Wall Street Journal: The Biden Harris Administration Encouraged Sinwar to Keep the Hostages

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  5:50 PM on October 22, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Now, we want to be clear. We are not saying that the Biden-Harris administration called up Yahya Sinwar and said ‘hey, you should keep those hostages’ or anything like that. What we are saying is that the words they did say and their actions had the obvious effect of giving Sinwar, leader of Hamass and architect of the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel—that included the beheading of babies, the mass rape of women and the kidnapping of multiple Israelis—the hope he needed to keep holding onto the hostages, believing he would eventually win, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report:

Others echoed this point:

And if you think we are being unfair in tying the Harris administration to the Biden administration on this point, we would say that if anything, she is worse:

While this can’t be punished in a court of law, it is fair to say that this is the entirely predictable result of the Biden-Harris administration’s decision to be one of the most anti-Israel administrations in this nation’s history and to be so critical of Israel in the middle of a war—especially when American citizens are still being held hostage. Because of technological changes, the other side hears what we say more than ever before in human history, especially when that person speaking is one of our leaders. A proper administration would have sent in special forces and rescued those Americans by now and would have had nothing but condemnation for Hamass and support for Israel. But Democrats have decided that even the lives of American hostages is less important than winning votes in Dearborn, Michigan.

And dare we say that if Trump wins in November, there is a good chance that at least the American hostages will be released soon after? That’s what happened in the 1980 election. Americans were being held hostage in Iran on election day, but when it became clear Reagan had won, Iran released the hostages. They claimed it was a gesture of goodwill, but we suspect that they were scared of what Reagan might do. And we think Hamass might be similarly terrified if Trump wins.

So, yes, vote for Trump if you want to bring the American hostages back home.

Other reactions:

As we have said before, the alternative to endless war is victory.

Yes, it is not surprising, but it is infuriating to see it verified.

Sometimes you just have to rip the Band-Aid off quickly.

We wouldn’t limit that to Jews, but we think anyone who cares about the survival of Israel needs to vote Trump.

Or they knew and they didn’t care.

Indeed.

