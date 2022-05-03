In light of the recent SCOTUS leak regarding the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade, the takes are flying fast, thick, and really really really stupid on the Twitter dot com.

Regardless of where you stand on the issue, it’s still a bit disconcerting to see this kind of terminology used, especially by a guy running for office:

Abortion is sacred? Really?

Fetterman seems to be confused as to the meaning of that word.

Keep in mind that this person wants to be the next Senator for Pennsylvania.

Cannot afford to wait for what exactly?

Connected to God.

Pretty sure abortion is NOT connected to God.

Well said and it’s true, the same people who champion abortion always seem to have already been born.

Convenient.

And since when did “safe, legal, and rare” stop being a thing?

Fetterman obviously knows this type of hyperbolic rhetoric will play well with his base, but ultimately this is not going to go the way he thinks it is.

Anyone but him.

We couldn’t agree more.

***

