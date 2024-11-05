Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before...
Tale of 2 Campaigns: Trump Ends His Dancing With YUGE Crowd, Kamala Ends...
EN FUEGO: Megyn Kelly Brings the HEAT at Trump Rally in Fiery Closing...
Fool of Hard Knocks: Kamala Slammed for Obviously Staged Neighborhood Canvassing Video (Wa...

Real Clear Politics Projects That the Winner is …

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  10:35 AM on November 05, 2024
meme

Okay, okay, it is technically Real Clear Polling, so there. But as you probably know, RCP uses averages of polls, on the theory that the averages are more likely to be accurate:

But we are using that meme as our featured image because none of this happens unless you get out and vote. To paraphrase a friend on Twitter/X, act like as if you know that the election is going to come down to one hundred votes in your district. Don’t just vote, but drag any friends or family to the polls. 

(Metaphorically, obviously. Kidnapping is bad, actually, and illegal.)

Even if you have no hope of winning the state you are in, like if you are in California, wouldn’t it be nice for Trump to get a win on the popular vote, too? You can help make that happen wherever you live.

We hope he is right, that Trump gets a Reaganesque landslide, but he really doesn’t present much evidence.

Yeah, here’s hoping Hung Cow Cao can pull it out after SNL gave free airtime to his opponent, whatshisname.

One can only hope, lol.

We are pretty sure that is a joke.

Finally, we can’t stress this enough:

And if you have friends who aren’t sure but are persuadable, maybe share this article with them? Yes, it’s long because we showed our evidence as we made our argument, but we think our argument is solid.

And whatever you do, listen to Han Solo: Don’t get cocky.

RELATED: Catherine Herridge: Doesn't Hung Cao Deserve Equal Time After an SNL Skit With HIS Opponent?

Why You Should Be 'Never Kamala,' to Protect the Constitution (A Deep Dive)

The Mask Slips: WATCH as Biden Says, 'We Gotta Lock [Trump] Up'

Wall Street Journal: The Biden Harris Administration Encouraged Sinwar to Keep the Hostages

WATCH: CBS News’ 60 Minutes DECEPTIVELY EDITS Kamala's Word Salad Response on Israel

