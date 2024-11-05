Real Clear Politics Projects That the Winner is …

Okay, okay, it is technically Real Clear Polling, so there. But as you probably know, RCP uses averages of polls, on the theory that the averages are more likely to be accurate:

But we are using that meme as our featured image because none of this happens unless you get out and vote. To paraphrase a friend on Twitter/X, act like as if you know that the election is going to come down to one hundred votes in your district. Don’t just vote, but drag any friends or family to the polls.

(Metaphorically, obviously. Kidnapping is bad, actually, and illegal.)

You must stay in line and #vote Trump! Make this a landslide! https://t.co/zv8l8Owvjz — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) November 5, 2024

Go vote, blue state or no, vote. https://t.co/KBmclpj4jo — Spring Wiffle (@wifflewaffel) November 5, 2024

Even if you have no hope of winning the state you are in, like if you are in California, wouldn’t it be nice for Trump to get a win on the popular vote, too? You can help make that happen wherever you live.

Fixed it for you.

And I explain. pic.twitter.com/oluyHSxNOj — Doug Billings (@DougBillings) November 5, 2024

We hope he is right, that Trump gets a Reaganesque landslide, but he really doesn’t present much evidence.

I don't think it will even be close. Trump will win Reagan style. — Donnie Detroit (@DonnieDetroit19) November 5, 2024

I feel like he's taking NY — JHN FLX (@JohnFelix49) November 5, 2024

My Final Presidential Election Prediction



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/CshP2snXYk — Jared Brehm (@JaredBrehm) November 5, 2024

Don’t count Virginia out. — 𝕃𝕖𝕤𝕝𝕚𝕖 🖼 (@LeslieHunts) November 5, 2024

Yeah, here’s hoping Hung Cow Cao can pull it out after SNL gave free airtime to his opponent, whatshisname.

THIS MEANS STATE ENFORCED MANDATORY GOTH GIRLFRIENDS FOLKS!!! WE ARE SO CLOSE — saint woooo🪓 (@woooo3483233164) November 5, 2024

One can only hope, lol.

No way



Kamala/ Waltz is the greatest political grassroots campaign in my lifetime — Huge G.Reaction (@whiteDonLemon1) November 5, 2024

We are pretty sure that is a joke.

Finally, we can’t stress this enough:

GO VOTE!! TAKE NOTHING FOR GRANTED! VOTE VOTE VOTE!!! — zoombuh (@Zoombuh) November 5, 2024

And if you have friends who aren’t sure but are persuadable, maybe share this article with them? Yes, it’s long because we showed our evidence as we made our argument, but we think our argument is solid.

And whatever you do, listen to Han Solo: Don’t get cocky.

