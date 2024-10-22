The Mask Slips: WATCH as Biden Says, 'We Gotta Lock [Trump] Up'

Fake News Contamination: Newsweek Deletes Dishonest Post Linking Trump to McDonald's E. Co...
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  10:45 PM on October 22, 2024
meme

Talk saying the quiet part out loud ... get a load of this:

Let’s break this down a bit, shall we? First off, he complains about the horrors Donald Trump might engage in, namely that Trump is talking about getting rid of the Department of Education, replacing every civil servant and then, Biden says Trump “thinks he has a right under the Supreme Court ruling on immunity to be able to, if need be,” more or less kill a person “he believes to be a threat to him.”

None of those things are cause to lock a person in prison. We don’t believe Trump can completely abolish the Department of Education or replace all civil servants without congressional authorization (but we haven’t looked into it), but if Trump tries to do either of those things illegally, the solution is for any aggrieved parties to sue in civil court. It isn’t a crime.

(For the record, we haven't heard of Trump threatening to fire and replace every civil servant. But we have heard suggestions that Elon Musk might get in there and fire about 80% of the executive branch.)

As for the killing part, we quoted a great deal of Biden’s words on the killing part because taken literally, Biden is accusing Trump of believing he could kill a man, if necessary, in self-defense. And we are pretty sure he can, legally, anywhere in America. We don’t believe there is a single American jurisdiction (state or territory) that says that if a person has a reasonable belief that they are in imminent danger of death, that they aren't allowed to kill that person. 

And if Biden is trying, in his diminished capacity, to say Trump believes he can kill people who pose a political danger to him, that’s simply not supported by any evidence.

And if you want to know what the Supreme Court actually said in the immunity decision, we wrote about it, here.

And then Biden attempts to pretend that his comment about locking Trump up is metaphorical—not talking about prosecution. Except we have never heard a person use that metaphor before.

So, this is further evidence that Trump is indeed being prosecuted for his politics, not based on his conduct, especially in the cases brought by the federal government. And apart from the political fallout, we wonder if this might be used to renew challenges to his federal prosecutions. As we point out regularly, the First Amendment protects citizens against political or viewpoint discrimination and so if Trump could prove his prosecution is political, the courts could stop it for that reason.

Of course, the retort is going to be “but Jack Smith is an independent prosecutor. He made the decision himself. Biden wasn’t involved.” This is what we said before, in addressing that objection:

From 2010 to 2014, Virginia had a governor named Bob McDonnell and he was considered a rising star in the Republican Party. He might have been a leading candidate for President in 2016, until Obama’s Justice Department went after him. He was convicted of accepting bribes, but McDonnell argued that even if he had committed all the conduct that the government alleged, the statute didn’t cover what he had done. The district court found against him. The Fourth Circuit found against him. But then he won in the Supreme Court. Unanimously. They vacated the verdict below and, as far as the law is concerned, he was never convicted nor could he be tried again. (McDonnell v. U.S., 136 S. Ct. 2355 (2016))

But by then the damage was done. We haven’t seen hide nor hair of McDonnell since then. The federal prosecutors lost, but what a coincidence? They wrecked the political career of a man who might have presented a serious challenge to the Democratic nominee in 2016.

Oh, and the prosecutor involved in that case? Jack Smith.

People keep saying Smith is an independent prosecutor, but the Biden administration knew exactly what they were getting when they appointed him: A political attack dog, who doesn’t mind stretching the law to get his man. So, yeah, maybe Smith made his own decisions, but that’s a bit like releasing a starving wolf into the same cage as a sheep and pretending you don’t know what the outcome will be. The Biden administration might have been a little fuzzy on the details, but they knew what Smith would do: He’d go after Trump and get him on anything he could.

So, all these complaints that Trump will lock up political opponents? Projection. And projection is very often an expression of guilt. Seriously, a lot of Democrats’ fear of Trump amounts to nothing more than a fear that he will be as awful to them as they have been to him. 

For his part, Mr. Thompson claims to share the details of a text he received:

And another:

They think the people are going to ignore it? Well, that is where sites like this and people like you, the reader, come in. Please do everything you can to prove this anonymous writer wrong. Please spread the story far and wide.

That’s an interesting theory but we are not quite convinced. We do think that Kamala isn’t distancing herself from Biden like she needs to precisely to avoid antagonizing Biden and we think sometimes Biden has been lashing out at her, subtly. But we are not ready to conclude this particular statement is deliberate sabotage… when he tried to walk it back immediately.

And for the record, we covered the first time Biden wore a Trump hat, here.

No, they really didn’t. Again, if you want the actual skinny, we write about the decision, here.

The Star Wars Prequels were frustratingly uneven in terms of quality, but they gave us some real bangers in terms of memes.

Yeah, we avoided Joker 2 like the plague.

Not really.

We know.

Right?!

Exactly.

Yeah, we are very concerned about what the next few months are going to look like, regardless of who wins the election.

Finally:

Exactly.

RELATED: Wall Street Journal: The Biden Harris Administration Encouraged Sinwar to Keep the Hostages

'Yes, We Klan!' Democrats Use Unintentionally Appropriate Imagery for Halloween Meme

‘Magic Bullets! Part Deux:’ The New York Times Doubles Down

Dear Jon Stewart: Yes, the Second Amendment Does Protect Freedom of Speech (VIDEO)

WATCH: CBS News’ 60 Minutes DECEPTIVELY EDITS Kamala's Word Salad Response on Israel

