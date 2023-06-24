Senators ask Museum of the American Revolution to ban hate group Moms for Liberty

The memo has gone out and Moms for Liberty, a group of parents who challenged what school districts were teaching their children. We've been assured the common thread linking Moms for Liberty and anti-critical race theory activists is right-wing Christian nationalism. That was just some Twitter nobody, but it didn't take long for the SPLC to designate Moms for Liberty as an extremist group rooted in white supremacy. The Left really wants your kids.

Now we're learning that Moms for Liberty was going to be hosted by the Museum of the American Revolution, but Sen. Nikil Saval, along with five other senators, have written a letter to the museum asking it to disinvite this "hate group."

Moms for Liberty is a hate group. @AmREvMuseum is hosting them next week for a welcome event.



I'm proud to join @SenJimmyDillon, @SenatorHughes, @SenSharifStreet, @SenTartaglione, and @SenTonyWilliams in urging the Museum to cancel this event and stay true to its stated values. pic.twitter.com/NDTGMeVtBT — Senator Nikil Saval (@SenatorSaval) June 22, 2023

Good to see Sen. Saval has his priorities in order.

Last I checked this was still a free country. — ASH (@SmashMemez) June 23, 2023

You’re the bad guy. — Mistress B (@TheMistressB) June 24, 2023

Nothing to see here. Just Democrats being the fascists. Nothing new guys. — Devon A Thompson (@truedevonthomps) June 24, 2023

This is a grassroots movement of ordinary mothers. But you should be terrified, because those are the very people most capable of fighting progressive tyranny. — Katy Faust (@Advo_Katy) June 24, 2023

No, @Moms4Liberty is not a hate group. They protect kids from predators. You, Senator, are advocating for the predators. — uncommonsense (@uncommonsens3) June 24, 2023

Oh, look. The people who supposedly hate “book banning” are themselves advocating the banning of free speech, based of course, on the judgment of the biased and left-wing @splcenter. Hypocrite. https://t.co/tvey3TyKDo — Carol Platt Liebau (@CPLiebau) June 24, 2023

We all know what you're doing. Nobody is fooled. — Stranger Loop (@Recursion_droid) June 24, 2023

Throughout history it's always been the good guys silencing their opposition, yeah? — Spax (@spax22) June 24, 2023

Care to offer any evidence for your blanket ad hominem? You know that oath of office you swore when you became a a Senator? It means that your willfull attempt to deny freedom of speech is a violation of your oath & a demonstration of your contempt for the people. — Kage no Mishi (@KageNoMishiDesu) June 23, 2023





That's the whole point of "hate": Label an organization a hate group and then silence them for spreading hate speech.

Through your kind words of inclusivity you have used your power in the government to work to exclude a group from speaking. Do you believe in freedom of speech, or is that just too much to allow for all Americans? — Erin (@erinwys) June 23, 2023

The attorney general put together an FBI strike force to combat those "domestic terrorists" attending school board meetings, and now the Left is painting Moms for Liberty as a white supremacist hate group.

This is what these senators spend their time doing?

***