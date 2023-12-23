Cenk Uygur Gets Advice After Insisting Douglas Murray Didn't Own Him (So Murray Owned Him AGAIN)

As we told you yesterday, somebody should have called 9-1-1 after Douglas Murray took Cenk Uygur to school in a brutal fashion about Hamas, Gaza and Israel. It even appeared that Piers Morgan threw in the towel on behalf of Uygur in a show of mercy. If you missed it, here's what happened:

OOF!

But instead of learning a lesson or two from that, Uygur came back to insist that people who think Murray got the best of him big time are genocide supporters:

Every genocide supporter is outing themselves right now as they look at Douglas Murray's insipid, fact-free, non-sensical defense of mass slaughter in Gaza and obvious disdain and hatred of Palestinians - and think he did a good job. Wow. That's telling on yourself. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 22, 2023

Oh really?

The dude destroyed you. Take the loss and move on. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 23, 2023

Even pro-Palestinians should acknowledge that Douglas Murray won this debate, even if they disagree with everything he said. — Ben Kew 🏌️‍♂️ (@ben_kew) December 23, 2023

Here's how Murray responded:

Oh Cenk. I gave you so many facts. The problem was you didn’t know any of them. And because you’ve never travelled anywhere and don’t know anything it came as a shock to you. But do go out. There’s a whole world beyond your bedroom. @cenkuygur https://t.co/U5YkUxmkdu — Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) December 22, 2023

Amazingly, Uygur insisted on allowing Murray to own him once again.

