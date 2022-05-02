As Twitchy told you earlier, it appears the Supreme Court may have voted to end federal protection of abortion rights and return the decision to the states, where it belongs. Nothing is set in stone yet, but this story is a bombshell on more than one level.

 

It’s difficult to imagine having access to this kind of information and having the audacity to leak it. It’s even more difficult to imagine that there aren’t nefarious motives behind such an action.

The bigger story here could actually be the SCOTUS leak.

The bottom line is the court will decide what it decides, and about half the country will agree while the other half won’t. This is the case with almost every decision it makes. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that the court can only do its job correctly when it is free from the external pressures of political jockeying.

And this most certainly feels like political jockeying.

Indeed.

