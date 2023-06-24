Al Franken says profanity is appropriate when talking about conservative justices
Senators ask Museum of the American Revolution to ban hate group Moms for Liberty

Brett T.  |  3:30 PM on June 24, 2023

The memo has gone out and Moms for Liberty, a group of parents who challenged what school districts were teaching their children. We've been assured the common thread linking Moms for Liberty and anti-critical race theory activists is right-wing Christian nationalism. That was just some Twitter nobody, but it didn't take long for the SPLC to designate Moms for Liberty as an extremist group rooted in white supremacy. The Left really wants your kids.

Now we're learning that Moms for Liberty was going to be hosted by the Museum of the American Revolution, but Sen. Nikil Saval, along with five other senators, have written a letter to the museum asking it to disinvite this "hate group."

Good to see Sen. Saval has his priorities in order.

That's the whole point of "hate": Label an organization a hate group and then silence them for spreading hate speech.

The attorney general put together an FBI strike force to combat those "domestic terrorists" attending school board meetings, and now the Left is painting Moms for Liberty as a white supremacist hate group.

This is what these senators spend their time doing?

