UNHINGED New Hampshire Rep. compares 'Moms for Liberty' to the Taliban

Moms for Liberty, an advocacy group protecting the rights of children, has taken a barrage of hate from the Left since its inception. Today, a liberal activist asked Twitter to share their opinion of the group.

As expected, various accounts had a wide range of input. One reply, however, stood out from the rest.

Sofikitis is a State Representative in New Hampshire Nashau Ward 7, and advertises that fact in her Twitter account bio.

She certainly seems to dislike moms who are trying to protect their children.

School Choice advocate, Corey DeAngelis, suggested she 'delete her account'. Perhaps, voters will delete her from office next time around.

Maybe she has state envy? Texas is a pretty fine place to live.

Apparently, she believes she has better ideas for the nation's kids than their own mothers. Government trying to separate children from their families is very fascist behavior.

A title certainly does not convey any class. Elected officials prove that every day.

The ballot box is when voters can best clap back against their legislators.

Parents already see who is trying to silence their voices. It is glaringly obvious.

The best thing to do is not vote for them again.

The reference is so disgusting. She owes them an apology, but it's doubtful they will receive it.

What is that saying? 'Don't get mad, vote'. Yes, that is it. That is the way to rid ourselves of elected officials who believe themselves superior to their constituents.

Seeing the actual books changes everything. Once people see the books, minds are changed and people understand the agenda. That is why women like this do not want parents in the school.

Yikes! Help is an excellent recommendation. The quicker the better.

