty is genuinely obnoxious and concerning and rooted in dishonesty. And it's what they're not saying about Moms for Liberty that speaks the loudest.

Stay tuned.

***

Related:

NBC News left some context out of tweet about Moms for Liberty helping get black superintendent fired

David French joins the gang slandering Moms for Liberty

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: JEN PSAKI MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley takes Keith Ellison APART in thread for comparing Justice Thomas to a 'house slave'
Sam J.
Woman describes what her 'feminist therapist' has done to her during sessions and just YIKES
Sam J.
Awww, look at THAT! Mark Ruffalo wearing his 'POOR clothes' to protest has people ROFL'ing (pic)
Sam J.
GOP Senators Grill Radical Trans Activist
Twitchy Staff
WATCH: Dan Bongino says Secret Service Agents know who WH cocaine belongs to and DAMN
Sam J.
Self-proclaimed 'mama bear' BRAGGING about fighting for her 'kiddo's' they/them pronouns goes SO wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Jonathan Turley takes Keith Ellison APART in thread for comparing Justice Thomas to a 'house slave' Sam J.