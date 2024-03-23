WATCH: Douglas Murray Obliterates Reporter Who Tries To Justify Hamass' Mass Rape

Stephen Colbert Sent Legal Notice Over Joke About Prince William's 'Affair'
Aaron Walker  |  10:46 PM on March 23, 2024
AP Photo/Adel Hana

You might remember Douglas Murray. He describes himself as a British author and journalist, who previously absolutely (metaphorically) murdered presidential candidate (*snicker*) Cenk Uygur on his own show. Uygur later claimed that he hadn’t been owned by Murray, even though he totally was.

And well, Murray has ‘killed’ again. We are not sure if that technically makes him a serial killer, but well … it is pretty glorious to watch, regardless:

If you want to watch a longer version of this interview, you can watch this from Douglas Murray’s YouTube channel:

We will note that most of the rest of the interview is much less contentious. The discussion from there is consumed with discussing South Africa (with little insight) and discussing American politics. We didn’t find it overly interesting although we agree with his assessment that illegal immigration is likely to be a huge issue in the upcoming election.

A reasonable person might also ask who this ‘Journalist’ is who is interviewing him. We have to credit fellow Twitchy freelancer ‘Grateful Calvin‘ for helping us to identify her as Jane Dutton. Ms. Dutton describes herself on The Social Media Site Formerly Known As Twitter (‘TSMSFKA Twitter’) as ‘@EWN, Anchor @AJEnglish, @CNNI, @eNCA. Moderator, Voice Artist, MC.’

And indeed, Al Jazeera describes her as follows: ‘Jane Dutton is a Senior News Presenter with extensive experience of international news, both in-studio and on location.’

That puts her falsehood and blindspots about Israel into perspective. The TSMSFKA Twitter account ‘Visegrád 24’ describes her as ignorant … 

… but she isn’t. For instance, she knows Gaza shares borders with both Israel and Egypt. So, this isn’t ignorance. This is blatant antisemitism. Egypt treats Gazans worse than Israel, but (what a coincidence!) the country full of Joooooos gets all the blame. But then again, antisemitism is seems like a job qualification at Al Jazeera.

Honestly, we don’t know how Mr. Murray was so polite with her, with her interruptions and bigotry, but we think on balance, it’s probably good that he was so polite, so he could continue obliterating her.

Seriously, no, she knew about Egypt, but that country isn’t full of Jooooos, so it is inconvenient to mention them.

(FYI, if you didn’t know, ‘Joooooos’ (the number of o’s varies) is this author’s mocking way of depicting how an antisemite discusses Jews. We were pretty sure you got that, but in case there was any confusion on this topic, there you go. We got this from Frank Fleming.)

Right????

Well, if you read Twitchy you will find these sorts of things out.

Honestly, the Nobel Peace Prize types value temporary peace over the long term. They are the kinds of people who would have clapped when Neville Chamberlain declared that there was peace in our time, when a person with a harder line toward Hitler et. al. could have either averted World War II entirely, or made it a much smaller, and less horrifying war.

And we are not sure giving killer interviews counts as peacemaking, anyway—though it makes more sense than giving Al Gore the peace prize.

The dragging of Dutton even went multilingual:

According to Google Translate, this person said (in Spanish):

It is surprising to see how Douglas Murray maintains his composure in front of this journalist, sorry, activist, absolutely ignorant and ridiculous.

Very often translated insults are at least 50% funnier in the translation.

Yeah, something seems to cause unfollows on TSMSFKA Twitter. They seem random to us, but we are suspicious.

It appears that she still works for them, but we digress.

We are pretty sure that saying is from The Untouchables and it goes ‘No knifey-gunny!’ Or something like that. Our memory is a little fuzzy.

More multilingual commentary:

Alleged translation from Norwegian:

If you stay informed about Gaza by reading the news, then this video gives a good indication of how well informed you actually are.

He went on to say:

A moose once bit my sister...

No realli! She was Karving her initials on the moose with the sharpened end of an interspace toothbrush given her by Svenge—her brother-in-law— an Oslo dentist and star of many Norwegian movies: ‘The Hot Hands of an Oslo Dentist’, ‘Fillings of Passion’, ‘The Huge Molars of Horst Nordfink’.

(Okay, he didn’t say that, but we couldn’t resist.)

There’s a lot of truth in that.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

