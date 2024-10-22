Wall Street Journal: The Biden Harris Administration Encouraged Sinwar to Keep the Hostages

Now, we want to be clear. We are not saying that the Biden-Harris administration called up Yahya Sinwar and said ‘hey, you should keep those hostages’ or anything like that. What we are saying is that the words they did say and their actions had the obvious effect of giving Sinwar, leader of Hamass and architect of the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel—that included the beheading of babies, the mass rape of women and the kidnapping of multiple Israelis—the hope he needed to keep holding onto the hostages, believing he would eventually win, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report:

Advertisement

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar reportedly urged Hamas negotiators to reject concessions during ceasefire talks & to refuse a hostage deal in part because he believed pressure against Israel by the Biden-Harris Admin gave him the upper hand in the negotiations.https://t.co/IpcZJKDDlk pic.twitter.com/bIB04Qmi4R — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) October 21, 2024

Others echoed this point:

WSJ reports that Sinwar cited pressure from the Israeli opposition and the White House as reasons to reject a hostage deal and hold out for more. pic.twitter.com/YxDjsQEy1r — Elliot Kaufman (@ElliotKaufman6) October 21, 2024

This conflict will end like other wars in history have, where one side imposes its will. There’s no special rule that applies only to Jews and Arabs. Misplaced concern with human rights in the West is fuel to the war and continues Palestinian suffering. https://t.co/q81Ny2PcRk — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) October 21, 2024

And if you think we are being unfair in tying the Harris administration to the Biden administration on this point, we would say that if anything, she is worse:

🚨 Breaking: Kamala Harris just accused Israel 🇮🇱 of genocide 👇



– Someone in the audience: “What about Israel's genocide? What about 19,000 children dead?”



– Kamala Harris: “What he is talking about is real”



How can any sane person even consider voting for her? 😳 pic.twitter.com/77EQ6Doe5t — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 20, 2024

While this can’t be punished in a court of law, it is fair to say that this is the entirely predictable result of the Biden-Harris administration’s decision to be one of the most anti-Israel administrations in this nation’s history and to be so critical of Israel in the middle of a war—especially when American citizens are still being held hostage. Because of technological changes, the other side hears what we say more than ever before in human history, especially when that person speaking is one of our leaders. A proper administration would have sent in special forces and rescued those Americans by now and would have had nothing but condemnation for Hamass and support for Israel. But Democrats have decided that even the lives of American hostages is less important than winning votes in Dearborn, Michigan.

And dare we say that if Trump wins in November, there is a good chance that at least the American hostages will be released soon after? That’s what happened in the 1980 election. Americans were being held hostage in Iran on election day, but when it became clear Reagan had won, Iran released the hostages. They claimed it was a gesture of goodwill, but we suspect that they were scared of what Reagan might do. And we think Hamass might be similarly terrified if Trump wins.

So, yes, vote for Trump if you want to bring the American hostages back home.

Other reactions:

Not only does Hamas admit they use their own populace as human shields, but that the Biden-Harris Administration enables it. How not shocking. — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) October 21, 2024

Advertisement

Biden-Harris are a reason the hostages aren’t home. https://t.co/Zye1Bl8lOY — Trust Me, I’m a Scientist (@SciGuyRu) October 21, 2024

Result: It is US, the Biden regime, that is keeping the war going. https://t.co/gjFWgFNHQj — Heidi (@heidiponyrider) October 22, 2024

As we have said before, the alternative to endless war is victory.

It’s always been obvious that the Biden-Harris administration’s public (or leaked) admonishments of Israel, and their constantly making it clear how desperate they are to get a ceasefire deal, have prolonged the war—and the hostages’ suffering—by strengthening Hamas’ resolve. https://t.co/fjzxSiaIjC — David Cohen (@DavidBCohen1) October 21, 2024

Yes, it is not surprising, but it is infuriating to see it verified.

Ceasefires prolong wars. They are counterproductive and inhumane. The most “humane” approach to war is for both sides, once they have agreed that war is necessary, to fight with maximum intensity until a single, clear victor emerges. — Jonathan Rolfe (@JonathanAKRolfe) October 22, 2024

Sometimes you just have to rip the Band-Aid off quickly.

This. For the folks who blame Bibi for no hostage deal, and taking the course he took, the blame lies with Sinwar and Biden led American and western pressure.



Bibi took the only course really left open to him. https://t.co/wInPzrNlXo — Jeff Stillman (@StillmanJeff) October 21, 2024

Every single foreign policy decision by Biden-Harris has been a complete disaster. https://t.co/eu5KWtLlGM — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) October 21, 2024

Advertisement

Harris Biden destroyed the ability to save the lives of the hostages



For this alone



NOT ONE JEW SHOULD VOTE FOR THE CONTINUITY



shame on Kamala. Piece of ? — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) October 21, 2024

We wouldn’t limit that to Jews, but we think anyone who cares about the survival of Israel needs to vote Trump.

When negotiating with terrorists, the projection of unity is quintessential to achieving the best possible outcome(s). — Chris Walker (@walkervanman) October 21, 2024

Sinwar was a fluent Hebrew speaker who prided himself on his ability to navigate Israeli media and politics to maximally exploit it to the benefit of Hamas, not Palestinians at large.



Understand that men like him exploit your humanity to exacerbate suffering. https://t.co/Hu9pBd1lTf — Alex גדעון בן װעלװל (@JewishWonk) October 21, 2024

It's the effing simplest of simple game theory. Literally anyone with a brain who ever negotiated for anything should have understood this.

Alas, not enough brains to go around. https://t.co/Cx2vTaXm7K — I. Noah Guy (@Decentguyusedto) October 21, 2024

Or they knew and they didn’t care.

With friends like Biden and Harris, who needs enemies? — Josh Young (@Josh_Young_1) October 21, 2024

Indeed.

RELATED: 'Yes, We Klan!' Democrats Use Unintentionally Appropriate Imagery for Halloween Meme

Advertisement

Harvard-Trained Law Professor Has the Sads That Sinwar Will Never Stand Trial

‘Magic Bullets! Part Deux:’ The New York Times Doubles Down

‘Magic Bullets:’ Did the New York Times Publish Forged Evidence of Israeli Atrocities?

Did Kamala Harris Commit Plagiarism? Chris Rufo Has the Receipts and JD Vance Clowns on Her

Dear Jon Stewart: Yes, the Second Amendment Does Protect Freedom of Speech (VIDEO)

WATCH: CBS News’ 60 Minutes DECEPTIVELY EDITS Kamala's Word Salad Response on Israel