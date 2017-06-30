Maybe the Women’s March should just stick to things they understand, like pink vagina hats, glitter and getting arrested for the cameras. They certainly have no business talking about the Second Amendment until they actually bother to try and understand it … which they clearly have NOT if you read their statement to the NRA:

Huh? ‘You are calling or our grassroots, nonviolent resistance to be met with violence.’

Were they high when they wrote this?!

Dana has been taking flack for days now about her NRA ad which only promotes self-defense; if the Women’s March’s protests truly are peaceful and just grassroots they have nothing to worry about.

Hello virtue signaling.

You are organized by a terrorist and a sharia supporter who threatened to take away dissenters' vaginas. 🙄 Please. #IPersisted https://t.co/GuWiOwCdbN — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 30, 2017

Yup.

@DLoesch How can you be a woman and disregard what women and the womens march are resisting for? Without protest there would be no America! — Mary-Pat C. Hector (@MaryPatHector) June 30, 2017

How can you be a woman and think for yourself?! THE HORROR.

These women. *smh*

Because I don't care what an org organized by a terrorist and a woman who threatened to take other women's vaginas thinks? ¯_( ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/SMgWrLsUcB — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 30, 2017

Wow, crazy talk.

Heh.

