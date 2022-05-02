As Twitchy told you earlier, it appears the Supreme Court may have voted to end federal protection of abortion rights and return the decision to the states, where it belongs. Nothing is set in stone yet, but this story is a bombshell on more than one level.

It’s impossible to overstate the earthquake this will cause inside the Court, in terms of the destruction of trust among the Justices and staff. This leak is the gravest, most unforgivable sin. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) May 3, 2022

It’s difficult to imagine having access to this kind of information and having the audacity to leak it. It’s even more difficult to imagine that there aren’t nefarious motives behind such an action.

This is #1 on my list of events that could upset the GOP’s chances of taking over the House. — Will Saletan (@saletan) May 3, 2022

The bigger story here could actually be the SCOTUS leak.

That’s almost surely why it was a leaked — and, if so, it’s an outrageous and dangerous violation of democratic norms. If it was a clerk, they should be fired at minimum. If a Justice, impeached. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) May 3, 2022

For the first time in a long time, we agree with Jonah Goldberg.

We’re as shocked as you are.

And of course, there are those who are cheering this on:

‘Hero.’

Okay, Ian.

The bottom line is the court will decide what it decides, and about half the country will agree while the other half won’t. This is the case with almost every decision it makes. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that the court can only do its job correctly when it is free from the external pressures of political jockeying.

And this most certainly feels like political jockeying.

The pathetic spineless leak of a draft SCOTUS opinion has the feel of something a sad little woke 20-something-year-old would do. The kind of person who thinks their personal agenda is “more important.” Whoever did it should lose their law license. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 3, 2022

Indeed.

