Here's proof that Moms for Liberty are 'just straight-up Nazis'

As Twitchy has reported, a lot of leftists are butthurt after parental rights group Moms for Liberty had a successful summit this past weekend in Philadelphia. This was not long after the SPLC had declared the group an extremist group "rooted in white supremacy." Something about parents speaking up at school board meetings against critical race theory and transgender bathroom privileges has really agitated the Left. As we've said many times, "parental rights" is to the Left just as good as white supremacy or fascism. Public schools should be allowed to indoctrinate children as the state sees fit.

Here's proof, though, that Moms for Liberty are just "straight-up Nazis." One member posted a photo from the summit, and her Twitter name happens to be @JamieHh88.

As Moms For Liberty tries to launder their image as something other than the fascists and Christian Nationalists they are, notice the Hitler code in this person's name.



HH and 88 are both commonly used neo-Nazi codes for Heil Hitler.#Moms4Liberty are just straight-up nazis. pic.twitter.com/t8J83XLf6y — JaneDoeMD (@Caerage) July 3, 2023

You see, H is the eighth letter of the alphabet, so 88 stands for Heil Hitler.

I was also born in 88. 🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/9jiLBVSgZM — Matt Vocke (@MatthewVocke) July 4, 2023

BlueAnons are having one today. — Nick Srejic (@NickSrejic) July 4, 2023

Weird, I heard they were Feds? — Beck (@rebeccaactually) July 4, 2023

Wait you’re telling me everyone borne in 1988 is a nazi? Bro wtf my parents got married that year… is it connected? — Aaron Wesco (@AaronWesco) July 4, 2023

I mean, I guess when you have absolutely nothing else. — TheFelineCynic (@Zaxon551) July 4, 2023

I was born in 88....does that make me hitler? — Lady Badger (@_LadyBadger_) July 4, 2023

My only concern is that they are lying about Philly. It's a legitimate dung heap devoid of redeeming qualities. — Pierce Victorian (@DaFishPierce) July 4, 2023

Practically Hitler Youth. pic.twitter.com/Auwsl5NRJK — All Your SCOTUS Are Belong To FedSoc (@BenignApathy) July 4, 2023

You are the poster child for sociopathy. — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) July 4, 2023

Even if Jamie is a Nazi, which she's not, this is somehow proof that all Moms for Liberty are Nazis? Why do you want sexually explicit material in school libraries anyway?

***