Museum vandalized over Moms for Liberty event

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on June 29, 2023
You might remember a few years back how a would-be mass shooter decided to target the Family Research Council because he found it listed on the SPLC's "hate map." Earlier this month, the SPLC declared parental rights group Moms for Liberty an extremist group rooted in white supremacy.

Starting today, Moms for Liberty is holding its National Summit at the Museum of the American Revolution, with guests including Donald Trump.

As Twitchy reported, a group of senators wrote a letter to the Museum of the American Revolution asking them not to host Moms for Liberty, the extremist group.

The event is on anyway, and Moms for Liberty reports that the museum was vandalized:

"Moms for Liberty. Moms for Liberty has been targeted by terror-linked SPLC, a disgraced nonprofit whose staffer was a domestic terrorism suspect in Georgia."

They were chanting "We're coming for your children" in New York City's Pride parade, and they mean it. The Left has made "parental rights" a synonym for "far-right" and "white supremacist" because they don't want critical race theory and academic queer theory taught in schools. Don't dismiss President Biden when he says they're "all our kids," and that the teacher becomes the parent during the school day.

***

Tags: VANDALISM

