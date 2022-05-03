In light of the recent SCOTUS leak regarding the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade, the takes are flying fast, thick, and really really really stupid on the Twitter dot com.

Regardless of where you stand on the issue, it’s still a bit disconcerting to see this kind of terminology used, especially by a guy running for office:

Let's be clear: The right to an abortion is sacred. Democrats have to act quickly – get rid of the filibuster to pass the Women's Health Protection Act + finally codify Roe into law. We cannot afford to wait. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 3, 2022

Abortion is sacred? Really?

Fetterman seems to be confused as to the meaning of that word.

Keep in mind that this person wants to be the next Senator for Pennsylvania.

Cannot afford to wait for what exactly?

sa·cred. /ˈsākrəd/ adjective connected with God (or the gods) or dedicated to a religious purpose and so deserving veneration.

"sacred rites" pic.twitter.com/WlDU9ywcOe — John Williams, animal Dr. (@johnnate86) May 3, 2022

Connected to God.

Pretty sure abortion is NOT connected to God.

Let's be clear: the word "sacred" has religious derivations and your use of the word in furtherance of killing unborn children is a bit off-putting. One other small point. Champions of abortion always seem to have something in common, that being, the fact of being born. — BrushPopper (@OneBrushpopper) May 3, 2022

Well said and it’s true, the same people who champion abortion always seem to have already been born.

Convenient.

And since when did “safe, legal, and rare” stop being a thing?

Abortion went from “safe, legal, and rare” to “sacred”. The Overton window has definitely shifted — Freedom Flu Yinzer ✝️🏴 (@InnernetteD) May 3, 2022

Fetterman obviously knows this type of hyperbolic rhetoric will play well with his base, but ultimately this is not going to go the way he thinks it is.

I’ve got you in my sights bubba. You will not be the next Senator. ANYONE but you. — Christine Flowers (@flowerlady61) May 3, 2022

Anyone but him.

We couldn’t agree more.

***

Related:

‘The gravest, most unforgivable sin’: Twitter sounds off on SCOTUS leak

Recommended Twitchy Video