Museum vandalized over Moms for Liberty event

You might remember a few years back how a would-be mass shooter decided to target the Family Research Council because he found it listed on the SPLC's "hate map." Earlier this month, the SPLC declared parental rights group Moms for Liberty an extremist group rooted in white supremacy.

Starting today, Moms for Liberty is holding its National Summit at the Museum of the American Revolution, with guests including Donald Trump.

Excited to join my friend President Donald Trump and moms from all across America to perform at the 2023 @Moms4Liberty National Summit this week!!



I truly believe America’s moms will save America. The parental rights movement is a movement of truth, and these courageous… pic.twitter.com/RPkgGFW1pU — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) June 29, 2023

As Twitchy reported, a group of senators wrote a letter to the Museum of the American Revolution asking them not to host Moms for Liberty, the extremist group.

The event is on anyway, and Moms for Liberty reports that the museum was vandalized:

We are devastated to see @AmRevMuseum targeted last night by hateful vandals who broke windows and destroyed historical symbols of our country’s freedom.



The core of a free republic is to allow for the peaceful discussion of different ideas.



We pray for peace in the days… pic.twitter.com/oCVRIEDJn7 — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) June 29, 2023

It appears the Communists are doing the thing they do when they can't shut something they don't like down. Pathetic. https://t.co/FBB8HMJIW0 — James Lindsay, arming war moms (@ConceptualJames) June 29, 2023

The Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia was vandalized in an attack following being the target of numerous left-wing groups & media for hosting an upcoming event by Moms for Liberty. Moms for Liberty has been targeted by terror-linked SPLC, a disgraced nonprofit… https://t.co/iRDIeM2ees pic.twitter.com/vusVwZDJQL — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 29, 2023

"Moms for Liberty. Moms for Liberty has been targeted by terror-linked SPLC, a disgraced nonprofit whose staffer was a domestic terrorism suspect in Georgia."

The SPLC is a terrorist hate group. 💯 — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) June 29, 2023

Certainly it wasn't the tolerant leftists 😏😏😏 — Tuesday_DevilGhost 🇺🇸🐍😈👻 (@Devil_Ghost85) June 29, 2023

"Peaceful discussion of different ideas"



Impossible with people who think everyone who disagrees with them is evil and they are supremely righteous. — Kristin Marie House (@JemmingKristin) June 29, 2023

Absolutely appalling. I am looking forward to speaking to Moms for Liberty at their upcoming conference. https://t.co/SZaehrs46S — Rabbi Yaakov Menken (@ymenken) June 29, 2023

Going to point out that not one of Philadelphia's Democrat lawmakers that denounced Moms for Liberty have said anything about this vandalism and destruction. The museum's own Twitter account didn't even appear to acknowledge it. #coverup https://t.co/Sam3Z8Cym1 — Christopher Tremoglie (@cwtremo) June 29, 2023

The Southern Poverty Law Center named @Moms4Liberty a hate group

They did it so that things like this would happen. So, that the left-wing groups would feel "righteousness" in attacking Americans with opposing views

So, I ask you now. Who is the REAL American homegrown terrorist? https://t.co/rHhlXKPUl8 — Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) June 29, 2023

They were chanting "We're coming for your children" in New York City's Pride parade, and they mean it. The Left has made "parental rights" a synonym for "far-right" and "white supremacist" because they don't want critical race theory and academic queer theory taught in schools. Don't dismiss President Biden when he says they're "all our kids," and that the teacher becomes the parent during the school day.

***