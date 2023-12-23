Does This Airport's Illegals-Only Line Move Faster Than the One for Legal Citizens?
The New York Times Slams the 'Weirdly Present' Cartoon Fathers of Bluey and...
New Wrinkle in Story About Chinese Spy Balloon Makes Biden WH Look Even...
Author Claims Argentina Becoming Fascist. Slapped By Those Who Know Definition.
Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: U of MN Prof Talks About Dismantling...
Disney's Superpower: Destroying Movie Franchises - Marvel Studios to Release 'Young Avenge...
HA! Former Journo/Hamas Supporter Tries Picking Fight With Community Notes and LOL It...
SCOTUS Throws a Wrench in Special Counsel Jack Smith's Attempt to Expedite Trump...
SJW and Infamous Racist Saira Rao Demands Explanation on Antisemitism Then TRIES Bravely...
Randi Weingarten Tries to Dunk on Prager U, Gets Buried Under a Mountain...
Mollie Hemingway Has a Reminder That Biden's Open Border Was Planned From the...
Biden, Who Wished Sickness and DEATH on Millions of Americans, Wants You to...
Sean Davis Destroys Dem/Media Attempts to Make Trump a Hitler Superfan (Projection Nuke...
The Left's Hyperventilation Over Trump & 2020 Election Certification Couldn't Get More Hyp...

Cenk Uygur Gets Advice After Insisting Douglas Murray Didn't Own Him (So Murray Owned Him AGAIN)

Doug P.  |  10:28 AM on December 23, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

As we told you yesterday, somebody should have called 9-1-1 after Douglas Murray took Cenk Uygur to school in a brutal fashion about Hamas, Gaza and Israel. It even appeared that Piers Morgan threw in the towel on behalf of Uygur in a show of mercy. If you missed it, here's what happened:

Advertisement

OOF!

But instead of learning a lesson or two from that, Uygur came back to insist that people who think Murray got the best of him big time are genocide supporters: 

Oh really?

Here's how Murray responded:

Recommended

The New York Times Slams the 'Weirdly Present' Cartoon Fathers of Bluey and Chip Chilla
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Amazingly, Uygur insisted on allowing Murray to own him once again.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The New York Times Slams the 'Weirdly Present' Cartoon Fathers of Bluey and Chip Chilla
FuzzyChimp
Does This Airport's Illegals-Only Line Move Faster Than the One for Legal Citizens?
Doug P.
New Wrinkle in Story About Chinese Spy Balloon Makes Biden WH Look Even Worse
Doug P.
Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: U of MN Prof Talks About Dismantling 'Settler Project' That Is the USA
Amy Curtis
Randi Weingarten Tries to Dunk on Prager U, Gets Buried Under a Mountain of Receipts
Grateful Calvin
Author Claims Argentina Becoming Fascist. Slapped By Those Who Know Definition.
Tertullianus

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The New York Times Slams the 'Weirdly Present' Cartoon Fathers of Bluey and Chip Chilla FuzzyChimp
Advertisement