Hunter Biden encouraged to sue everyone suggesting the cocaine is his
If you're rolling back rights, you don't get to lecture anyone about freedom...
Professor teaching 'The Problem of Whiteness' tells the NYT she was bullied
MSNBC discusses the right-wing politics of RFK Jr.
Oilfield_Rando OWNS smug WaPo writer for 'going there' to hate on America for...
BREAKING: Let freedom ring! Preliminary injunction granted to protect free speech in Misso...
Kamala Harris reminds us ALL the Left can't meme and it's hilariously painful...
Bree Newsome Bass says if you're waving our lousy country's flag now, you're...
And BOOM! BRUTAL thread takes WHINY whiners whining about CO web designer/LGBTQ case...
Jennifer Rubin sounds alarm over SCOTUS transforming into illegitimate 'supreme right-wing...
Rebekah Jones is too drained from her Florida exodus to think of clever...
Plot THICKENS on cocaine found at the White House with DAMNING connection to...
AP celebrates Independence Day with a piece on how the word 'patriot' has...
Caitlyn Jenner tries deleting old tweet shaming Trump for not doing enough to...

Here's proof that Moms for Liberty are 'just straight-up Nazis'

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on July 04, 2023

As Twitchy has reported, a lot of leftists are butthurt after parental rights group Moms for Liberty had a successful summit this past weekend in Philadelphia. This was not long after the SPLC had declared the group an extremist group "rooted in white supremacy." Something about parents speaking up at school board meetings against critical race theory and transgender bathroom privileges has really agitated the Left. As we've said many times, "parental rights" is to the Left just as good as white supremacy or fascism. Public schools should be allowed to indoctrinate children as the state sees fit.

Here's proof, though, that Moms for Liberty are just "straight-up Nazis." One member posted a photo from the summit, and her Twitter name happens to be @JamieHh88.

You see, H is the eighth letter of the alphabet, so 88 stands for Heil Hitler.

Recommended

Hunter Biden encouraged to sue everyone suggesting the cocaine is his
Brett T.

Even if Jamie is a Nazi, which she's not, this is somehow proof that all Moms for Liberty are Nazis? Why do you want sexually explicit material in school libraries anyway?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HITLER NAZI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hunter Biden encouraged to sue everyone suggesting the cocaine is his
Brett T.
Plot THICKENS on cocaine found at the White House with DAMNING connection to Hunter Biden (thread)
Sam J.
If you're rolling back rights, you don't get to lecture anyone about freedom today
Brett T.
Professor teaching 'The Problem of Whiteness' tells the NYT she was bullied
Brett T.
Oilfield_Rando OWNS smug WaPo writer for 'going there' to hate on America for Independence Day
Sam J.
Kamala Harris reminds us ALL the Left can't meme and it's hilariously painful (for her)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Hunter Biden encouraged to sue everyone suggesting the cocaine is his Brett T.