Star Wars Author Has Epic Response to Claims That Star Wars Is Progressive

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  3:00 PM on November 01, 2024
ImgFlip

Hey, if you are looking for a diversion from this election madness … let’s argue about Star Wars!

Yesterday, California Congressman Robert Garcia decided to argue that many classic franchises are 'about' progressive causes:

Sigh. But the fun part is when Adam Bray responded. Who is Adam Bray? This is what Wookiepedia said about him:

Adam Bray is a professional journalist and author. He has written the Star Wars books Star Wars: What Makes a Monster? and Star Wars Rebels: The Visual Guide. He is one of two authors of Star Wars: Absolutely Everything You Need to Know, one of four authors of Ultimate Star Wars, one of two authors of Star Wars: The Visual Encyclopedia, and one of two authors of Star Wars: Stormtroopers: Beyond the Armor and Star Wars: Absolutely Everything You Need to Know, Updated and Expanded.

So, he’s not exactly Timothy Zahn, but he has written about Star Wars a lot, and this is what he said in response to the Congresscritter:

The cut off text reads:

He was against big corporations, big Pharma and Wall Street, against invading foreign countries with our military, he was pro free-speech & anti-censorship… and thus he was basically against everything the Democrat Party of today now stands for. These ideals were baked into Star Wars. 

George Lucas believed in forgiveness and redemption for all who seek it, as seen in Luke & Vader’s relationship. Democrats of today believe in canceling people and destroying their lives for even the smallest statements on social media that violate the sacred woke code. Yoda said “Size Matters Not.” He taught that character matter, not your appearance. But woke Democrats of today, in contrast, value demographics like skin color, gender and sexual choices above all else. Progressives gate-keep and “other” people, shutting them out of conversations and opportunities with their racist DEI. 

The Rebels of Star Wars fought against a regime that controlled the mainstream press. The Empire controlled the official narratives and they censored all objections. They conspired with corporations to silence all criticism. They weaponized the legal system against anyone that stood in their way. The Empire controlled all the large corporations. They owned the military industrial complex. They dominated and dictated every aspect of the culture. In this way the Democrat party of today embodies everything the Empire of Star Wars stood for.

The Republicans, Conservatives and supporters of Trump stand against the all-powerful establishment ruling every aspect of this country now. They are now the mavericks. The Republicans now embody the ideals of the Rebels of George Lucas’s Star Wars. 

“I’ll never turn to the dark side. You have failed, your highness.” - Luke Skywalker

This author is old enough to have actually watched the original Star Wars in theaters as a young child, and we will add that we always saw the rebels in Star Wars as being much like the minutemen of the American Revolution. Star Wars was like the good celebration of 200 years of our revolution that we didn’t get in 1976.

Naturally, he got pushback from leftists including this weirdo who called Bray a Star Wars 'tourist:'

Okay, that is legitimately funny. And his overall point is solid. What was liberal at the time of John Kennedy and the original Star Wars is actually more aligned with conservatism these days. 

More cut off text:

Because a progressive like Garcia making this statement is separated from the Star Wars of George Lucas by nearly 50 years. The Progressivism of today simply didn’t exist in the 1970s. So his statement, which is a commonly repeated misinterpretation of Star Wars, just doesn’t compute.

They go on, Bray dropping some hard truths:

One person even responded using a naughty, naughty word, so we won’t embed the post. But Bray’s response was good enough that we want to show you what he is responding to. So, the naughty word post, by 'Donnacha DeLong he/him or they/them' who uses the handle @donnachadelong, was as follows (with mild censorship)

Seeing as you've used woke as a pejorative, you're clearly a racist piece of s—t. Woke means "aware of oppression". Use it in any other way and you're either one of the racists who appropriated from Black activists or one of their equally bigoted fellow travellers. [sic]

And here is his response:

Ahahahahahahahahahaha!!! What a legend! He is not going to be getting any calls from Kathleen Kennedy anytime soon. 

And that is a badge of honor.

Seriously, just hook all of this straight into into our veins.

Another person tied to Star Wars decided to respond, and he used naughty, naught words, too:

Mr. Baldwin has done voiceover work as a bunch of characters on Star Wars and is best known as being the second voice of Uncle Iroh in the original, animated version of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Frankly, he is very good at what he does and we won’t denigrate his talent, even if we disagree with what he is saying now. Here’s how his IMDb page describes him:

Greg Baldwin is an American voice actor. He is best known for inheriting numerous voice roles originated by Japanese-American actor Mako following his death in 2006, including Aku from the fifth season of Samurai Jack (2001) and the video game Cartoon Network Universe: FusionFall, Iroh in the third season of Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005) (a role he later reprised in its sequel series The Legend of Korra (2012)), and Master Splinter in TMNT (2007). Baldwin also made guest appearances on SpongeBob SquarePants (1999) The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack (2008), and Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008).

You catch that at the beginning? He is described as an 'American,' in contrast with the Japanese American man named Mako that he took over from, when Mako died. That’s because despite being most famous for playing an Asian character, Uncle Iroh, Baldwin is a white dude. And, as you might imagine, he has taken progressive flak for it:

He was responding to a black woman who got dumped on for dressing up as Korra in the Legend of Korra (the sequel series to Avatar) and we might as well show you that post:

Now by this author’s rules, everything is fine with that. His cosplay is fine, his voicing an Asian character is fine. Even this woman cosplaying as Korra is fine. We’re sincerely glad she is having fun.

But by leftist rules, this all double plus ungood. It’s cultural appropriation! The Korra cosplayer is probably fine because the left judges everything by race. But Baldwin is the wrong race to play Iroh and certainly the wrong race to dress up as the character in cosplay. Being white, the left thinks he is automatically racist, anyway. To the modern left, whether or not you are a racist or not is judged not by the content of your character, but by the color of your skin.

And our point is … why is Baldwin siding with the very people who would eat him alive? Seriously, there is a non-zero chance that they will literally go back and have some actual Asian person re-record his lines in Avatar at some point in the future, because of racial offense. Why is he against the very people who would actually have his back in that kind of controversy?

In any case, Bray basically ended him:

No lies detected.

Other comments:

Solid pun. But for the record, this author will never call the original Star Wars ‘A New Hope.' Its a weak post hoc revision, and you can’t make us, George Lucas!

That is also true. He didn't need to be a Star Wars writer to be right.

And let us take a moment to talk about the other franchises Representative Garcia talked about, as Bray invited us to.

While Superman is decidedly an 'illegal alien' that’s just his origins, and his origin has more to do with the story of Moses. His creators, Siegel and Shuster, were both Jewish and they said they took inspiration from Exodus on that point. But mostly Superman is about a powerful guy doing what is right, 'Truth, Justice and the American Way'—a phrase that would sound bigoted to modern leftists. Indeed, this author has always suspected that that it was an answer to Nietzsche’s 'Ubermensch' or ‘superman,’ like as if they were almost saying 'this is what an actual superior man does: He is good and compassionate, and tirelessly works to help others.'

Star Trek isn’t all about equality, although it is fair to say that at least equal opportunity plays a significant role in the show. Not only were they willing to put a black woman third in charge, and a Japanese American who literally was sent to an internment camp as a child on the bridge, but they also made an alien a key member of the crew. And not for nothing, but it was primarily Democrats objecting to their message of racial togetherness. But it was mostly about exploration, adventure, and beating back the Nazis and communists, among other things. For instance, this happened on the original series:

It’s one of the corniest moments in the original show, and we love it.

As for the X-men, it was also a metaphor for the Civil Rights Movement, which was led primarily by Republicans and a few reluctant Democrats. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a registered Republican. And as for the claim that there has been a party switch, we show you that this isn’t the case, here. Republicans are still the party of equality of opportunity. Meanwhile, modern leftists still claim FDR who put George Takei in an internment camp. And they judge everyone by the color of their skin, as seen in the controversy over 'cultural appropriation.'

Finally:

A reasonable request.

