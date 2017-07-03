This is a lie! — James Hardy (@JSteevenh) July 3, 2017

Much ado has been made of Dana Loesch’s “clenched fist of truth” ad for the NRA. And much of that ado has been, quite frankly, garbage. But there’s always room for more crap on the pile:

Excuse us?

Can you point out that quote for me? I didn't hear it when I watched the video. — Kerry W (@Texican1957) July 3, 2017

Where does she say that? — jeffkershaw (@chuckplumber) July 3, 2017

Nowhere. At all.

No what ad says at all, not even close. — ARandini (@Randini216) July 3, 2017

It says nothing of the sort. — TheGunny (@Gunny_Says) July 3, 2017

I'll be damned, never heard her say any such thing and watched it twice #gethearingaid — Chris Armiger (@Armi7119) July 3, 2017

But the truth doesn’t suit the gun control narrative, so Loesch and the NRA find themselves yet again the targets of a vicious smear campaign.

How do you get guns and shooting out of a clinched fist of truth? I guess you want your own false narrative to stick. — Gabriel J Smith (@GabrielJSmith3) July 3, 2017

Basically, yes.

You're a ridiculous person. You know what the ad says and does not say. If you wanted Dana's attention this badly why not just tweet "Hi"? — Chef Michael Perry (@lcbchefperry) July 3, 2017

I listened to the ad several times. Not really sure how you sucked that one out of your thumb! Bet you didn't listen to a word she said!!! — Jim Hawthorne (@JBHawth8601) July 3, 2017

Really? Thats what you heard in this ad? "shoot the resistance"? 😂 You need your ears checked. Try a cue tip sometime.😂🤣 — Dennis (@TrydecafCoffey) July 3, 2017

That's not what she says Why do you people insist on telling outright lies? — Wayne Austin (@WaynesterAtl) July 3, 2017

You're lying. — Scott Akos (@AkosScott) July 3, 2017

Wow. So you're just gonna flat out lie? That's par for the course I guess. Not really a good look though. — Brick Top (@AngryProle) July 3, 2017

That is a blatant lie. — Max Peters (@TikiMaximus) July 3, 2017

This is transparently false. How pathetic. — June Clinkenbeard (@MissJitter) July 3, 2017

What a lie. She NEVER said anything about shooting anyone. You're beyond stupid. — Gregory J Winters (@gwinters1873) July 3, 2017

I'm no fan of the ad, but @BoingBoing, that's a plainly irresponsible statement. — Walter F. Biela (@WalterFBiela) July 3, 2017

This is a disgraceful distortion. — nachtstory (@nacht_story) July 3, 2017

She never says that. You are completely wrong. Please at least TRY to report ethically. — deplorablelawyer (@bluebmguy) July 3, 2017

Watch her ad again. You warped everthing she said. You people are dangerous with your misinformation. — Civilized Engineer (@Civilized_Engr) July 3, 2017

BB, it's irresponsible "reporting" like this that endangers lives. If that's what you heard, you're DELUSIONAL and need immediate treatment. — Bobby Powell (@TheTruthIsViral) July 3, 2017

@BoingBoing, Your lies are dangerous Please stop! — The Infidel ☠ [Jim] (@Infidelzfun) July 3, 2017

